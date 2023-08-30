Flour Mills Nigeria reported its 2023 full-year results showing pre-tax profit grew by 1.45% year on year, reaching N39.783 billion.

Key highlights FY 2023 vs FY 2022

Revenue N1.54 trillion +32.30% YoY

Cost of sales N1.363 trillion +29.06% YoY

Gross Profit N177.103 billion +63.85% YoY

Administrative expenses N40.531 billion +27.55% YoY

Selling and Distribution expenses N16.480 billion +39.71% YoY

Net Operating Losses N21.822 billion +15.959.01% YoY

Operating income N97.760 billion +49.22% YoY

Finance Income N718 million -33.95% YoY

Finance cost N55.726 billion +118.69% YoY

Profit for the year N29.504 billion +5.32% YoY

Cash and cash equivalents N97.702 billion +208.97%.

Total Assets N1.097 trillion +64.52% YoY.

Insights: Despite grappling with foreign exchange losses and substantial interest expenses, FMN managed to achieve a modest 1.45% year-on-year growth, reaching N39.78 billion in pre-tax profit.

This accomplishment was primarily driven by impressive growth across the various revenue segments of the company.

Foreign exchange losses surged by 208% YoY, reaching N31.48 billion, while interest expenses related to bank loans and overdrafts substantially grew by 170.4%, to N48.56 billion in the 2023 full year.