President Akufo-Addo to tackle COVID-19, reverse effect on nation’s econom

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has assured the citizens that his immediate task will be to begin the process of reversing the effect Covid-19 has had on the nation’s economy and lives.

This was disclosed by the newly re-elected President Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, during his victory speech on Wednesday

The result of the election was revealed by Ghana’s Electoral Commission head, Jean Mensa on wednesday, and reported by foreign media.

Akufo-Addo secured 6.73 million votes, which was 51.6% of the total votes, while his rival in the election, former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, secured 47.4% of the votes in a tightly contested election.

“My immediate task will be to begin the process of reversing the effect Covid-19 has had on our economy and on our lives,” Akufo-Addo said in a victory speech.

“Before the pandemic struck, Ghana in recent years was one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and, I give you my word, we will bring back that reputation.

“The Ghanaian people have made it loud and clear that the two parties, NPP and NDC, must work together especially in parliament for the good of the country,” he added.