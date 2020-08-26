Energy
President Buhari reportedly approves electricity tariff increase from September 1st 2020
Electricity Tariff hike is set to go live on September 1, 2020.
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the much-anticipated electricity tariff increase effective from September 1st, 2020. This is according to a report in Thisday Newspaper.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had approved service reflected tariffs for the electricity sector and was due to commence July 1, 2020 after it was initially postponed from April 1, 2020. However, this was suspended after reports indicated Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, had pushed for a postponement until key areas of disagreement are sorted.
According to Thisday, the president ” may have finally approved the official implementation of cost-reflective tariffs for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),” with the tariff now set to go live on September 1, 2020. The report also indicates the president signed off the tariff increase on Tuesday following pressures by the World Bank.
U-Turn
Just a few months ago, the National Assembly promised tariffs will not increase until the first quarter of 2021 following several deliberations it held with stakeholders.
In the course of the meeting, the DISCOs too admitted that they were not well prepared for the planned hike in tariffs even though they so much desired the increase. The meeting agreed to defer the planned hike till first quarter of next year while the leadership of the National Assembly promised to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue.
“The agreement here is that there is not going to be any increase in the tariffs on July 1st,” Lawan said at the end of the meeting.
“The Speaker and I, we are going to take appropriate action and meet with the President. We are in agreement here that there is no question on the justification of the increase but the time is simply not right and appropriate measures need to be put in place. So between now and the first quarter of next year, our task will be to work together with you to ensure that we put those blocks in place to support the eventual increase in tariffs,” the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan
It is unclear whether the National Assembly will once again wade into this matter.
World Bank Pressure
Nigeria applied for a $3 billion world bank loan from which $1.5 billion and another $1-$1.5 billion loan is for State Governments. However, as reported earlier, the world bank expects Nigeria to meet certain preconditions before the loan is disbursed. Some of the conditions we gather include;
- Unification of the exchange rate
- Introduction of new electricity tariffs
- Removal of fuel subsidy.
The World Bank is also reported to have earmarked $750 million for the Power Sector and reportedly will not disburse the loans if the power sector is not operating a cost-reflective tariff regime. However, it appears DisCos had some issues to clarify with stakeholders such as the Regulators before a new tariff can be approved.
What this means: By giving presidential approval it seems inevitable that new electricity tariffs could kick in starting September 1st, 2020.
- This means most Nigerians will now have to pay more for electricity.
- Electricity is a major component of Nigeria’s inflation rate which has galloped to 12.82% as of July 2020.
- It is thus, inevitable that Nigeria’s inflation rate will remain high in the months to come.
- It is also expected that the tariff increase should be commensurate with an increase in power supply.
Electricity: FG approves one year waiver of import levy on meters
The new regulations would be in line with its commitment to support Nigeria’s electricity reforms.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a one-year waiver of import levy on electricity meters to help improve Nigeria’s electricity meter deficit.
This was announced by the Federal Government in a social media statement.
ELECTRICITY SECTOR: In line with the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting reforms in the electricity industry, and the implementation of @NERCNG’s Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, President @MBuhari has approved a one year waiver of Import Levy on electricity meters.
The media aide to the presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi, announced that the import levy is a big deal in Nigeria’s electricity industry, citing the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Regulation of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in 2018.
This right here: A big deal. @NERCNG issued a Meter Asset Provider(MAP) Regulation in 2018 (including targets for DisCos) & has also, at the beginning of 2020, issued an Order capping how much DisCos can charge unmetered consumers—as part of efforts to tackle ‘estimated’ billing. https://t.co/fy53HMv9zw
Ogunlesi added that NERC also ordered a cap on how much DisCos can charge unmetered consumers, as part of efforts to tackle ‘estimated’ billing.
The Presidency said the new regulations would be in line with its commitment to support Nigeria’s electricity reforms and the NERC’s Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme. In 2020, Nigeria’s electricity metering deficit rose to 6.75 million, from 4.5 million in 2015.
Nairametrics reported last month that DisCos operating in Nigeria were seeking funding from CBN to support the roll-out of meters nationwide.
Mr. Sunday Oduntan, the Executive Director in charge of research and advocacy at the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), said the funding would help ensure that all electricity customers were adequately metered under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) regulation.
NNPC reveals survival strategies to cope with oil sector downturn and new normal
Kyari also disclosed that NNPC is also investing in domestic gas utilization projects.
The State oil giant, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has disclosed that it is expanding its non-oil and gas businesses, deploying technology and automating their processes and operations to reposition the industry for the new normal and ensure sustainability.
They are also working on reducing their cost of crude oil production in order to adapt to the low oil prices triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The disclosure was made by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, during his address at the Energy Industry Transformation Virtual Summit with the theme, Changing Global Energy Landscape Strategies for Industry Sustainability, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Some of these new strategies are necessary for the oil sector which has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
He said that the onslaught of COVID-19 and the oil price war experienced early this year led to a historical massive demand destruction and supply glut on a global scale, adding that no player in the oil and gas industry was spared of the downturn.
The NNPC boss pointed out that however, with every downturn comes an opportunity to evolve and the industry is taking advantage of this. He said the crisis has accelerated their ability to innovate and leverage on technology to get the businesses to operate optimally and reduce impact.
Kyari, in his statement, said, ‘’To reposition the industry for the new normal and ensure sustainability, we are expanding our non-oil and gas businesses, deploying technology, automating our processes and reducing our cost of production.’’
He stated, ‘’In order to navigate through this global reality, we at the National Oil Company have deployed technology to promote virtual ways of working. We have also improved our efficiency and optimized our operating expenditures.’’
Kyari also disclosed that NNPC is also investing in domestic gas utilization projects like the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline gas project (AKK, OB3, ELPS), supporting research and innovation as well as fast-tracking energy policy required to expand the horizon of commercial opportunities.
CBN moves to ring-fence Disco collections
The apex bank instructed all DisCo collections and remittances of the DisCos to both NBET and TCN will now be the responsibility of banks providing guarantees to DisCos.
The Central Bank of Nigeria issued a circular dated August 21, 2020, authorising banks to ring-fence collection accounts of electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria.
In a circular titled DMB Led Electricity Market Collections and addressed to “All Banks,” the apex bank instructed that all DisCo collections and remittances of the DisCos to both NBET and TCN will now be the responsibility of banks providing guarantees to DisCos.
Banks providing Bank Guarantees to Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on behalf of DisCos, would take full responsibility for:
a. The collections of the concerned DisCos, and
b. The remittances of the DisCos to both NBET and TCN
For the avoidance of doubt, no DM is permitted to open or continue to maintain a collection account for a DisCo without the express no-objection of the DMB that guaranteed its exposure to NBET or TCN.
Other aspects of the circular also instruct the deposit money banks to warehouse all collections, whether energy or non-energy of the DisCos, in an account in the name of the DisCo. It also sets out guidelines for management inflows received through collection agents of the distribution companies.
The central bank provided funding to DisCos in 2015 through its Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilization Facility (“CBN-NEMSF”). The NEMSF was designed to fund market shortfalls arising for poor collections. The DisCos repay the central bank through monthly deductions from their collections.
This latest circular also suggests that the central bank, deposit money banks and NERC may have made this move in an attempt to guarantee that cash flows from DisCo Collections are available to pay down loans and other obligations to market stakeholders. By having visibility to their cash flows, future funding requirements can be better analysed.
What this means: Nairametrics understands that this circular is a move by the apex bank to ring-fence the collection of all DisCos by the banks providing bank guarantees to the distribution company.
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had issued minimum remittance orders for each DisCo in 2019 requiring DisCos to meet a minimum remittance to the market from collections received when customers pay for electricity.
- The remittance is made to NBET and the Market Operators who then pay the GenCos and TCN respectively.
- DisCos are required to provide bank guarantees for DisCos in the event that they fail to meet their minimum remittance obligations.
- This CBN’s circular is an attempt by fund providers in the power sector to have clear visibility over collections of distribution companies and possibly control how the money is disbursed to all stakeholders.
- It is, however, unclear how working capital requirements of DisCos will be catered for in the event of a shortfall.
