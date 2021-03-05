Covid-19: First dose of vaccines administered at National Hospital Abuja

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency announced the flag-off ceremony for COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria.

The vaccines were administered at the National Hospital Abuja, in an event chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, and reported by the NPHCDA on social media.

According to reports, one Dr Cyprian Ngon is first to receive the vaccine. He led the first set of health workers including Nurse Faith E. Eragbai, Dr. Nuru Joseph and Dr. Thairu Yunusa to receive the vaccine.

Meet the first set of health care workers to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in Nigeria — Dr. Ngong Cyprian, Nurse Faith E. Eragbai, Dr. Nuru Joseph and Dr. Thairu Yunusa. Thank you for working tirelessly to protect us all.#YesToCOVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/uOaQogHNgK — NPHCDA (@NphcdaNG) March 5, 2021

Speaking about the flag-off of the vaccination, the NPHCDA boss, Dr. Faisal Shuaib said: “It’s a momentous occasion today as we administer the first dose to one of our foremost frontline Medical Doctor in the fight against COVID-19.

“Today we are going to be administering the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to our frontline health workers. The vaccines we are administering today are safe and effective.”

A huge day for Nigeria as we administer the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. #YesToCOVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/JHXUd99QcB — NPHCDA (@NphcdaNG) March 5, 2021

“I salute the commitment of all health workers in saving and ensuring the protection of all Nigerians. This is a novel roll-out and the only authorised source is the Federal Government,” Boss Mustapha said.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government announced the President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, will receive shots of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday to demonstrate vaccine safety to the public.