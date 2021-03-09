Connect with us
Hospitality & Travel

FG launches e-temporary passport for Nigerians abroad

The FG has launched the e-Temporary Passport, a four-page travel document for a one-way return journey to Nigeria, usually in emergencies.

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has on behalf of the Federal Government, launched the Electronic Temporary Passport to cater for Nigerians desirous of returning home but whose national passport is not available.

The four-page document is for the one-way return journey to Nigeria usually on emergencies.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Sunday James, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

It states that an e-temporary passport replaces the paper-type emergency travel certificate hitherto issued by Nigerians in Diaspora desirous of returning home but don’t have a regular standard passport. It also states that the electronic temporary passport has all the features of the standard passport but serves only one.

Speaking at the event, the Minister stated that the passport will address the concerns of Nigerians abroad who have an urgent need to return home as well as those who are being returned home by their host countries but don’t have a valid passport.

He pointed out that the Temporary Passport is ICAO compliant and is valid for only 30 days before the date of travel and it is not in any way a replacement for the Nigerian Passport as it will only serve a temporary purpose in the case of loss or misplacement of the Nigerian Passport by a Nigerian abroad,” the statement said.

The Controller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, in his remark noted that the introduction of the document is another way of engaging with the Diaspora population with a view to addressing their emergency travel needs stressing that the document can be issued to applicants irrespective of age.

He revealed that the replaced Emergency Travel Certificate was a huge security threat to Nigeria and the global community because it was an ordinary paper devoid of the necessary security features of a travel document.

Babandede added that the temporary Passport replacing it is a catalyst to Nigeria’s desire for effective identity management as it has a chip and surface personalization which is an enhancement of the current Electronic Passport Management System (EPMS).

Hospitality & Travel

FG holds ground breaking ceremony of Narrow gauge, deep seaport

FG held its ground-breaking ceremony of the Eastern Narrow Gauge, Bonny Deep Seaport and Railway Industrial Park all in Port Harcourt.

Published

7 hours ago

on

March 9, 2021

By

The Federal Government has held its ground-breaking Ceremony of the Eastern Narrow Gauge, Bonny Deep Seaport and Railway Industrial Park all in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

READ: FG approves $3 billion Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway and $462 million Bonny deep seaport

It tweeted, “Rail Line reconstruction itself (the line runs across 12 States)—with NEW branch lines: Bonny-Onne-Owerri; Goniri-Gashua; Kafanchan-Rigachikun; Kuru-Jos. A brand new deep-sea port on Bonny Island, and Industrial Park in Port Harcourt.

“Eastern Railway Reconstruction will kickstart today, The rail will move from Bonny Ports to PH in Rivers and link Abia-Enugu-Benue-Lafia-Kaduna-Bauchi-Gombe and Borno. South-Eastern states will also be connected to the line.”

READ: Bonny Island benefitted $30 billion in gas investments, NLNG boss reveals

 

 

Continue Reading

Hospitality & Travel

Why new airlines find it difficult to get certified, fly in Nigeria – NCAA

NCAA does not delay these intending investors as erroneously thought but ensures they follow the laid down stages.

Published

13 hours ago

on

March 9, 2021

By

NCAA Travel agency

There are hosts of new airlines that are currently battling to get the Air Operators Certificates (AOC), to enable them start operations in Nigeria. They may not get the license anytime soon, as the Nigerian Covil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is bent on crossing all ‘Ts’ and dotting all ‘Is’.

This was disclosed by the General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Sam Adurogboye in an exclusive interview with an aviation-focused medium.

While some new entrants have expressed interest to commence ownership of airlines, Adurogboye disclosed that others have reached various stages in the acquisition of their AOCs.

Some of the airlines are NG Eagle, Green Africa Airways, which have reached an advanced stage in its acquisition of an AOC. Rano Air, Northeast Shuttle and a host of others have expressed interest too but are still being considered.

READ: Nigeria owes foreign airlines $53 million as proceeds from ticket sales – IATA

Why the delay?

According to the NCAA spokesperson, the regulatory body does not delay these intending investors as erroneously thought but ensures they follow the laid down stages.

He said, “It’s a good thing to desire to come onboard. The process is a black and white thing. What you need to do in one phase to go to second, second to third, you fulfill it and the team that is in charge work as a team. It is not by the director-general at any particular time. It’s a team of engineers, airworthiness inspectors, medical. It’s a team and nobody can influence the other.”

READ: NCAA meets airlines over N22 billion debt, to implement payment plan

Below are stages to obtain AOC:

Phase 1 – pre-application phase:

The NCAA will appoint a certification team and process the pre-application statement of intent form (AC-OPS 001). Discussions on all regulatory requirements, the formal application and attachments and any other related issues will take place. This is usually a week’s process.

Phase 2 – It involves a formal application for intending entrant where documents and manuals (including the curriculum vitae of key management personnel) must be submitted for evaluation. The minimum timeframe for the formal application phase is two weeks.

Phase 3 – It is a document evaluation phase where the NCAA will review the applicant’s manuals and other related documents and attachments to ensure conformity with the applicable regulations and safe operating practices. The minimum time-frame for the document evaluation phase is three months.

READ: Cargo handlers record higher revenues despite airline crunch

Adurogboye added that the processes seem simple and straight forward enough and these requirements are not there to deter any investor. Contrary to that, they are meant to show capacity for safety for the particular operations to be embarked on.

He stressed that new airlines only come on board once they have fulfilled all the requirements in the stage process stating that the most critical of those stages are stages three and handing over the AOC to the operator.

“If the new airlines are yet to come on board, it means they are yet to fulfill all the requirements because it is a stage process and the critical stage is third stage to the handing over of the AOC. In the critical stage you have to do flight demonstration and that requires you flying to all the routes you want to go, flying it empty.

“If its international routes, you do the same with the whole crew and the NCAA team. You buy fuel and you’re not taking any passengers, you fly them to and fro all those routes that is the stage that is most critical and expensive also. If an airline has not gotten to all those stages, it wouldn’t get AOC,“ he added.

READ: These are the sad reasons Nigerian airlines struggle and fail 

Bottomline

Another reason these investors experience delay is security, which either party do not have control over. This is when the airline is being referred and hand over to security agencies for checks, a stage that can take months or more.

Continue Reading



