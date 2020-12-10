Debt Securities
Dangote Cement, MTN, Nigerian Breweries, 9 others raise N478.4 billion from commercial papers
Nigerian companies raised a sum of N478.4 billion through Commercial Paper issuances between January and September 2020.
This is according to information sourced from all the major bond listings published during the year and also contained in the Nairametrics Deals Book, a compendium of various deals carried out within the Nigerian corporate space.
- The year 2020 has been a precarious year for the economy due to the dual effects of Covid-19 and the crash in oil prices.
- Despite the larger economy reeling from the crsis, the corporate world has recorded a massive improvement in their ability to raise capital in the debt market.
- According to the report, 12 Nigerian companies raised the fund through Commercial Paper issuances from the capital market in nine months, despite the economic downturn experienced in Nigeria as a result of the Covid-19 induced lockdown and halt in most business activities.
What is driving the raise?
The major reason for the string of capital raise was due to the low interest rates attributable to risk free securities such as treasury bill, FGN bonds and CBN OMO bills.
- With interest rates low, corporates have rmoved to fill the gap by issuing debt securities at interest rates that are higher than risk free securities but affordable compared to previous times.
- It is no wonder some of the largest businesses in the country have tapped into the bind market to fill in the demand for fixed income debt securities.
- While some companies used the funds to finance working capital for others it was a useful bridge to ahead of long term capital once the Covid-19 Pandemic receedes.
Dangote Cement (N150 billion)
Africa’s largest cement manufacturer and the most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, issued series 15 and 16 of its commercial paper in May 2020 and another series 17 and 18 in September 2020, summing up to N150 billion.
- Series 15 and 16 had a tenor of 175 days and 266 days with a respective yield of 5% and 6%, while the issued amount was N34 billion and N66 billion under its N150 billion commercial paper issuance programme.
- Series 17 had a tenor of 177 days and an implied yield of 4%, while series 18 had a tenor of 268 days with a 5% implied yield. They have a maturity date of 4th March 2021 and 3rd June 2021 respectively.
- According to the cement giant, the capital raised was aimed at funding short-term working capital requirements, as well as general corporate purposes.
- It is also worth noting that Dangote Cement also announced the successful issuance of N100 billion series 1 fixed rate Senior Unsecured Bonds in April 2020, which is due for April 2025.
MTN Nigeria (N100 billion)
The second most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange completed the issuance of N100 billion commercial paper in June 2020.
- MTN Nigeria issued commercial papers in two series (series 1 & 2) with the intent of raising N50 billion, but due to the oversubscription of the offer, opted to raise the bar by making an issuance of N100 billion
- Series 1 had a tenor of 180 days and 270 days (CP2) with an effective yield of 4.9% for a N20 billion size (CP1) and 5.95% for an N80 billion size (CP 2) respectively. An issuance, which represents MTN Nigeria’s debut in the domestic debt capital market.
- According to MTN, the proceeds from the Commercial paper issuance was aimed at supporting the company’s working capital and general corporate purposes.
Nigerian Breweries (N93 billion)
The largest brewing company in Nigeria listed commercial papers over 7 series (series 5 – 11).
- Series 5 and 6 of the programme opened on the 3rd of February, 2020; Series 7 and 8 opened on 6th April, 2020; while Series 9 – 11 opened on 26th October, 2020.
- Series 5 had a tenor of 180 days, Series 6 (270 days) raising up to N45 billion, Series 7 (182 days), Series 8 (270 days), raising N48 billion, Series 9 (120 days), Series 10 (183 days); while Series 11 was for a tenor of 240 days with an undisclosed issue amount.
- The Company stated that the Commercial papers programme was aimed at supporting the Company’s cost management initiatives with the overall aim of reducing its cost of fund, which also serves as an additional source of funding for the Company.
Flour Mills of Nigeria (N30 billion)
The prominent food and agro-allied group announced the issuance of its series 13 & 14 N30 billion Commercial paper in April 2020, under its N100 billion Programme.
- According to information from the company’s disclosure released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), proceeds realized from the issuance was targeted at strengthening its balance sheet.
- Series 14 of the issuance had a tenor of 269 days with an implied yield of 7.75%; while its maturity date started at 21st January 2021. Breakdown of series 15 was not disclosed.
Union Bank (N20 billion)
- Union Bank announced in January, the issuance of N20 billion Series 3 and 4 of its Commercial Paper Programme with a respective 180 days and 268 days tenor.
- Meanwhile, information from FMDQ showed a greater amount of issuance as a total of N8.89 billion was issued in its third series, while the fourth series raised up to N17.39 billion.
- The disclosure stated that the fund was intended to provide the Bank with further working capital.
Others
- FCMB – N20 billion
- Sterling Bank – N15 billion
- Mixta Real Estate – N11.01 billion
- CardinalStone Partners – N7.1 billion
- Coronation Merchant Bank – N6.96 billion
- United Capital – N5.3 billion
- Guinness Nigeria – N5 billion
MicroStrategy goes to debt market in buying more Bitcoins
MicroStrategy recently disclosed plans of investing the proceeds from a $400 million securities offering into buying more bitcoins.
In a report credited to BusinessWire, a Berkshire Hathaway company known for a spot on press releases and regulatory information, specific details were released on the timing of the bond instrument and specifics.
What you should know
- The notes will be unsecured and will bear interest payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2021.
- The notes will mature on December 15, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms. Subject to certain conditions, on or after December 20, 2023, MicroStrategy may redeem for cash all or a portion of the notes.
- The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of MicroStrategy’s class.
- Prior to June 15, 2025, the notes will be convertible only upon the occurrence of certain events and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date.
- The interest rate, conversion rate, conversion price, and certain other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.
What MicroStrategy is saying
MicroStrategy further revealed plans to issue $400 million in convertible senior notes debt security that can be converted into the issuing company’s stocks. The announcement stated:
“MicroStrategy intends to invest the net proceeds from the sale of the notes in Bitcoin.”
Nairametrics also revealed how, Michael Saylor, the CEO of publicly listed American business analytics firm, MicroStrategy, had announced the company’s latest Bitcoin holdings via his Twitter Feed.
“MicroStrategy has purchased approximately 2,574 bitcoins for $50.0 million in cash in accordance with its Treasury Reserve Policy, at an average price of approximately $19,427 per bitcoin. We now hold approximately 40,824 bitcoins.”
About MicroStrategy
- MicroStrategy is the biggest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform.
- MicroStrategy generates modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500.
- Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions.
United Capital Plc raises N15 billion through Commercial Paper
United Capital Plc. has successfully raised the sum of N15billion in its recently issued Series 3 Commercial Paper.
United Capital Plc. has announced that it has successfully raised the sum of N15billion in its recently issued Series 3 Commercial Paper (‘’CP’’) under a N20billion programme registered with the FMDQ Securities Exchange.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the firm’s Secretary, Leo Okafor, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market.
The recent corporate action is sequel to successfully raising the sum of N5.3 billion in April 2020, through a debut Series 1&2 Commercial Paper issuance.
What you should know
- The Series 3 issuance with a maturity period of 270 days was issued at a yield of 1.26% and had a subscription of circa 112% with firm commitments from a pool of institutional investors, particularly Asset Managers.
- This issuance set another ground breaking record in the Nigerian Capital Markets, being the lowest yield on record for a 270-day CP issuance by a nonbank issuer.
- FSDH Capital Limited, United Capital Plc, and UCML Capital Limited, acted as arrangers to the transaction.
- According to Investopedia, Commercial paper is a commonly used type of unsecured, short-term debt instrument issued by corporations, typically used for the financing of payroll, accounts payable and inventories, and meeting other short-term liabilities.
- Maturities on commercial paper typically last several days, and rarely range longer than 270 days. In addition, Commercial paper is usually issued at a discount from face value and reflects prevailing market interest rates.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade said: “The commercial paper issuance is in line with our bid to diversify our funding sources, strengthen our capital base and intensify our strategic initiatives aimed at providing innovative financing solutions to our clients.”
N200 billion Unclaimed Dividend: Securities dealers reject FG’s plan to manage fund
ASHON has rejected plans by the Federal Government of Nigeria to manage the N200 million unclaimed dividends.
Some capital market experts, represented by the Chairman of the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria, have rejected plans by the Federal Government of Nigeria to manage unclaimed dividends – which is projected to hit N200bn by the end of this year, according to a report by Punch.
The Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria, Onyenwechukwu Ezeagu, explained that capital market regulators and operators had leveraged technology to put in place many initiatives to address the issue of unclaimed dividends. Some of these initiatives include de-materialization of shares, which entails upload of quoted companies share in the Central Securities Clearing System for ease of reconciliation, adoption of e-dividend and e-mandate, consolidation of multiple accounts, identity management engagements, and introduction of electronic Initial Public Offering.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Mr. Ezeagu said, “Generally, the incentives for savers and capital providers in the capital market is the expectation of dividends and capital appreciation.
“It is, therefore, our considered view that the proposed legislation, if passed, will be a great disincentive to savings, long-term capital mobilization, and serious disruption of the Nigerian economy, since it will take away the only expectation of investors in the market.”
Corroborating him, the President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, said the Securities and Exchange Commission would always ensure the transfer of unclaimed dividends to the capital reserves of the company for restricted utilization, such as capital expansion and issuance of bonus shares to the company’s shareholders.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that some law makers (Reps) raised alarm over N200 billion unclaimed dividends in 2020. In lieu of this perceived need, a proposal for the creation of an unclaimed dividend and utilized bank balance trust fund was emphasized in the 2020 Finance Bill — wherein, dividends declared and unclaimed would be warehoused and owed as a perpetual debt to shareholders.