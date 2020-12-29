Coronavirus
FG to focus on procurement of Covid-19 vaccine in first quarter 2021
The Federal Government has said that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 will focus on the procurement of vaccines in the first quarter of 2021.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, at the daily briefing of the task force on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Abuja.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Minister pointed out that Covid-19 vaccine would be subjected to the regulation of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration (NAFDAC), and is going to be bought from any available point of sale or country.
What the Minister of State for Health is saying
While giving a breakdown of the number of cases for the country, Mamora said,
- The total number of samples of people tested for Covid-19 in the country is 937,712; number of confirmed cases is 84,811; number of active cases is 12,190; number of discharged cases to date is 71,357 and number of deaths recorded till date is 1,264.
- This brings the fatality cases to 1.49%, which he said is evidence of scaled-up activity and quality of care at isolation centres despite the increasing number of active cases and morbidity.
Mamora said,
- “All the federal tertiary hospitals that obviously run levels 2 & 3 isolation centres have been directed to improve/scale-up Infection Prevention and Control measures in order to improve on treatment outcomes and enhance the safety of the frontline health personnel. This is coming at the backdrop of the recent upsurge in the affected health workers and the unfortunate demise of some. The case management team has continued to advocate the presence of psychosocial support for both patients and health workers. This is necessary because of the fatigue and consequential apathy associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
What this means
The focus by the Federal Government on the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine means that the number of active cases of the virus will reduce, in addition to that of the fatality figures.
This will also help to stabilize the growth of the pandemic across the country, especially against the backdrop of a spike in the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases.
COVID-19: Lagos blames second wave on opening of economy, schools, others
Lagos State government has attributed the second wave of COVID-19 to the opening up of the economy, schools, and religious and social gatherings, among others.
This was disclosed by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, via his Twitter handle on Monday.
He added that other reasons included general laxity, false sense of security and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens, and entertainment gatherings.
According to him, citizens would need to make lifestyle adjustments by adhering to all non-pharmaceutical interventions, in order to live with the global pandemic.
He said, “The lifestyle adjustment to be adopted by citizens would include adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols, including proper and regular use of face mask, following social distancing guidelines and avoiding mass gatherings.
“Others are imbibing and practicing regular hand and respiratory hygiene, submitting for tests if symptomatic, self-isolating if positive, and presenting to an isolation centre for follow-up.
“COVID-19 positivity for inbound travelers coming into Lagos is on the rise with an increase of 8% this week alone and 4% cumulatively.”
He added that this was due to the large numbers of Nigerians in the diaspora who were returning to spend the yuletide in Lagos.
“Passengers must also, prior to boarding, fill in an online Health Declaration/Self-Reporting form located on the Nigeria International Travel Portal which must be submitted online or printed for presentation on arrival in Nigeria,” he added.
At this point it was important to balance public health response and allowing the economy to reopen.
📍Schools were reopened
📍Religious hoses opened
📍Social gathering and entertainment resumed.
There was general laxity with the false sense that #COVID19 infection is down. pic.twitter.com/Mm8sAv4oG8
— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) December 28, 2020
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 84,811 confirmed cases.
On the 28th of December 2020, 397 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 13,000 samples across the country.
To date, 84,811 cases have been confirmed, 71,357 cases have been discharged and 1,264 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 932,327 tests have been carried out as of December 28th, 2020 compared to 925,215 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 28th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 84,811
- Total Number Discharged – 71,357
- Total Deaths – 1,264
- Total Tests Carried out – 932,327
According to the NCDC, the 397 new cases were reported from 18 states- Lagos (144), Plateau (83), Kaduna (48), Adamawa (36), Rivers (22), Oyo (16), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (7), Sokoto (7), FCT (5), Kano (5), Edo (4), Jigawa (3), Ogun (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Niger (1) , Bauchi (1), and Zamfara (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 28,885, followed by Abuja (11,359), Kaduna (4,988), Plateau (4,624), Oyo (3,909), Rivers (3,398), Edo (2,834), Ogun (2,457), Kano (2,199), Delta (1,868), Ondo (1,798), Katsina (1,602), Enugu (1,382), Kwara (1,379), Gombe (1,272), Ebonyi (1,097), Osun (1,004), Abia (983), Bauchi (969), and Borno (796).
Imo State has recorded 748 cases, Nasarawa (728), Benue (532), Bayelsa (519), Akwa Ibom (431), Niger (410), Ekiti (409), Jigawa (395), Adamawa (391), Anambra (308), Sokoto (305), Taraba (211), Yobe (187), Cross River (169), Kebbi (163), Zamfara (86), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Around the World
Trump signs $900 billion Covid-19 pandemic relief package
The President of the United State of America, Donald Trump, recently signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, which finally puts to bed his delay in assenting to the bill.
The bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.
The signing came after a day of vocal criticism from Republicans and Democrats over Trump’s objections to the bipartisan agreement, which passed the House and Senate by large margins with lawmakers believing they had Trump’s support.
- Trump’s eleventh-hour demands, including a push for larger relief checks and scaled-back spending, had blindsided members of both parties. His subsequent delay resulted in a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions struggling to make ends meet and threatened a government shutdown in the midst of a pandemic.
Aside from empowering Democrats to push for the higher checks that his party opposes, It was unclear what Trump had accomplished with the delay.
In his statement,
- Trump repeated his frustrations with the Covid-19 relief bill for providing only US$600 checks to most Americans instead of the US$2,000 that his fellow Republicans rejected.
- He also complained about what he considered unnecessary spending by the government at large.
What they are saying
The Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, said:
- “The compromise bill is not perfect, but it will do an enormous amount of good for struggling Kentuckians and Americans across the country who need help now. I thank the President for signing this relief into law,” he added.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, submitted that:
“It is a welcome news for the fourteen million Americans who just lost the lifeline of unemployment benefits on Christmas Weekend, and for the millions more struggling to stay afloat during this historic pandemic and economic crisis.”
Despite these positive comments, some slammed Trump’s delay in turning the bill into law.
In a tweet, Representative Gerry Connolly said:
- “ Trump played Russian roulette with American lives. A familiar and comfortable place for him.”
Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, stated that he would offer Trump’s proposal for US$2,000 checks for a vote in Senate – putting Republicans on the spot.
- “The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks. Then, I will move to pass it in the Senate. No Democrats will object. Will Senate Republicans?”
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said:
- “I understand that Trump wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behaviour if he allows this to expire. So, I think the best thing to do; as I said, sign this and then make the case for subsequent legislation.”
