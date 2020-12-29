Economy & Politics
Bauchi State House of Assembly approves 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N213.9 billion
The 2021 Budget allocated 56% of its total budget size to capital expenditure, while the remaining 44% was allocated to recurrent expenditure.
Bauchi State House of Assembly has today December 29, 2020 approved the State’s Appropriation Bill for 2021 worth N213.9 billion.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, the budget christened “Budget of Fulfilment and Consolidation,” was presented by the Governor of the state, Bala Muhammed, on December 15, 2020.
The budget earmarked the sum of N120.72 billion (56%) for capital expenditure, while the sum of N93.2 billion (44%) was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.
In the same vein, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr Abubakar Sulaiman, commended the house and committee members for their support and cooperation in passing the budget.
What you should know
- The 2021 budget when relatively compared with the 2020’s provision of N167.2 billion, indicates an increase of 27.9% Y-O-Y, which translates to a monetary term of N46.7 billion.
- The state’s 2021 budget is to be financed by recurrent revenue estimates of N180 billion and capital receipts of N105 billion. The breakdown of the recurrent revenue estimates showed that N68.3 billion is expected as statutory allocations, N24 billion from Internally Generated Revenue, while N16 billion will be made from Value Added Tax.
What to expect
As part of the statutory process, Nairametrics anticipate executive assent to the bill in the days ahead, in a bid to expedite the process of implementing the budget to the overall benefit of residents of the state.
Lagos State House of Assembly approves the sum of N1.163 trillion for 2021 budget
Lagos State House of Assembly has upwardly reviewed and approved the sum of N1.163 trillion as the budgetary allocations for 2021.
The Lagos State House of Assembly has approved the sum of N1.163 trillion today, as the total budgetary allocation for 2021.
The recent development indicates an increase of N8.5 billion from the amount originally presented for consideration to the house, according to a verified tweet by the Lagos State House of Assembly, seen by Nairametrics.
Recall that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, on November 2020, presented the state budget tagged “Budget of Rekindling Hope,” worth N1.155 trillion, to the State House of Assembly. The budget earmarked the sums of N703.23 billion for capital expenditure and N451.75 billion for recurrent expenditure.
Sequel to the presentation, a plenary session was held today 29th of December, 2020 and the appropriation bill discussed. After much deliberation, the sum of N1.163 trillion was approved for the 2021 budget.
As at the time of filing this report, Nairametrics is yet to ascertain the reason for the increase in the statutory allocation.
Plenary proceedings
- The House in its plenary session today, considered the 2021 Appropriation Bill forwarded by the Governor. The motion to consider the bill was moved by Honourable G.O Yishawu.
- After much deliberations and comments on the presentations of the reports, Honourable Adedamola Kasumu, moved a motion that the reports be adopted by the resolutions of the House. The motion was seconded by Honourable Lukmon Olumoh.
- Majority leader of the House, Honourable Agunbiade S.O.B, gave a summary of what transpired in the committee of Supply as the House reverts back to plenary.
- Finally, the House approved a budget size of N1, 163,522,460,717.
What this means
The recent development is a big boost to expediting the implementation of the 2021 budget, especially as the state government strives to rebuild the economy from the ruins of the COVID-19 pandemic and EndSARS protests that negatively impacted the state.
With the legislative passage, what remains for the Budget to take its full course is the executive assent which is the next and final stage.
What you should know
- The 2021 budget is centred on advancing the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the State Government and expected to rekindle hope in the state on the implementation of its content.
Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.4% on average in 2021-25 – CEBR
Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.4% on average in 2021-25 but will slow to 2.2% in the 2026-35 period.
Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.4% on average in 2021-25 but will slow to 2.2% in the 2026-35 period, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).
In its annual world economic league table of the growth prospects of 193 countries, released on Saturday 26th, the UK-based consultancy group said the country may be in the same position in 2035.
A steady rise has seen the country move from 38th position in 2005 to 27th position in 2019. However, the CEBR predicts that this rise will halt the projected 2.4% from 2021-25, predicted to decline by 0.2% points from 2026 – 2035.
What needs to be done
Considering that certain policies appear not to be delivering results and attaining expected outcomes, Nigeria should focus on studying governance models of relevant countries with the intention of comparing and benchmarking their experiences and explore differences and similarities in practice.
This does not imply that Nigeria will copy or import any model; but rather to learn from their experiences and see how they tackled similar problems in the past; and are currently tackling similar problems.
Key highlights from the report
- Global gross domestic product is forecast to decline by 4.4% this year, in the biggest one-year fall since the second world war.
- The US economy is expected to contract by 5% this year, making China to narrow the gap with its biggest rival.
- China is set to overtake the US to become the world’s biggest economy five years earlier than previously predicted.
- Thanks to China’s “skilful” management of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the country outperforming its rival during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
- CEBR expects the value of China’s economy when measured in dollars to exceed that of the US by 2028.
- World’s pandemic recovery would likely be dominated by higher inflation rather than slower growth – a challenge to governments like Britain’s which have borrowed huge sums to fund COVID responses.
What you should know
According to the CEBR report and as reported by The Guardian,
- Japan is expected to remain in third place in dollar terms but is likely to be overtaken by India in the early part of the next decade.
- This would push Germany from fourth to fifth place.
- The UK, currently the fifth-biggest economy according to the CEBR, is expected to fall to sixth place by 2024.
- However, GDP in dollars is expected to be 23% higher than that in France by 2035, mainly due to the growing digital economy.
- India, after overtaking France and the UK last year, had fallen back behind the UK as a result of a sharp fall in the value of the rupee. But the dip will be short-lived, with the world’s second most populous country on course to be the third biggest economy by 2035.
- Environmental issues would start to have a serious impact on the shape of the world economy over the next 15 years following a period in which the effects of global heating had become apparent more than previously feared.
- Sea levels are expected to have risen by 45cm from the 2000 base by 2035. This compares with the smaller 20cm rise by 2030 predicted two years ago.
- There would be weaker demand for fossil fuels and lower oil prices. The cost of a barrel of crude would fall below $30 by 2035, considering that more countries are making plans to make the transition to net carbon zero economy in the coming decades.
What they are saying
The CEBR submitted in the report that:
- “We see an economic cycle with rising interest rates in mid-2020, but the underlying trends have been accelerated by this point to a greener and more tech-based world as we move into the 2030s.”
Douglas McWilliams, the CEBR’s Deputy Chairman, said:
- “The big news in this forecast is the speed of growth of the Chinese economy. We expect it to become an upper-income economy during the current five-year plan period (2020-25). And we expect it to overtake the US a full five years earlier than we did a year ago. Other Asian economies are also shooting up the league table. One lesson for western policymakers, who have performed relatively badly during the pandemic, is that they need to pay much more attention to what is happening in Asia rather than simply looking at each other.”
Plateau Governor assents 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N147.6 billion
Governor Simon Lalong, has signed the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N147.6 billion.
Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has signed the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N147.6 billion, following an adjustment to the budget size, from its proposed sum of N134.9 billion to N147.6 billion.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, the budget tagged “Budget of Economic Recovery and Consolidation of Inclusive Infrastructural Growth” allocated 61% to recurrent expenditure and 39% to capital expenditure.
The Governor seized the opportunity to thank the members of the state House of Assembly for expediting the process, noting that their kind gesture will afford the government ample opportunity to settle down and vigorously implement it.
What you should know
- The governor presented the proposed budget estimate to the assembly on November 11, 2020.
- The budget was later readjusted to N147.6billion and passed by the House of Assembly on December 17, 2020.
- The assented budget allocated the sum of N90.1 billion (61% of the total budget size) to recurrent expenditure, while the remaining 39% translating to N57.5 billion was allocated to capital expenditure.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Governor said:
- “This is a very significant event for the economic prosperity and peace of our state and I want to appreciate the speaker and the members of the House of Assembly for their commitment and diligence in passing the 2021 appropriation bill on time. This again demonstrates the unity and patriotism that is guiding the synergy between the two arms of government in delivering good governance to our people.
- “The 2021 budget complies with the current economic realities, occasioned by COVID-19, which has made us to prioritise key areas that will impact our people. We hope to support businesses that will in turn pay taxes especially now that we have signed the new tax law for development. I want to appeal to all citizens to support us as we fulfil our goal of achieving sustainable economic rebirth and empowering our people.”
Bottom line
Nairametrics understands that the government intends to spend more on recurrent expenditure than on capital expenditure, evident by the higher allocation to the former. As stated by the Governor, this might be as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected the finance of most states in Nigeria.
