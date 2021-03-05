How the rich and super rich use their Mastercard

For most people, bank cards are daily transaction tools. They give us freedom and flexibility, saving us the hassle of long queues and inconvenient trips to banks.

But take a glance at the upper echelons of society and you’ll see that payment cards are not just a payment tool – they are lifestyle choices, making life more comfortable, luxurious and enjoyable for the cardholders. They are much more than a way to pay: they are a doorway to a world of possibilities.

Take for example the world of Mastercard Premium Cards.

Mastercard’s range of premium cards comes with prestige and beautiful designs, they also bring rewards and perks that tickle the taste buds of the affluent and uberwealthy. There are various cards designed to meet the needs of individual cardholders for when they shop online, offline, from home or away.

These include the World Elite Exclusive Mastercard, considered the crème de la crème of the premium cards and ideal for ultra-high net worth individuals. The card and its jaw-dropping rewards and benefits place it at the pinnacle of Mastercard’s suite of premium cards. World Elite Mastercard, an exclusive card for high-net worth individuals, extends access to priceless experiences. This is followed by the beautifully designed World Mastercard for the affluent segment, offering exquisite encounters. For the mass affluent consumers, the Platinum Mastercard delivers a suite of special offers and rewards that grant access to a new world of luxury and opportunity.

The range of cards is available as pre-paid, debit or credit cards, and they are loaded with great benefits to suit the lifestyles and needs of different kinds of customers. They include customized financial services and priceless experiences for frequent spenders – and frequent travelers when ‘normalcy’ returns to the travel industry.

Pack your bags

In addition to offering travel and lifestyle benefits, they provide peace of mind too. With the World Elite Exclusive card, cardholders can revel in bespoke experiences fit for royals and celebrities through Louis Fourteen Concierge and Abercrombie & Kent, premium memberships with hotels and airlines, as well as complimentary nights at Soneva and Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Not to mention premium travel insurance, car shipping insurance, celebrity experiences, privilege lifestyle memberships and much more.

Through the World Elite card, cardholders can delight in complimentary nights at Marriott Bonvoy Hotels and Oberoi Hotels & Resorts. Their every need is met by using the Mastercard World Elite Concierge, and cardholders gain 24-hour access to Mastercard’s Global Emergency Services, with a representative who speaks your language.

For World cardholders, perks include a complimentary stay at a Marriott hotel and access to luxury serviced villas and apartments through onefinestay.com to indulge in the finest hospitality experiences. Additionally, World cardholders have access to discounts at European shopping villages, in addition to insurance for travel inconveniences and medical insurance to cover any unexpected emergencies along the way.

With the Platinum card, cardholders get to enjoy discounts when booking hotels, renting cars and shopping online, as well as access to Fulfill travel visa assistance for quick global travel.

Who knew payment cards were so versatile?

It doesn’t end there. The special offers and rewards also include Louis Fourteen’s exclusive concierge for those last-minute needs – like the near-impossible-to-find Hermes Birkin bag, making reservations at Michelin 3* restaurants or ordering customized timepieces from premium watchmakers. Customers can also use the facilities provided by DiamondAir Meet and Greet, which provides chauffeur car services across 10 of the world’s busiest airports; and the highly sought-after Mastercard Concierge with 24-hour English and Arabic assistance to help cardholders plan their schedules and refine their lifestyles.

These payment cards deliver on the needs and aspirations of the rich and super rich. The great news is that you don’t have to be a millionaire yet to enter the world of special offers, rewards and a taste of the good life. Mastercard says that no matter what individual needs customers have, they can get incredible value from using the card that’s perfect for their own circumstances and lifestyle. Mastercard customers can request an upgrade from their respective banks to start to enjoy these priceless possibilities. Customers can also download the MastercardForYou app, available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, to explore the various benefits.

This suite of beautifully designed cards delivers services, rewards, and provide customers with easy access to their own funds. The cards open possibilities to a new world with everyday purchases made simple, secure and rewarding. And, cardholders can stay digitally connected with innovative, convenient, and safe ways to pay while managing their money responsibly.