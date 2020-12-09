Union Diagnostics calls shareholders to update records with company registrars

Union Diagnostic and Clinical Services Plc (UNIONDAC), has notified the shareholders of the company to update and/or confirm their records in the Register of Members with the Company’s Registrars on or before Wednesday, 23rd December 2020.

This disclosure was made by the Company in a public notice signed by the Company’s Secretary, Dr. Samuel Iroye, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

According to the information contained in the public notice, all shareholders of the Company are required to update/confirm their records (including physical address/registered office address, phone number, and email address) by contacting the Company’s Registrars on or before Wednesday, 23rd December 2020.

Dr. Iroye disclosed that shareholders of the Company who are yet to register for the electronic payment system (e-dividend) with the Company’s Registrars are advised to contact the Registrars on or before Wednesday, 23rd December 2020.

This, however, would enable the company to initiate and conclude the e-dividend registration process not later than Wednesday, 30th December 2020.

Why this matters

This move is expected to strengthen the payment of dividends via direct credit into shareholders accounts. This would help to minimize zero tolerance of dividends loss in transit by the company, and eliminate the forfeiture of dividends in the future.

It will, however, enable the company to profile its shareholders, and know who has what, and how much. This is expected to enhance the ability of shareholders to immediately access and utilize the proceeds of their investments.

What you should know