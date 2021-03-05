Paid Content
How the rich and super rich use their Mastercard
World Elite Mastercard, an exclusive card for high-net-worth individuals, extends access to priceless experiences.
For most people, bank cards are daily transaction tools. They give us freedom and flexibility, saving us the hassle of long queues and inconvenient trips to banks.
But take a glance at the upper echelons of society and you’ll see that payment cards are not just a payment tool – they are lifestyle choices, making life more comfortable, luxurious and enjoyable for the cardholders. They are much more than a way to pay: they are a doorway to a world of possibilities.
Take for example the world of Mastercard Premium Cards.
Mastercard’s range of premium cards comes with prestige and beautiful designs, they also bring rewards and perks that tickle the taste buds of the affluent and uberwealthy. There are various cards designed to meet the needs of individual cardholders for when they shop online, offline, from home or away.
These include the World Elite Exclusive Mastercard, considered the crème de la crème of the premium cards and ideal for ultra-high net worth individuals. The card and its jaw-dropping rewards and benefits place it at the pinnacle of Mastercard’s suite of premium cards. World Elite Mastercard, an exclusive card for high-net worth individuals, extends access to priceless experiences. This is followed by the beautifully designed World Mastercard for the affluent segment, offering exquisite encounters. For the mass affluent consumers, the Platinum Mastercard delivers a suite of special offers and rewards that grant access to a new world of luxury and opportunity.
The range of cards is available as pre-paid, debit or credit cards, and they are loaded with great benefits to suit the lifestyles and needs of different kinds of customers. They include customized financial services and priceless experiences for frequent spenders – and frequent travelers when ‘normalcy’ returns to the travel industry.
Pack your bags
In addition to offering travel and lifestyle benefits, they provide peace of mind too. With the World Elite Exclusive card, cardholders can revel in bespoke experiences fit for royals and celebrities through Louis Fourteen Concierge and Abercrombie & Kent, premium memberships with hotels and airlines, as well as complimentary nights at Soneva and Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Not to mention premium travel insurance, car shipping insurance, celebrity experiences, privilege lifestyle memberships and much more.
Through the World Elite card, cardholders can delight in complimentary nights at Marriott Bonvoy Hotels and Oberoi Hotels & Resorts. Their every need is met by using the Mastercard World Elite Concierge, and cardholders gain 24-hour access to Mastercard’s Global Emergency Services, with a representative who speaks your language.
For World cardholders, perks include a complimentary stay at a Marriott hotel and access to luxury serviced villas and apartments through onefinestay.com to indulge in the finest hospitality experiences. Additionally, World cardholders have access to discounts at European shopping villages, in addition to insurance for travel inconveniences and medical insurance to cover any unexpected emergencies along the way.
With the Platinum card, cardholders get to enjoy discounts when booking hotels, renting cars and shopping online, as well as access to Fulfill travel visa assistance for quick global travel.
Who knew payment cards were so versatile?
It doesn’t end there. The special offers and rewards also include Louis Fourteen’s exclusive concierge for those last-minute needs – like the near-impossible-to-find Hermes Birkin bag, making reservations at Michelin 3* restaurants or ordering customized timepieces from premium watchmakers. Customers can also use the facilities provided by DiamondAir Meet and Greet, which provides chauffeur car services across 10 of the world’s busiest airports; and the highly sought-after Mastercard Concierge with 24-hour English and Arabic assistance to help cardholders plan their schedules and refine their lifestyles.
These payment cards deliver on the needs and aspirations of the rich and super rich. The great news is that you don’t have to be a millionaire yet to enter the world of special offers, rewards and a taste of the good life. Mastercard says that no matter what individual needs customers have, they can get incredible value from using the card that’s perfect for their own circumstances and lifestyle. Mastercard customers can request an upgrade from their respective banks to start to enjoy these priceless possibilities. Customers can also download the MastercardForYou app, available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, to explore the various benefits.
This suite of beautifully designed cards delivers services, rewards, and provide customers with easy access to their own funds. The cards open possibilities to a new world with everyday purchases made simple, secure and rewarding. And, cardholders can stay digitally connected with innovative, convenient, and safe ways to pay while managing their money responsibly.
Paid Content
M36 redefines digital investing in Nigeria
Offers investors the ‘Freedom to Choose’
M36, a new digital platform designed to deliver a wide range of investment products directly to individuals, has launched in Nigeria. Through an innovative, user-friendly app, M36 offers investment options not typically available on self-service digital platforms including foreign currency transactions, commercial papers, local and foreign-denominated bonds, treasury bills and other fixed-income products.
M36 also offers bespoke solutions for both new and experienced investors as well as a 24-hour lifestyle concierge service to meet the needs of discerning customers.
In a rapidly evolving environment with changing consumer behaviour fueled by technology and growing access to information, M36 is looking to expand opportunities for investors at all levels, while also simplifying the process of investing.
M36 was developed by Union Bank as part of its strategic focus on delivering superior customer solutions leveraging technology and innovation. The Bank partnered with several asset management companies to deliver the broad range of investment products on the M36 platform.
Chuka Emerole, Head, Treasury at Union Bank said about M36:
“M36 eliminates the traditional barriers to investing and offers investors direct access to financial instruments that would usually require the service of an investment or relationship manager. We’ve designed M36 to ensure simplicity in the onboarding and investing process while also empowering the customer to make sound investment choices based on their financial objectives. We worked with key partners to deliver both the experience and products on M36 and are confident that we have launched a superior product in today’s marketplace.”
With the 24-hour concierge service, M36 users can access round the clock support from investment advisors as they actively manage their portfolios.
M36 also offers loans, personal travel allowance, will and trust services and many more essential products under its Life Essentials menu.
M36 is available for download on the App store and the Google Play Store. For more information on M36, visit https://m36ng.com/
Note to editors:
M36 is a digital investment platform offering a range of investment opportunities for investors of all levels through a self-service app.
In addition to its robust investment product offering, M36 provides access to investment advisors; life-essential products and services and a 24-hour lifestyle concierge, combining simplicity and functionality to deliver a seamless user experience.
The M36 app is available for download on the App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information on M36, visit https://m36ng.com/
Media Enquiries: Email [email protected]
Paid Content
Zullum, Buni unveil Hajj Savings in Borno, Yobe
…Jaiz Bank to open branch in Damaturu soon.
The Executive Governors of Borno and Yobe states, Babagana Umara Zullum and Mai Mala Buni have officially unveiled Hajj Savings Scheme in their respective states.
In Maiduguri, Borno state capital, Zullum said his administration will always support programs that have positive economic impact to the public such as Hajj Savings Scheme.
He urged all Muslim ummah to use this opportunity in order to answer the call to Hajj being one of the pillars of Islam, urging all stakeholders to give the scheme the best publicity it deserves.
The governor represented by Commissioner, Religious Affairs, Abacha Umar, said the new scheme is capable of transforming the hajj operations to international standard and best practice.
In Damaturu, Yobe state capital, Wednesday, Mala Buni said his administration will provide all supports needed to ensure the success of the new scheme in the state.
He commended the management of Jaiz Bank for their commitment towards opening the Damaturu Branch in the nearest future which he said will provide alternative solutions to the financial transaction for the people of the state.
He commended the efforts of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Yobe State Hajj Commission for their tireless effort in making sure that the pilgrims welfare keeps improving year after year.
The Managing Director, Jaiz Bank Plc, Hassan Usman explained that with the take-off of the scheme, NAHCON and states pilgrims welfare boards can have the liquid funds required to effectively plan hajj operations early, thereby securing better bargain for accommodation and other services for their pilgrims.
Usman represented by North East Regional Manager, Baba Njidda and Head of Corporate Communications of the bank, Halima Ishaq in Yobe and Borno respectively said the bank is committed to this journey and “we are ready to support it with best-in-class technology infrastructure as well as safe investment management practice.”
The Executive Chairman, Yobe Hajj Commission, Alhaji Bukar Kime said with this type of sensitisation and training by NAHCON and Jaiz Bank the success of the scheme will be achieved in sha Allah.
NAHCON Charman, Barrister Zikilullah Kunle Hassan, represented by the Commissioner in charge of North East, Abba Jato said the introduction of the Scheme is part of the transformation of the hajj operations for efficiency and cost reduction.
