ECOWAS CDC confirms 214,886 new Covid-19 cases, Nigeria and 2 others top with 67.8%
Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are contributing 67.8% of the cumulative confirmed cases in West Africa.
ECOWAS Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control recently released report on Covid-19 shows a cumulative total of 214,896 confirmed cases in the 15 member countries of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States).
COVID19 #ECOWAS DAILY UPDATE for December 10th, 2020.
1,173 new confirmed cases
13 new deaths
566 new recovered
December 11, 2020
- The report released on 10 December 2020 revealed that 3 countries – Nigeria 71,334, Ghana 52,738, and Cote d’Ivoire 21,590, contributed 67.8% of this cumulative figure.
- As of December 1, 2020, the cumulative total of confirmed cases was 206,388, meaning that there were 8,498 new cases within a space of 10 days, with the 41% of the cases largely contributed by Nigeria (3,496).
- As of December 10, 2020, the case fatality rate (CFR) and recovery rate declined compared to their respective positions as of December 1, 2020(i.e. CFR: 1.4% to 1.37%, Recovery rate: 94.3% to 93.1%), with only the Active rate increasing from 4.3% to 5.6%.
- Nigeria occupies the 7th position out of the 15 countries, with an active case rate of 6.6% (moving from 4.8% as of December 1, 2020). The list is topped by Niger 37.5%, followed by Mali 33.9%, Sierra Leone 21.1%, etc. The least countries are Gambia 0.3%, Cote d’Ivoire 1.2%, Ghana 1.7%.
- In recovery rate, Nigeria dropped from 93.5% to 91.8%, with Cote de Ivoire topping the list with 98.2%, followed by Ghana 97.7%, Cape Verde 96.7%, etc. The least countries are Liberia 58.7%, Mali 62.8%, Sierra Leone 75.9%.
- In terms of death rate (CFR), Nigeria occupies the 10th position with 1.67% (declined from 1.73% as of December 1, 2020), with Liberia 4.95% topping the list, followed by Niger 3.76%, Mali 3.3%, etc. The least countries are Guinea 0.59%, Cote d’Ivoire 0.62%, Ghana 0.62%.
What this means
The recent spikes in the new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 from country to country in the ECOWAS sub-region signals an imminent second wave of the pandemic, if not properly and timely managed.
The big concern being expressed by many stakeholders is that the numbers might likely go up as the yuletide season approaches with its increased economic activities (i.e. Christmas shopping activities, etc) and the fact that many are yet to come to terms with full and strict adherence to various personal hygiene measures and protocols.
At this time, it has become expedient for ECOWAS member countries and their disease control agencies to proactively commence aggressive and comprehensive awareness programmes to appropriately alert all and sundry of the imminent danger of the looming pandemic should it be allowed to resurface for the second time, which no doubt would be quite monumental in terms of losses.
Like Sanwo-Olu, Gov El-Rufai goes into isolation
Nasir El-Rufai, gone into isolation, as a family member and senior government officials tested positive for COVID-19.
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has gone into isolation, as a family member and senior government officials tested positive for COVID-19.
This was disclosed by the Governor in a broadcast he shared on his Twitter handle on Saturday.
According to him, the measure was necessary as a precaution pending a COVID-19 test to be conducted on Sunday.
The governor had earlier tested positive for the virus in March but recovered after some weeks.
Malam Nasir @elrufai has been notified of more positive Covid-19 test results of persons close to him, including an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.
As a precaution, he is in self-isolation pending a test by Sunday.
December 11, 2020
What you should know
- Other governors who had tested positive for the infection and had recovered include Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, amongst others.
- Earlier on Saturday, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also gone into isolation following reported cases of positive COVID-19 cases recorded by persons close to him.
- The state tweeted, “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December).
- “Mr. Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.”
Vaccines best way of ending Covid-19 in Africa – WHO
The WHO has said that the success of immunization campaigns in Africa was based on trust and acceptance of the vaccines.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the distribution of vaccines is the best medium to end the spread of the coronavirus in Africa.
It also said that it was providing technical support to countries in the African region to prepare for a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
This was disclosed by Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, in a statement on Friday.
Dr Moeti said that the success of immunization campaigns in Africa was based on trust and acceptance of the vaccines.
“The success of any immunization campaign hinges on communities’ trust and acceptance,” she said.
“It is vital that we equip them with the right information, allay any fears and address concerns.
“Engaging communities increases the likelihood that they will take the lead on issues affecting them, eases access and use of services.
“It also facilitates comprehension and access to information, enables feedback and, critically for COVID-19 vaccination, helps in understanding vaccine safety and addressing possible adverse events following immunization.”
She called for community support in dealing with vaccination, stating that the most vulnerable were expected to be the first to receive when the vaccines became available.
“Initial groups will likely include frontline health workers, older people and adults with underlying conditions such as heart disease or diabetes,” she said.
“The initial COVID-19 vaccine supplies will be limited and will not be available to everyone right away.”
She also disclosed that the WHO would provide technical support for the rollout, and would procure vaccines for the continent through the COVAX facility.
“WHO and other immunisation partners are providing technical support to countries in the African region to prepare for a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
“Through the COVAX Facility, WHO and partners are working with governments and vaccine manufacturers to procure COVID-19 vaccine doses to cover 20 per cent of the African population, initially focusing on those at the highest risk,” she said.
She said that African nations were only 12% prepared for community engagement regarding the vaccines, which was below the threshold approved by the WHO.
“A 10-point vaccine readiness assessment tool for the 47 countries in WHO African Region finds that progress by countries in bolstering community engagement is only at 12 per cent, far below the optimal score of at least 80 per cent.
“Community engagement – a crucial aspect for vaccine uptake – is among the least advanced categories in the assessment tool.
“Other key areas of the assessment tool are: planning and coordination, resource mobilisation, vaccine regulation, service delivery, training and supervision, monitoring and evaluation, vaccine logistics, vaccine safety and surveillance,” she said.
What you should know
- Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and World Trade Organization candidate for Directo-General, disclosed that negotiations were going on with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to get vaccines early enough to developing countries, including Nigeria, from January next year.
- She added that the WHO had launched the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), alongside GAVI and other bodies to get vaccines delivered to developing nations when it became available, citing negotiations with vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
- In November, the G-20 nations announced a pledge to pay for vaccine distribution to developing nations that could not afford it. The leaders also announced a debt extension programme to developing nations during the weekend’s G-20 summit.
COVID-19: Gov. Sanwo-Olu, team to remain in isolation till results of tests are available
Governor Sanwo-Olu had to immediately go into isolation after finding out that one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19.
The Lagos State Government has stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other members of his team will remain in isolation till the results of their Covid-19 tests are available.
This was disclosed by the government via its Twitter handle on Friday.
The tweet explained that Governor Sanwo-Olu had to go into isolation immediately after he found out that one of his close aides had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
It tweeted, “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December).
“Mr. Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.
“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings.”
@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @ProfAkinAbayomi @gbenga_omo @gboyegaakosile1 @LSMOH @Mr_JAGss#LASG
December 11, 2020
What you should know
This is not the first time Mr. Governor is having the Covid-19 test. He has had it at least three since May, when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.