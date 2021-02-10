Market Views
Bears stage a big come back, Nigerian stocks investors lose N426 billion
The market breadth at the Nigerian Stock market ended negative as NIGERINS led 13 Gainers as against 35 Losers topped by FIDSON.
Nigerian stocks ended the third trading session of the week on a bearish note. The All Share Index plunged by 1.96% to close at 40,696.01 index points as against the 0.13% plunge recorded yesterday.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value now stands at N21.29 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +1.06%. Investors lost N425.92 billion.
- Nigerian stocks trading turnover on Wednesday ticked up as volume rallied by 19.92% as against the 10.10% downtick recorded on Tuesday.
ZENITHBANK, FBNH, and GUARANTY were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth at the Nigerian Stock market ended negative as NIGERINS led 13 Gainers as against 35 Losers topped by FIDSON at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- NIGERINS up 10.00% to close at N0.22
- CHAMPION up 9.82% to close at N3.02
- WAPIC up 7.41% to close at N0.58
- ACADEMY up 6.06% to close at N0.35
- GUINNESS up 4.83% to close at N20.6
Top losers
- FIDSON down 10.00% to close at N5.4
- CAP down 10.00% to close at N18
- REGALINS down 10.00% to close at N0.27
- SOVRENINS down 10.00% to close at N0.27
- SUNUASSUR down 10.00% to close at N0.81
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the mid-week trading session on a negative note. NSE30 stocks like Guinness couldn’t stop the bleeding amid record profit-taking notable among medium capitalized stocks.
Selling pressures intensified on macros coming from Nigeria’s currency market facing an unusual level of FX scarcity, which kept significant pressure on Nigeria’s local currency.
Nairametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when choosing stocks to buy.
Market Views
Dangote, Zenith Bank, Champion plunge, Nigerian stock investors lose N112 billion
The market breadth closed negative as MAYBAKER led 21 Gainers as against 24 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stocks ended their fourth trading session on a negative note. The All Share Index plunged by 0.51% to close at 41,785.80 index points as against a 0.10% drop recorded on Wednesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +3.76%. Investors lose N112.05 billion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover on Thursday, however, printed positive as volume ticked up by 24.68% as against the -9.21% plunge recorded yesterday. FBNH, GUARANTY, and UBN were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed negative as MAYBAKER led 21 Gainers as against 24 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
READ: Lafarge gains N111.1 billion on NSE in 14 trading sessions
Top gainers
- MAYBAKER up 7.69% to close at N4.9
- ARDOVA up 5.56% to close at N19
- FCMB up 5.42% to close at N3.5
- PRESCO up 0.67% to close at N75
- ETERNA up 2.68% to close at N5.75
READ: Shell worried about its Nigerian onshore operations amid continued theft and sabotage
Top losers
- NNFM down 9.94% to close at N7.88
- CHAMPION down 9.73% to close at N3.06
- JBERGER down 6.19% to close at N19.7
- DANGCEM down 2.54% to close at N230
- ZENITHBANK down 0.74% to close at N26.75
READ: WallStreetBets initiate silver’s biggest jump since 2013
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the fourth trading session of the week on a negative note amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- The market struggled to close in the positive territory as profit-taking was seen on stocks across the board.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic.
Market Views
PayPal’s crypto users spend more time on its platform
PayPal had an addition of 16 million in net new active accounts and processed $277 billion in total payment volume.
In Q4, 2020, the leading online payment juggernaut, PayPal, had an addition of 16 million in net new active accounts and processed $277 billion in total payment volume.
PayPal’s earnings result is coming out since it started allowing its clients to buy and sell crypto in 2020. It removed the waitlist for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin to all of its 350 million users on November 12, 2020.
Customers who bought such digital assets through its online platform have been spending twice as much time as they were before buying crypto, Paypal said in its investor update.
READ: PayPal acquires shopping browser extension company for $4 billion
“The volume of crypto traded on our platform greatly exceeded our projections,” PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said on the company’s Q4 earnings call. “We’re excited to build on this early success by allowing customers to use their crypto balance as a funding source… We hope to launch our first international market in the next several months.”
PayPal’s transaction revenue surged by around 12% from Q3 to $5.7 billion. It also stated it would categorically recognize transaction revenue from its crypto sales and purchases, but it would not include such transactions related to crypto in its total payment volume.
READ: $70 billion lost in Crypto market amid rising U.S dollar
“PayPal has been working with regulators and central banks to shape the “next generation of the financial system,” Schulman said. “PayPal is also investing in its crypto business unit,” he added.
In response to an expert’s question on possible acquisitions while digital asset prices are high, Paypal Chief Financial Officer, John Rainey, said that the firm’s appetite for acquisitions is a “multi-year” strategy, but that it’s in a good position to make one.
READ: World’s biggest asset fund manager says Bitcoin has a bright future
“We are unique in the fintech ecosystem as we enjoy outsized growth rates and are profitable,” Rainey said. “That allows us the ability to have this asset where we can look at inorganic opportunities to complement what we’re doing.”
Market Views
GTBank, Ecobank, WAPCO stocks plunge amid profit-taking
The All Share Index dropped by negative 0.10% to close at 42,000.01 index points as against 0.74% plunge recorded on Wednesday.
Nigerian stocks ended Thursday’s trading session on a slightly bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by negative 0.10% to close at 42,000.01 index points as against 0.74% plunge recorded on Wednesday.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N21.97 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +4.29%. Investors lose N22.9 billion.
- Nigerian bourse also trading turnover ended negative as volume dipped by 9.21% as against -5.25% plunge recorded on Wednesday. UBN, GUARANTY, and FCMB were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed negative as NCR led 18 Gainers as against 26 Losers topped by LINKASSURE at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- NCR up 9.94% to close at N3.43
- ETERNA up 7.69% to close at N5.6
- ARDOVA up 4.96% to close at N18
- UNILEVER up 2.82% to close at N14.6
- ZENITHBANK up 2.47% to close at N26.95
Top losers
- CHAMPION down 9.84% to close at N3.39
- ETI down 4.84% to close at N5.9
- FLOURMILL down 3.03% to close at N32
- GUARANTY down 2.07% to close at N33.05
- WAPCO down 1.61% to close at N27.55
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the third trading session of the week on a slightly bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading around $58.84/barrel.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price actions reveal Nigerian stocks bullish run is softening in the near term. However, stock traders anticipate more upsides are still in play for the long term at the world’s most outstanding stock market.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]