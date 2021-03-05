Corporate deals
DEAL: FMDQ Exchange admits Fidson Healthcare Commercial Paper worth N10 billion
FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the admission of Fidson Healthcare Plc commercial paper worth N10 billion on its platform.
FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the admission of Fidson Healthcare Plc commercial paper worth N10 billion on its platform.
This is according to a disclosure by FMDQ Exchange, seen by Nairametrics. In lieu of this, the admission will afford Fidson Healthcare Plc the opportunity to not only raise short term capital to support its business operations but to also enjoy value-added benefits like visibility, transparency and liquidity that comes with being quoted on the FMDQ Exchange.
As part of the regulatory requirements, the on-boarding of Fidson Healthcare commercial paper was approved by the Board Listings, Market and Technology Committee of FMDQ, as the quotation seeks to create an exemplary architecture for the Nigerian Pharmaceutical industry.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Chief Financial Officer of Fidson Healthcare PLC, Imokha Ayebae, said: “We are glad about the successful registration of Fidson Healthcare PLC’s ₦10.00 billion CP Programme on the FMDQ platform. This is particularly significant as it coincides with the company’s 26th anniversary on March 1, 2021.
Since its inception in 1995, Fidson Healthcare PLC has remained committed to the growth of the healthcare sector in Nigeria. This strategic move aligns with our vision to be the preferred healthcare provider as a leading player in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in Nigeria and West Africa. The CP Programme, which is poised to further broaden the company’s sources of capital by accessing funding from the Nigerian debt capital markets, will also reduce our overall funding costs. Proceeds from this Programme will be used to meet the company’s short-term working capital requirements which are geared towards providing quality services to our valued customers.”
On his part, the Head of Investment Banking at FSDH Capital Limited, Taiwo Olatunji remarked that, “FSDH Capital Limited is pleased to act as Sponsor and Lead Arranger on the registration of the Fidson Healthcare PLC ₦10billion Commercial Paper Programme on the FMDQ Platform. We believe that the admission of the CP on the FMDQ platform will ensure its global visibility and enhanced liquidity, which will in turn raise the corporate profile of the issuer even further ahead of tapping into other opportunities in the Nigerian capital market.”
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the listing of Parthian Partners commercial paper worth N20 billion on the FMDQ Securities Exchange.
- FSDH Capital Limited acted as the Sponsor and Lead Arranger of the recent Fidson Healthcare CP issuance.
- FMDQ Exchange debt market size currently stands at N23.24 trillion, as at close of business on 4th of March, 2021.
DEAL: Tangerine Life completes take-over of ARM Life Insurance Plc
Tangerine Life Insurance has concluded the acquisition of ARM Life Plc.
Tangerine Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Verod Capital Limited has concluded the acquisition of ARM Life Plc.
This is according to a press release issued by the firm’s Head, Brand and Communications, Olabisi Adesokan, seen by Nairametrics.
The merger is expected to consolidate and optimize the unique strengths of both sides, both in the corporate and retail markets, creating a stronger and broader insurance and financial services platform that will be of immense benefits to all.
Background of the deal
A decision to complete the acquisition of ARM Life Insurance Plc was reached at Tangerine’s Board Meeting held on 4th of March, 2020, where the provisions of section 131 of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2007 was triggered.
Provisions in section 131 of ISA 2007 had empowered Tangerine Life Insurance to takeover ARM Life, following its 77.72% equity stake held in the latter, which translates to 7,392,953,710 ordinary shares.
In lieu of this, a decision to buy-out the remaining stake of 2,180,967,082 ordinary shares at N0.63 was ratified at the Board meeting and subsequently implemented.
What they are saying
Commenting on the rationale behind the deal, the Managing Director of Tangerine Life, Livingstone Magorimbo said: “Integrating the businesses has presented us a tremendous opportunity to enhance our capabilities, improve operating efficiencies and grow our businesses.
“At Tangerine Life, we will continue to innovate, drive positive change within the insurance industry and create tremendous value for our customers towards effectively positioning our business to stay ahead of the next wave of industry evolution.”
On the other hand, a former Managing Director at ARM Life, Stephen Alangbo added that: “Innovation is paramount in ensuring customer satisfaction in today’s business landscape. We believe that the combination of both entities will ensure exceptional value creation for existing and new customers and partner.”
What you should know
- According to the press release, the merger places Tangerine Life as the 4th largest life insurer in Nigeria and position it for future growth.
- Tangerine Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Metropolitan Life Insurance Nigeria Limited was incorporated on 19 August 2004 and licensed by NAICOM on 14 February 2007. It is principally engaged in the provision of group life, credit life and individual life products to over 12,000 blue-chip corporate and retail clients.
- The Company is majorly owned by Oreon LMS Limited, a subsidiary of Verod Capital Growth Fund II, a US$115 Million private equity fund managed by Verod Capital Management Limited.
DEAL: FMDQ Exchange admits Parthian Partners Limited’s Commercial Paper worth N20 billion
FMDQ has ratified the admission of Parthian Partners Limited’s N20 billion Commercial Paper.
The Board Listings, Market and Technology Committee of FMDQ has ratified the admission of Parthian Partners Limited’s commercial paper worth N20 billion into the FMDQ Exchange platform.
This is according to a verified tweet by FMDQ Exchange, which reads; “FMDQExchange is pleased to announce the approval for the registration of the Parthian Partners Limited ₦20.00 billion Commercial Paper Programme on its Platform.’’
Prior to the recent admission, Nairametrics had earlier reported that a total of six (6) commercial papers valued at N22.29 billion have been admitted to FMDQ platform since the beginning of this year, with the latest being the admission of Coronation Merchant Bank’s CP series worth N3.63 billion.
Recall that since 2014, FMDQ Exchange has continued to champion the reform of Commercial Papers market, in collaboration with the CBN and through the deployment of key initiatives and strategies, part of which made it possible for the Exchange to cross the N1 trillion mark in 2018.
What this means
- Nairametrics understands that Parthian Partners Limited, just like other issuers quoted on the FMDQ Exchange, will enjoy some value-driven services such as; gaining access to a wide range of knowledgeable and capitalised investors, enhanced liquidity among others.
- The Commercial Papers will enable Parthian Partners Limited plug its capital shortfalls and meet up with its short-term liquidity, sustaining its business through the process.
What you should know
- It is pertinent to note that Commercial Papers quoted on FMDQ’s platform are quoted on FMDQ and traded on the FMDQ-Bloomberg E-Bond Trading and Surveillance System
- FMDQ Debt Market size as at close of business on 23rd of February, 2021 currently stands at N23.07 trillion.
