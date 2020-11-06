live feed
UACN of Nigeria Plc records 10.49% increase in 2020 Q3 revenues
UACN of Nigeria Plc – a diversified company records a 10.49% increase in revenues in 2020 Q3.
United Africa Company of Nigeria Plc (UACN) – a diversified company, has recorded a 10.49% increase in its Q3 2020 revenues. The company recorded revenues of N21.16 billion in Q3 2020 compared to the N19.15 billion recorded in the same period in 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 Q3
- Revenues increased to N21.16 billion, +10.49% YoY.
- Revenues from animal feed and other edibles increased to N13.59 billion, +10.00% YoY.
- Revenues from paints increased to N2.96 billion, +18.02% YoY.
- Revenues from packaged food and beverage increased to N4.61 billion, +7.85% YoY.
- Revenues from quick-service restaurants increased to N436 million, +15.65% YoY.
- Other operating income declined to N120 million, -24.53% YoY.
- Net finance income declined to N205 million, -42.09% YoY.
- Operating expenses increased to N3.33 billion, +7.38% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N1.44 billion, -24.69% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 15 Kobo, +105.47% YoY.
Bottom Line
UACN of Nigeria Plc recorded a boost in its four revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased. However, profits of UACN of Nigeria Plc declined in the period under consideration.
The results indicate that the decline was partly aided by declined income – other operating, net finance, and non-recurrent income, as well as rising expenses, compared to the same period last year.
Morison Industries Plc records 34.32% increase in 2020 9M revenues
Morison Industries Plc recorded a boost in two of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased.
Morison Industries Plc – medical equipment and consumables supplies company, reported revenues of N98.23 million in 2020 9M compared to N73.13 million in the same period in 2019 – 34.32% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenues increased to N98.23 million, +34.32% YoY.
- Revenues from Pharmaceuticals declined to N5.11 million, -58.88% YoY.
- Revenues from LMP-consumers increased to N83.69 million, +40.34% YoY.
- Revenues from Others/contracts increased to N9.43 million, +787.11% YoY.
- Other operating income increased to N25.97 million, +188.82% YoY.
- Operating expenses increased to N89.59 million, +3.59% YoY.
- Distribution expenses increased to N16.80 million, +5.04% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss decreased to N46.51 million, -42.10% YoY.
- Loss Per Share decreased to 0.05 Kobo, -37.50% YoY.
Bottom Line
Morison Industries Plc recorded a boost in two of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased. Revenues from its LMP – Consumers and Others/Contracts revenue-generating units increased in the period under consideration.
Morison Industries Plc’s losses also decreased, despite rising expenses. This was partly aided by the rise in other operating income.
Pharma Deko Plc records 1.16% increase in 2020 9M revenues
Pharma Deko Plc recorded a boost in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased.
Pharma Deko Plc – a pharmaceutical and consumer products company, reported revenues of N335.11 million in 2020 9M compared to N331.27 million in the same period in 2019 – 1.16% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 9M (ended September)
- Revenues increased to N335.11 million, +1.16% YoY.
- Revenues from pharma increased to N122.29 million, +226.61% YoY.
- Revenues from consumer declined to N212.82 million, -27.57% YoY.
- Other operating income declined to N36 thousand, -99.96% YoY.
- Selling and distribution cost declined to N42.46 million, -48.29% YoY.
- Administrative expenses declined to N223 million, -41.14% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss decreased to N161.29 million, -38.88% YoY.
- Loss Per Share decreased to 74 kobo, -39.34% YoY.
Bottom Line
Pharma Deko Plc recorded a boost in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased. Revenues from its pharmaceutical’s revenue-generating unit increased, due to COVID-19.
Pharma Deko Plc’s losses also decreased in the period under consideration, partly aided by declined Administrative expenses and Selling and distribution expenses.
GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc records 3.34% increase in 2020 9M revenues
GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc – a research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company in Nigeria, records 3.34% increase in its 2020 9M revenues.
GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc reported revenues of N16.45 billion in 2020 9M compared to N15.92 billion same period in 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenues increased to N16.45 billion, +3.34% YoY.
- Revenues from consumer healthcare declined to N4.70 billion -3.20% YoY.
- Revenues from pharmaceuticals increased to N11.75 billion, +6.21% YoY.
- Administrative expenses increased to N1.41 billion, +18.61% YoY.
- Investment income declined to N63.04 million, -62.05% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N638.71 million, +4.19% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share remained 36 Kobo YoY.
Bottom Line
GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc recorded an increase in its pharmaceuticals’ revenue-generating unit, as total revenues increased despite a dip in the consumer healthcare unit.
The rise in the pharmaceuticals unit is understandable, considering the recent rise in revenues of pharmaceutical companies due to COVID-19. Although profits increased in the period under consideration, rising administrative costs constituted a drag on the company’s profitability.