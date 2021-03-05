Consumer Goods
Four FMCG companies lost 15.2 billion in value in a single day
The prevailing sell-offs on the Nigerian Stock Exchange has extended the loss in the share price of key FMCG companies as well as their market capitalization on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Data tracked on the NSE website from the close of trade on the 3rd of March till the close of trading activities on the local bourse on the 4th of March 2021, revealed that the market capitalization of these FMCG companies declined by N15.2 billion in a single day.
Northern Nigeria Flourmills (NNFM)
NNFM is a flour milling company founded in October 1971, with key focus on the business of milling wheat, maize, and similar grain. The company printed one of the highest loss on the Exchange on Thursday.
The share price of the flour milling company dropped by 9.97% to close the day lower at N6.32. This move significantly affected the market capitalization of the company, which culminated in a loss of N125 million in value.
Champion Breweries (CHAMPION)
Champion Breweries Plc has been in the news for a while, following the acquisition of 1,903,609,538 ordinary shares of the company by Heineken through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Raysun Nigeria Limited, at a price of N2.6 per share.
This move saw the share price of the brewing company surge from N0.93 on January 8 2021, to N3.76 on the 2nd of February 2021. Since then, the share price of Champion Breweries has continued to suffer significant losses.
At the close of trade on NSE yesterday, Champion Breweries shares suffered a 9.19% decline to close the day lower at N1.68.
This move significantly affected the market capitalization of the brewer, taking its loss on the exchange in a single day to N1.331 billion.
This decline is a potential opportunity for bargain hunters to key in once more, with the expectation to enjoy a gain of about 55%, should Heineken launch a takeover bid of N2.60 per share for the balance of 17.3% or 1,351,954 units of Champion Breweries shares with shareholders.
Honeywell Flour Mill (HONYFLOUR)
The share price of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has suffered major declines in recent times. The flour milling company, who is also an important part of the Honeywell Group -a foremost indigenous Nigerian conglomerate engaged in select businesses in key sectors of the Nigerian economy- has seen its shares gone from being valued at N1.40 in February to trading at N1.20 towards the end of the same month.
Worthy of note is the fact that the shares of the company during trading activities on NSE yesterday, went as low as N1.13 per share, before buying pressures on the exchange pushed the price back to N1.20 per share.
This move significantly affected the market capitalization of the indigenous flour milling company as it approximately lost N397 billion in a single session.
Dangote Sugar Refinery (DANGSUGAR)
Dangote Sugar has seen its share price decline by more than 8% since declaring a 33% growth in its bottom-line in 2020. The company also proposed a better than the expected dividend of N1.50, 36.36% higher than 2019 dividend (N1.10).
However, despite this impressive performance, Dangote Sugar continues to be punished on the exchange, as wary investors offload the shares of the company, to hunt for yields in the money market.
At the close of trade on NSE yesterday, Dangote Sugar shares suffered a 6.35% decline, to close the day valued at N16.25.
The sell-off in the shares of Dangote’s integrated sugar business on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday culminated into a loss of N13.4 billion in a single day.
NSE CGI depreciates by 8% in February, recording highest decline since March 2020
The NSE Consumer goods index shed a total of 49.84 index points in February, the highest loss on the index since March 2020.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of consumer goods companies, depreciated by 8.12% in the month of February at the back of sell-offs and building negative sentiments in the market.
A preview of the performance of the index revealed that as of the close of trading activities on Friday 26th February 2021, the index stood at 563.85 index points, from 613.69 index points at the open of trade for the month.
In line with this, the Consumer Goods Index shed a total of 49.84 index points – the highest since March 2020 (-132.53 index points)- as wary investors offload shares of top consumer goods company on NSE, leading to the decline in the share price of Nestle, Dangote Sugar, Flour Mills, NB and eight (8) others.
Source:Tradingview
What you should know
- The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.
- The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and Flour Mills.
- The overall performance of the companies was bearish, as the index closed on a negative note in the month of February with 12 losers relative to 3 gainers.
- NNFM (-27.48%) led the losers’ chart, while MCNICHOLS (+56.86%) was the top gainer in the month of February, followed by GUINNESS (+21.32%).
Top gainers
- MCNICHOLS up 56.86% to close at N0.8
- GUINNESS up 21.32% to close N23.05
- UNILEVER up 0.74% to close at N13.95
Top losers
- NNFM down by 27.48% to close at N7.02
- VITAFOAM down by 22.89% to close at N7.75
- CHAMPION down by 18.97% to close at N2.52
- NB down by 17.46% to close at N52
- FLOURMILLS down by 16.86% to close at N28.85
Unilever to spin off Tea business such as Lipton, Brooke Bond in major restructuring
Unilever wants to split its Tea business as a separate entity.
Leading personal care and consumer goods company, Unilever announced plans to spin off its Team Business into a separate legal entity.
The company announced this via a press release published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The update is coming at least 6 months after its Parent company Unilever Global announced plans to spin off of its Tea Business.
In January 2020, Unilever announced a strategic review of the global tea business, agreeing to retain the tea businesses in India and Indonesia, and the partnership interests in the ready-to-drink tea joint ventures.
The company also revealed the balance of its “tea brands and geographies and all tea estates have an exciting future, and this potential can best be achieved as a separate entity” paving the way for the implementation of a separation that will conclude this year. Unilever did not announce if it will own the entity that will be overseeing its Tea Business. The tea business that will be separated generated revenues of €2 billion in 2019.
Unilever Nigeria’s announcement confirms its Lipton segment will be spun off its balance sheet, a move that could potentially affect its top line revenue.
What you should know
The Food Products division which includes its tea and savoury segment reported a revenue of N34.71 billion in 2020, higher than the revenue of N31.91 billion the company made in 2019 through the sales of tea and savoury.
Unilever Nigeria is currently valued at N78 billion.
