COVID-19: Nigeria records 712 new cases, as Africa hits 2.579 million cases
The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control has announced that 712 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Christmas Day.
Nigeria recorded 712 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 25 December 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) via its verified website.
The development brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 82,747, which included 70,239 discharged cases and 1,246 deaths.
According to NCDC, four additional deaths were recorded from COVID-19 complications with 588 new recoveries.
It stated,
- “Our discharges today include 248 community recoveries in Lagos State and 136 community recoveries in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines. The new infections were confirmed in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory. More than half of the new infections – 388 were found in Lagos, a major financial centre in West Africa and the economic hub of the country, and the epicentre of the disease with nearly 28,192.”
- Records from other states indicate: FCT-77, Kwara-39, Katsina-35, Bauchi-33, Plateau-22, Ogun-18, Akwa Ibom-16, Delta-13, Kaduna-12 and Osun-12.
- Others are Yobe-11, Sokoto-10, Kebbi-8, Enugu-6, Edo-5, Ondo-3, Niger-2, Kano-1 and Oyo-1.
In Africa...
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent reached 2,597,090 as of Friday afternoon, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
In a statement, the agency said that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 61,432 while a total of 2,177,981 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent.
What you should know
- The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.
- South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 968,563.
- Morocco comes next with 425,864 confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Egypt with 128,993 confirmed cases and Tunisia with 126,752 confirmed cases.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Second wave more catastrophic, we lost 20 doctors in one week – NMA
The NMA has disclosed that it lost 20 doctors in one week as it warns that the second wave of coronavirus is more catastrophic.
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has warned that the second wave of coronavirus is more catastrophic, citing that no less than 20 doctors have lost their lives in a week.
This was disclosed by Dr. Enema Amodu, NMA Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in a press briefing with reporters.
Dr. Amodu called on the government to provide more facilities and urged patients with the disease to disclose the truth to doctors, or else risk exposing doctors to the virus.
- “For those of us in the health sector, we have lost quite a number of colleagues in the last one week alone. Across the country, we have lost not less than 20 doctors in the last one week. We also want to use this opportunity to talk to our patients; as you come to us in the hospitals, in the clinics, please oblige us. Wear your mask. Tell us the truth about your past medical condition and don’t hold any information back. We are personnel skilled and trained to handle emergency medical conditions, and are ready for anything that comes.”
He said Nigerian healthcare workers would need more facilities to deal with the virus as the second wave is proving to be catastrophic to the sector.
- “We need things to work with, we need ICUs, we need drugs, we need face masks, we need PPEs, we need hand sanitizers. This second wave is so overwhelming, more catastrophic, and this probably will be because a lot of people have gone back to the ways of doing things, have thought the virus is over, it has come and it has gone and let their guards down.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on December 17, 2020, that Nigeria had entered the second wave of the pandemic after recording 930 Covid-19 cases in a single day.
- The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated that Nigeria was ready for its Covid-19 vaccination strategy, revealing that the FG planned to acquire vaccines valued at N400 billion.
Coronavirus
South Africa denies UK’s claim of new strain of coronavirus
South Africa has denied that a new variant of the coronavirus discovered in the country caused the outbreak of the second wave of infections in the UK.
The South African government has denied allegations that a new variant of the coronavirus that was discovered in the country played a huge part in the outbreak of the second wave of infections in the UK, and criticized its decision to impose travel restrictions.
While rejecting the allegation, South Africa’s Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, in a statement, on Thursday, disclosed that a new virus variant that was detected in the UK had a mutation occurring at a site common with the South African strain, known as 501.V2, but they were of two completely independent lineages.
According to a report from Bloomberg, Mkhize said that there was no evidence that 501.V2 caused more severe disease or increased mortality than any other variant that had been sequenced around the world, he said.
The comment from Mkhize follows an announcement from UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, that flights from South Africa would be banned, and that anyone who had stayed there for 2 weeks must quarantine immediately. Several other countries have also barred flights from South Africa.
What the South African Health Minister is saying
Mkhize, while citing ongoing research by the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa, which was launched in June, said the new UK strain was discovered about a month before the South African variant appeared to have developed. He described Hancock’s announcement as unfortunate.
He said, “It is the widely shared view of the scientific community that, given the current circumstantial evidence, the risks of travel bans may outweigh the benefits, and that it is possible to contain the variants while sustaining international travel. We, therefore, maintain that non-pharmaceutical interventions and strict containment measures remain most important to reduce the risk of transmission.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that a few days ago, the UK government announced new travel restrictions on passengers coming from South Africa with effect from 9 am Thursday, December 24, to protect public health due to a reported outbreak of Covid-19, with a variant strain spreading in some provinces.
- The easing of restrictions in South Africa, several months ago, has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, and a second wave is now coinciding with the summer holidays.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 25th of December 2020, 712 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 82,747 confirmed cases.
On the 25th of December 2020, 712 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,258 samples across the country.
To date, 82,747 cases have been confirmed, 70,239 cases have been discharged and 1,246 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 912,114 tests have been carried out as of December 24th, 2020 compared to 903,800 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 25th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 82,747
- Total Number Discharged – 70,239
- Total Deaths – 1,246
- Total Tests Carried out – 912,114
According to the NCDC, the 712 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (388), FCT (77), Kwara (39), Katsina (35), Bauchi (33), Plateau (22), Ogun (18), Akwa Ibom (16), Delta (13), Kaduna (12), Osun (12), Yobe (11), Sokoto (10), Kebbi (8), Enugu (6), Edo (5), Ondo (3), Niger (2), Kano (1), and Oyo (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 28,192, followed by Abuja (10,766), Kaduna (4,804), Plateau (4,459), Oyo (3,878), Rivers (3,328), Edo (2,819), Ogun (2,449), Kano (2,134), Delta (1,868), Ondo (1,798), Katsina (1,570), Enugu (1,382), Kwara (1,379), Gombe (1,248), Ebonyi (1,097), Osun (1,004), Abia (983), Bauchi (945), and Borno (789).
Imo State has recorded 748 cases, Nasarawa (685), Benue (524), Bayelsa (519), Akwa Ibom (429), Ekiti and Niger (409), Jigawa (389), Adamawa (355), Anambra (307), Sokoto (290), Taraba (211), Yobe (187), Cross River (166), Kebbi (163), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
