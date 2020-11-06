Companies
Airtel Africa to sell its 4,500 tower assets to cut down $3.5 billion debts
Airtel Africa has concluded plans to sell about 4,500 telecommunication towers across 5 countries.
Airtel Africa Plc – the parent company of Airtel Nigeria Plc, has concluded plans to sell about 4,500 telecommunication towers across 5 countries including Tanzania and Madagascar to help reduce $3.5 billion of debt and prepare for looming bond repayments.
Africa’s second-largest carrier by subscribers, with headquarters in London, is also disposing of cellular masts in Gabon, Malawi, and Chad.
This disclosure was made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Airtel Africa Plc, Raghunath Mandava, during an interview.
Mandava said, “We are constantly seeking to bring down our debt, and we prefer to bring it down even faster with the tower deals.’’
According to the annual report of the telecoms firm, Airtel has a repayment of 750 million euros ($890 million) due in May, while an installment of $505 million is due in March 2023.
The CEO pointed out that the company, which was spun off from India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd last year and is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Nigeria Stock Exchange, used the proceeds of the dual Initial Public Offering (IPO) to help reduce its debts to $3.5 billion from about $7.7 billion. The outstanding balance includes $1.8 billion of bonds that have cross-default clauses, with Bharti Airtel still its biggest shareholder.
However, Mandava disclosed that Airtel Africa Plc plans to lease back the towers from the successful buyers.
The stock has declined by 18% since the June 2019 IPO, valuing the company at 2.4 billion pounds ($3.1 billion).
A number of the continent’s wireless carriers have been selling similar tower assets to specialist operators, opting to save on maintenance costs, allay security concerns, and bypass shortfalls in power and road infrastructure.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that its competitor, MTN Group, plans to sell its 29% stake in IHS Towers, a telecoms infrastructure and service provider. The African biggest carrier also generated about $812 million in assets that included sales of its tower holdings in Ghana and Uganda to American Towers Inc.
Meanwhile, the need for additional masts in Africa is increasing, as millions more adopt smartphones and faster broadband is needed.
The CEO also said that many of Airtel Africa’s 14 markets border each other, making it easier to roll out fibre even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has added 9,000 kilometres (5,592 miles) of cable this year, bringing the total to 47,000 kilometres.
He said, “Our focus is to grow in the countries that we are in.’’
Companies
Nestle Nigeria to pay interim dividend of over N19 billion to shareholders
The interim dividend will be paid on or before December 11, 2020 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register as at 7th December 2020.
One of the largest food and beverage companies in Africa, Nestle Nigeria Plc, has announced the payment of a total ₦19.81 billion as interim dividend to its shareholders.
The company is expected to pay an Interim dividend of N25 per share will be paid for all the outstanding 792,656,252 ordinary shares of the company. This equals N19.18 billion.
READ: Nestlé S.A buys additional shares of Nestlé Nigeria worth N287 million
This information is contained in a notification which was signed by the Company’s Secretary, Bode Ayeku, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
The notification partly reads:
“An Interim Dividend of N25.00 per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax will be to the shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on 20 November.”
READ: Unit holders earn N1.5 billion from UPDC REIT
What you should know
- The Interim dividend of N25 per share will be paid for all the outstanding 792,656,252 ordinary shares of the company owned by the shareholders of the leading telecommunications company. This gives a total interim dividend of ₦19,816,406,300.00, to be distributed to the shareholders of the company.
- To enable Greenwich Registrars & Data Solutions, Nestle’s Registrar, prepare for the payment of interim dividend, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 23 – 27 November 2020.
- The interim dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of 20th November 2020, on or around 7th December, 2020.
- Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-dividend Mandate Activation Form, complete and submit to their respective banks.
- Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, are yet to be presented for payment, or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrars.
Companies
Dangote delays London Stock Exchange listing
Dangote Cement Plc isn’t expected to attempt a U.K. initial public offering until at least 2023.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is once again delaying plans to list Nigeria’s second most capitalized company on the London Stock Exchange, rather choosing other options like boosting exports and the Nigerian company’s foreign-exchange reserves in a report credited to Bloomberg.
Dangote Cement Plc, Africa’s biggest producer of building material isn’t expected to attempt a U.K. initial public offering until at least 2023, Temilade Aduroja, Head of Investor Relations, at the Lagos-based company, said by email.
READ: Dangote Cement’s faltering pan-African operations is taking its toll
READ: Access Bank N15bn green bond set to be the first cross listing ensuing from NSE-LuxSE partnership
“The London listing is not something which will happen in the short to medium term. We are focused on our export strategy and increasing our foreign-currency revenue,” he said.
Dangote, a major shareholder of Dangote Cement, with a net worth of more than $14 billion has longed for the company to have a secondary London Stock Exchange listing to diversify its holding and gain more leverage to cheaper funds on international markets.
READ: Rocket Internet sells stake in Jumia, as eCommerce firm struggles with post-IPO scandal
READ: Afreximbank forced to postpone IPO plan in London; here’s why
Aliko Dangote said in 2018 that the listing would happen the following year (2019), only for Brian Egan, former Chief Financial Officer, to state that 2020 was more likely.
More detail later as the story is developing…
Companies
NB Plc to raise additional N20 billion from its N100 billion Commercial Paper
Nigerian Breweries has announced the continuation of its N100 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance Programme.
Nigerian Breweries has announced the continuation of its N100 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance Programme in a bid to raise up to N20 billion to support its short term funding needs. The company has launched Series 9 and 10 of the programme for this purpose.
This information was disclosed in a notification signed by the Company’s Secretary, Uaboi G. Agbebaku, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The notification reads;
“[Nigerian Breweries Plc] is pleased to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the continuation of its “CP” (Commercial Paper) programme with the launch of Series 9 and 10 of the programme.
“Series 9 of the Commercial Paper programme would be for a tenor of 180 days, while Series 10 would be for 270 days. However, the launch of the CP opens today 23rd October 2020.”
(READ MORE:Nigerian Breweries stock up by 58% since August )
What you should know
According to data obtained from Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ), Nigerian Breweries has raised up to N90.12 billion since the start of the year.
- N52.76 billion was raised from Series 6 between February 12 to November 6, 2020.
- N13.03 billion was raised from Series 7 from April 15 to October 14, 2020.
- N24.33 billion was raised from Series 8 from April 15 to January 8, 2021.
- The recent issuance of the Series 9 and 10 CP will bring the total funds raised to N110.12 billion.
Why it matters
- The CP will help the company navigate through the recent impact of COVID-19 and other trade disruptions.
- The programme will strengthen the balance sheet of the company, and enable the brewer to execute its plans while delivering value to customers and creating wealth for shareholders,
- In like manner, the CP programme is expected to provide opportunities for non-equity investors to invest in the company and support its cost management initiatives.