Why Nigerian stocks are getting pummeled
There are three major reasons why February could be the worst month for stocks since June 2020.
Valentine’s Day is synonymous with the colour of love, red. Red roses, red wine, red baskets, and decorations and fashion with a touch of red.
During the week, Nigerian stocks got their own touch of red as investors intensified a sell-off that started last week. The Nigerian Stock Market All Share Index fell 3.04% during the week, dragging the YTD stock market gains to 0.42%.
All the major sub-indexes recorded losses during the week, pushing market capitalization down by 3.04% to close at N21.1 trillion. In terms of value, stocks lost a whopping N641.1 billion in market capitalization forfeited.
During the week, about 16 stocks posted marginal gains, the highest being Mutual Benefits Assurance (a penny stock) at just 10.52%. On the losing side were 63 stocks which cut across several sectors of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. This compares with 20 gainers and 64 losers a week ago.
The sell recorded last week follows the pattern recorded in the first week in February and at this rate, February is on track to be the first month of losses since June 2020.
So, why are stocks being pummeled?
Why the selloffs?
Investors look out for market signals when deciding when to buy, sell or hold stocks. Last week, there were three major signals, all of which were regulatory. They were the CBN’s Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF), OMO, and Cryptocurrency ban. We touched on this in detail in our Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter (subscribe here).
Forex
The Central Bank of Nigeria released its revised Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDF) with the exchange rate expected to settle for N452.82 on February 23rd, 2022. The NDF is basically a hedging instrument that the central bank offers to foreign investors who bring in money into the country.
The CBN offered its forward rates for the period ending February 24, 2021 at N412.14 even though its current official exchange rate is N379/$1 and the NAFEX rate is about N395/$1. Thus, the bank is willing to cover a spread of N33 against the CBN rate and N17 against the NAFEX rate.
Analysts believe this is an indication that the central bank believes the exchange rate should be around N412/$1. True to word, the exchange rate closed above N400/$1 every day for the whole of last week. Forex even sold for as high as N422.59 during intra day trading on Friday.
OMO Bills
Two weeks back, the CBN increased its interest rates for the latest OMO Bills. The open market operation (OMO) is a major source of attracting dollars for the CBN which it achieves by offering foreign investors mouthwatering rates.
This policy worked between 2017 and 2019 when it offered rates as high as 18%, until it started winding it down when it booted local investors off the market. With that move, yield came crashing down, making the market somewhat unattractive for investors.
This, of course, drove local investors into the stock market precipitating into what is now one of the best performing stock markets in the country. So, when the OMO offering last week was reported to have yields of about 10%, a surge of about 4.7% from the previous day’s auction, this, of course, got investors suspicious of what the motive was. Could the CBN be trying to attract foreign investors again by offering them mouth-watering yields?
Treasury Bills
As investors pondered on what the increase in yields for OMO bills signaled, they got another shocker when one-year treasury bills sold for a whopping 4%, double the previous stop rate of 2%. The doubling in interest rates in just a week sent investors into a frenzy, pondering if this was another major signal that the great bull ride might be ending soon.
Just like OMO bills, when treasury rate yields spike, investors rethink their positions in stocks, comparing risk-free yields with dividend yields. Give any investor a choice between a risk-free yield of 7% when investing in treasury bills or OMO or any fixed-income investment versus a dividend yield of 9-10% for stocks, it is more likely that they will go for the former.
What should we be doing?
SEPLAT triggers Nigerian stock bulls to stage a comeback
SEPLAT (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while CONOIL (-10.00%) finished top loser.
Nigeria’s stock market resumed trading for the week on a positive note, as the All-Share Index and market capitalization increased by 0.33% to 40,573.31 index points and N21.2 billion respectively. Thus, Year -to -date performance advanced to 0.75% at the close of trading.
A total volume of 206.2 million units of shares, valued at N2.16billion exchanged hands in 4,264 deals, as ZENITHBANK (0.60%) finished the most traded shares by volume and value at 21.5 million units, and N539.6 million respectively.
Across coverage sectors, the performance was mostly positive as all tracked indices closed up for the day; The NSE industrials, insurance, banking, and oil & gas advanced by 0.35%, 1.38%, 1.81%, and 5.35% respectively.
Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth, was positive as 31 stocks advanced against 13 decliners. SEPLAT (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while CONOIL (-10.00%) finished top loser.
Top gainers
- SEPLAT up 10.00% to close at N544.5
- JAPAULGOLD up 9.86% to close at N0.78
- MBENEFIT up 9.52% to close at N0.46
- AIICO up 9.26% to close at N1.18
- MULTIVERSE up 9.09% to close at N0.22
Top losers
- ROYALEX down 10.00% to close at N0.27
- CONOIL down 10.00% to close at N18.9
- RTBRISCOE down 9.09% to close at N0.2
- CHIPLC down 8.70% to close at N0.42
- SOVRENINS down 7.69% to close at N0.24
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the first trading session of the week on an impressive upward run amid soaring oil prices prevailing at U.S trading session.
The performance of the market was driven by price appreciation in SEPLAT and some significant number of capitalized stocks.
- Nairametrics envisages caution as recent price action reveals record sell-offs in a significant number of low and medium capitalized stocks across the market spectrum.
Economy & Politics
Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala appointed as DG of World Trade Organisation
Months after her election, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has been formally announced as the DG of the WTO.
Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been appointed as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.
The official announcement was made by the global trade body via social media, as it tweeted, “BREAKING: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria is appointed as the next WTO Director-General. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala makes history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO. Her term starts on the 1st of March 2021.”
BREAKING: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria is appointed as the next WTO Director-General.
Dr. Okonjo-Iweala makes history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO.
Her term starts on the 1st of March 2021.
More details soon. #WTODG@NOIweala pic.twitter.com/2RJkkfK2Id
— WTO (@wto) February 15, 2021
66-year-old Okonjo-Iweala, by her appointment, becomes the first woman to ever lead the Switzerland-based institution and the first African citizen to take on the role.
President Muhammadu Buhari who has on a number of occasions shown his support for Okonjo-Iweala getting the role has taken to social media to felicitate with her.
In a statement released by the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu, the President said, “On behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians, President @MBuhari warmly felicitates with former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr @NOIweala on her election as Director General of the World Trade Organisation @wto, bringing joy and more honour to the country.”
In case you missed it
- It would be recalled that the Donald Trump administration had preferred South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee, even though Okonjo-Iweala got the nod from the majority of WTO members. The opposition halted the selection process because WTO decisions are made on the basis of a consensus of its members.
- A ray of hope however came when the Okonjo-Iweala’s top rival, Myung-hee pulled out of the race and then, the new US government backing her for the top role.
What you should know
- Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman to take on the Nigerian finance ministry (under President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan) and the foreign ministry.
- She was also the first female to run for the World Bank presidency, where she spent 25 years.
- Okonjo-Iweala serves on Twitter’s board of directors, as chair of the GAVI vaccine alliance as well as a special envoy for the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 fight.
- Last December, Okonjo-Iweala was named the Forbes African of the Year, 2020.
