The Federal Government of Nigeria has implemented automated verification systems for travel documents to combat migrant smuggling and bolster border surveillance.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during a private screening of the infomercial documentary titled “Know Before You Go: The Dark Web of Migrant Smuggling in Nigeria” in Abuja.

The documentary is a joint initiative by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), supported by the Government of Canada.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo emphasized that Nigeria is determined to strengthen its borders, enhance travel document integrity, and address irregular migration.

“Nigeria’s borders have better surveillance now, there is improvement in integrity of the country’s travel documents and verification and authentication mechanism has been automated and brought to the front burner in terms of travel documents,” the statement read.

The Minister emphasizes Nigeria’s commitment to addressing its domestic challenges rather than transferring them to other nations, he clarified the government’s stance, saying,

“Nigeria is not interested as a country in exporting her liabilities to other countries of the world. We want to straighten things up, we want to defend our borders, and we want to share assets with the rest of the world while we keep our liabilities here. That is the message, and it is a message we are not going back on,” he said.

This highlights Nigeria’s proactive efforts to manage migration challenges domestically while fostering global collaboration on shared opportunities. It reflects a strategic push toward national development and global responsibility.

Collaborations and commendations

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap, commended the UNODC and the Canadian Government for their support in addressing migration challenges.

UNODC’s Country Representative, Mr. Cheikh Toure, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to collaborating with NIS and “ensuring the continued success and sustainability of the SOM Observatory research”.

He emphasized the need for deeper partnerships to combat migrant smuggling effectively.

Chargé d’Affaires of the Canadian High Commission, Mr. Michael Murphy, noted Canada’s comprehensive strategy to disrupt smuggling operations by land, sea, or air.

“The Canadian government appreciates its partnership with Nigeria and congratulates the NIS for their stewardship and commitment to upholding effective border security,” He said.

Promoting awareness of migration

The documentary by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), aims to educate Nigerian youth on the risks of irregular migration and trafficking while encouraging safe migration.

It also promotes collaboration with civil society organizations to combat human trafficking and smuggling of migrants effectively.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo noted that the initiative reflects Nigeria’s commitment to aligning with global best practices in migration and security management.

What you should know

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) recently conducted a sensitisation campaign in Rivers State to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal migration, human trafficking, and migrant smuggling.

The campaign, initiated by the Comptroller General of NIS, aims to curb the growing issue of Nigerians seeking dangerous routes abroad in search of better opportunities.

Comptroller Yabagi Abdulmajeed highlighted that the initiative targets border states and is a collaborative effort with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). Abdulmajeed stressed that many individuals, including families, unknowingly encourage illegal migration, often for economic reasons, without understanding the potential harm it causes to both individuals and society.

South Africa had the highest number of immigrants among all African countries as of July 2020, hosting 2.9 million people. Nigeria came fifth place with 1.31 million international migrants.

Assistant Comptroller Gift Nzekwe from the Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Unit urged Rivers residents to process their travel documents legally.

She highlighted the dangers of illegal migration, sharing stories of individuals who lost their organs, money, or even their lives while attempting to migrate through unsafe routes.

Nzekwe encouraged Nigerians to pursue education or skills development to thrive locally while promoting legal travel through proper documentation.

The NIS is working with other security agencies to tackle this issue and educate communities about the risks involved.