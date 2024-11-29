French President Emmanuel Macron has commended Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for channelling the same transformative energy he used in Lagos towards advancing Nigeria’s development.

Macron made the statement on Thursday during a joint press conference with Tinubu in France, where the Nigerian leader has been on an official visit since Wednesday.

Discussing the strengthening of bilateral ties between France and Nigeria, Macron praised Tinubu’s leadership, particularly his commitment to improving security in the ECOWAS region.

The French president also highlighted Tinubu’s ability to inspire confidence in French and international business communities, positioning Nigeria as an attractive destination for investment.

“I would like to congratulate you for your leadership and the desire for us to work together. I would like to thank you Mr. President for your presence, on the state visit. I’d like to thank you for your energy and dynamism.

“Having transformed the state of Lagos, you’re using that energy to transform your country for the better.

“The energy that we have felt among your ministers, investors and business communities, has completely convinced us the French and also the whole business world to invest in your country and make Nigeria a major partner for now and for the future,” Macron said.

Multi-sectoral Partnership with Nigeria

In addition, Macron expressed France’s eagerness to establish a multi-sectoral partnership with the Nigerian government, encompassing agreements in health, the creative industries, and climate change.

The French leader highlighted Nigeria’s strengthened partnership with France, noting that the country serves as a business hub for numerous Nigerian financial institutions.

He further stated that France seeks to develop a longer-term collaboration with Nigeria, focusing on key areas such as food security, mining, and defense.

“In each of these sectors, we have defined some lines of action in terms of critical minerals and energy, we will be signing some supplementary agreements. In the last few years, I’m glad to see the partnership we have signed with the strengthening of Nigerian banking in our country in the last five years.

“We have become the business hub for Nigerian business in France. Many banks have opened their offices here. We have financial partnerships.

“Apart from this economic partnership which makes France a long-term partner with you, we also want to partner with you on food security and the extraction of your minerals and be a partner of your defense strategy,” Macron said.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu’s visit to France is both historically significant and strategically timed, particularly in light of France’s waning influence in the Sahel region.

In Niger, for example, the junta government recently expelled French military forces that were stationed to combat cross-border terrorism. The junta has accused France of exploitation and unwarranted interference in local political affairs.

As the current chairman of ECOWAS, the regional bloc, President Tinubu is in a pivotal position to assist France in regaining its influence in Africa, especially in areas increasingly aligned with Russia’s military presence.

On the economic front, France remains a key trade partner with Nigeria, facilitating trade worth billions of dollars annually.