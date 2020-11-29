Ripple gains 12%, CTO owns at least a million XRP

Ripple CTO, David Schwartz has disclosed more details about his crypto holdings.

What we know: From a series of tweets seen by Nairametrics, Schwartz, who is one of the original orchestras behind the creation of XRP Ledger, revealed he owned at least 1,000,000 XRP, valued at $555,000 at the time of writing. The crypto is up 12%.

Let's just say more than 1 million and less than 10 million. — David Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 24, 2020

At the time of writing, Ripple traded at $0.614954 with a daily trading volume of $11,844,053,933. XRP price is up 12.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 45 Billion coins and a max supply of 100 Billion coins.

Recall some months back, Nairametrics revealed how Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, had revealed with regrets that he and his wife made bad decisions for their crypto portfolio in 2012 — resulting in the eight-figure worth of missed profit at current prices.

In a series of tweets recently released by Ripple’s CTO, he sold some Bitcoins for $750, and 40,000 Ether (ETH) for $1 each back then — a stash that would be worth more than $15.5 million in today’s prices.

Meanwhile, wealthy Rich players seem to be upping their game in Q4, 2020, as regards moving XRP – the third most valuable crypto by market value, as lately seen by Nairametrics.

Many crypto experts anticipate the movement of such cryptos are coming from major stakeholders of Ripple, on the bias some of these wallets contain a significant amount of XRP.