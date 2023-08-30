Nigerians will be able to watch any movie of their choice for as low as N1000 on Saturday, as the Cinema Association of Nigeria (CEAN) rolls out a new offer.

The new development was revealed through an official statement seen by Nairametrics, in celebration of National Cinema Day, an occasion that has garnered recognition in countries like the UK and the USA.

The N1000 movie ticket discount is a one-day affair, exclusively valid on Saturday, September 2, 2023. CEAN’s aim is twofold: to rekindle the cinema-going spirit in the populace and to show appreciation to loyal moviegoers with this pocket-friendly pricing.

As expressed by Mr. Ope Ajayi, Chairman of CEAN, “ We are doing this as a thank you to moviegoers and to promote the cinema-going culture, all while reigniting the magic of cinema in the hearts of our audience.”

This cinematic ticket discount is set to take place at more than 50 cinema locations, featuring over 100 screens nationwide. The objective is clear – to encourage people of all ages back into cinema seats for a day filled with affordable movie experiences.

For those pondering which films to catch, Nairametrics has compiled a short list of popular movies based on their box office performance over the past four weekends:

Barbie (Box office- N704 million)

Mission Impossible (Box office-N237 million)

Oppenheimer (Box office-N67.5 million)

Orisa (Box office-N111.7 million)

Hotel Labamba (Box office-N20.1 million)

What you should know

Box office revenue in Nigeria took a hit last month, plummeting by 14.98% in July.

This decline, amounting to N85 million, marked a stark contrast to the previous month when cinemas nationwide collectively raked in a healthy N567 million.

Chairman Opeyemi Ajayi attributes this dip to a nationwide phenomenon that affected cinemas across the board, despite a minor uptick in cinema attendance due to a series of public holidays.

Ajayi underscores the importance of more Nigerians considering a cinema visit, especially given the upcoming National Cinema Day celebration, where an exceptional cinematic experience awaits at an unbeatable price of N1000.