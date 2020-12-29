Spotlight Stories
Nigerian stocks ranked world’s best-performing stock market
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns are currently at+45.70%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization now stands at N20.447 trillion.
Nigerian Stock market ended the first trading session on an impressive note.
The All Share Index gained +0.80% to close at 39,110.17 index points as against the -0.01% drop recorded at the last trading session (Thursday).
- Also, the Nigerian bourse trading turnover on Tuesday soared higher as market turnover closes rallied up by 72.38% as against the 73.97% plunge recorded on Thursday. AIICO, OANDO, and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed negative as NEM led 18 Gainers as against 20 Losers topped by NCR at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- NEM up 9.56% to close at N1.49
- NPFMCRFBK up 8.39% to close at N1.68
- BUACEMENT up 6.67% to close at N64
- ACCESS up 4.07% to close at N8.95
- ZENITHBANK up 2.04% to close at N25
Top losers
- NCR down 9.68% to close at N1.96
- CAP down 2.44% to close at N20
- FLOURMILL down 1.61% to close at N27.5
- GUINNESS down 1.03% to close at N19.3
- GUARANTY down 0.30%to close at N32.7
Outlook
Nigerian stocks are headed for their best annual gain in about seven years amid soaring oil prices at the US trading session.
The Nigerian All-Share index in Africa’s largest economy recorded its best return, rising 45.7% this year, the most among 93 equity indexes tracked by Bloomberg. It’s the world’s best-performing stock market year-to-date.
- NSE30 Stocks, most especially Dangote, Airtel Africa, BUA cement increased the bullish trend at unprecedented levels, as Nigerian Stocks continues to attract institutional funds at a steady pace and the ultra-low rate environment seen lately in the debt market encouraged investors to invest more in local stocks exhibiting good fundamentals.
- Nairametrics recommends you seek the advice of a Stockbroker amid price volatility presently prevailing at medium and large capitalized stocks.
Energy
NNPC: Gross revenues surge by 37.3% to N222.3 billion in November
The NNPC recorded gross revenue of N222.3 billion from Crude oil and gas sales in October, remitted in November 2020.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded gross revenue of N222.3 billion from Crude oil and gas sales in October, remitted in November 2020.
This represents a 37.3% increase relative to N161.9 billion recorded in October 2020, from the sales in September.
This is contained in the document presented to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for December 2020, which details the company’s activities for the month of October 2020.
Checks indicate that in terms of the summary of receipts and remittances due for November 2020, gross revenue for JV crude oil was N197.3 billion, JV gas was N11.2 billion, miscellaneous was N13.7 billion; totalling N222.3 billion gross revenue for November.
Despite the surge in revenues, Nigeria lost about 1.882 million barrels of crude oil in October as a result of down-time in some of the facilities – including Bonny, Ugo Ocha, Antan, Okwori and Ima.
While some facilities were shut for routine maintenance (for example Okono), others were shut as a result of unforeseen circumstances (for example Batan and Yoho flow stations).
Key Highlights from the report
- The Overall NNPC Crude Oil lifting of 12.2 Mbbls (Export & Domestic Crude) in October 2020 recorded 38% increase compared with the 8.79 Mbbls lifted in September 2020.
- Revenue received from Crude Oil export in November amounted to $73.27 million (N27.78 billion), representing a 500% increase compared with the revenue recorded in October 2020.
- Revenue received from Domestic Gas in the month was N3.28 billion.
- Feedstock valued $33.75 million was sold to NLNG during the period. $29.7 million was received during the month — the difference accounts for MCA obligations, Gas reconciliations and Credit Notes.
- Other miscellaneous receipts constituting Gas and Ullage fees and interest income received in November amounts to $22.8 million.
- Further checks indicate JV contribution to the Federation Account includes royalty of N27.8 billion, tax of N38.2 billion and profit of N9 billion with total JV contribution standing at N75.1 billion, plus PSC/miscellaneous of N13.7 billion, amounting to about N88.9 billion total contribution to the Federation Account for November.
- In November, pipelines and management costs amounted N3.67 billion – constituting N2.1 billion for pipelines and other facilities’ repairs; N951.4 million for marine distribution and N551.7 million for strategic holding.
- In terms of deductions, JV cost recovery stood at N103 billion; crude oil and product losses was N1.28 billion, with total deductions set at N108 billion and total available for payment and remittance standing at N114.3 billion or $52.4 million.
What you should know
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is the state oil corporation, established on the 1st of April 1977. In addition to its exploration activities, the Corporation was given powers and operational interests in refining petrochemicals and products transportation, as well as marketing.
Economy & Politics
Lagos State House of Assembly approves the sum of N1.163 trillion for 2021 budget
Lagos State House of Assembly has upwardly reviewed and approved the sum of N1.163 trillion as the budgetary allocations for 2021.
The Lagos State House of Assembly has approved the sum of N1.163 trillion today, as the total budgetary allocation for 2021.
The recent development indicates an increase of N8.5 billion from the amount originally presented for consideration to the house, according to a verified tweet by the Lagos State House of Assembly, seen by Nairametrics.
Recall that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, on November 2020, presented the state budget tagged “Budget of Rekindling Hope,” worth N1.155 trillion, to the State House of Assembly. The budget earmarked the sums of N703.23 billion for capital expenditure and N451.75 billion for recurrent expenditure.
Sequel to the presentation, a plenary session was held today 29th of December, 2020 and the appropriation bill discussed. After much deliberation, the sum of N1.163 trillion was approved for the 2021 budget.
As at the time of filing this report, Nairametrics is yet to ascertain the reason for the increase in the statutory allocation.
Plenary proceedings
- The House in its plenary session today, considered the 2021 Appropriation Bill forwarded by the Governor. The motion to consider the bill was moved by Honourable G.O Yishawu.
- After much deliberations and comments on the presentations of the reports, Honourable Adedamola Kasumu, moved a motion that the reports be adopted by the resolutions of the House. The motion was seconded by Honourable Lukmon Olumoh.
- Majority leader of the House, Honourable Agunbiade S.O.B, gave a summary of what transpired in the committee of Supply as the House reverts back to plenary.
- Finally, the House approved a budget size of N1, 163,522,460,717.
What this means
The recent development is a big boost to expediting the implementation of the 2021 budget, especially as the state government strives to rebuild the economy from the ruins of the COVID-19 pandemic and EndSARS protests that negatively impacted the state.
With the legislative passage, what remains for the Budget to take its full course is the executive assent which is the next and final stage.
What you should know
- The 2021 budget is centred on advancing the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the State Government and expected to rekindle hope in the state on the implementation of its content.
Business
Lagos multi-billion naira 32MT per hour rice mill to be completed by Q1 2021
The mill according to Lagos State’s Commissioner of Agriculture is at 85% completion level.
Lagos State Government has revealed that the multi-billion naira Imota Rice Mill is at 85% completion level, and emphasized that the facility would be completed towards the end of the first quarter 2021.
This statement was made by Ms Abisola Olusanya, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture while speaking during a recent webinar tagged: “Lagos State 2021 Budget Review Session.”
While speaking at the Webinar, she revealed that when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took over as the Governor of Lagos State, the rice mill was at 10-15% completion levels, however, the project currently stands at 85% completion levels, and will be completed towards the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Why this matters
In a bid to emphasize the importance of the facility in Lagos State and why it’s key in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, she revealed that the move to fast-track construction works at the mill was driven by the need to ensure food security in the state and across the nation, as rice is an important staple of the Nigerian diet.
The mill will help to strengthen the economic rigour of the nation and enhance economic resilience as the facility seeks to provide employment opportunities for Nigerians, through the creation of 250,000 jobs, not only in Lagos alone, but across Nigeria.
Ms. Olusanya stressed that the facility will help to create wealth across the Agricultural value chain, from the input supply to the paddy aggregation process, storage and warehousing, processing, distribution and then final consumption.
What you should know
- On completion, in line with the estimated installed infrastructure of the facility, the production capacity of the rice mill in Imota will set it among the largest in the world, and the largest in sub-Saharan Africa with 2.5 million bags of 50kg rice annually.
- The mills when operational will ensure a steady supply of freshly processed rice of about 2.4 million bags of 50kg per annum to Lagosians, in addition to over 250,000 jobs to be created in both the upstream and downstream sectors of the rice value chain.
- However, to facilitate a seamless supply of input for the facility, Lagos will undertake a backward integration strategy in the form of collaboration with other states such as Kwara, Sokoto, Benue, Borno and Kebbi to meet the paddy requirement of the mill.