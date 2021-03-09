Stock Market
Nestlé S.A acquires shares in its Nigerian subsidiary worth N104 million
The Swiss multinational has increased its stake in Nestlé Nigeria with the acquisition of additional shares worth N104 million.
Switzerland based consumer goods giant, Nestlé S.A has increased its stake in Nestlé Nigeria Plc with the acquisition of shares worth N104 million.
This information was contained in a notification issued by the leading consumer goods company in compliance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing.
According to the notification, Nestlé S.A, one of the largest producers of food and beverage specialty products in the world, bought a total of 77,019 additional shares of its Nigerian Subsidiary, at a price of N1349.00 per share.
This puts the total purchase consideration for the shares of Nestlé Nigeria by the Swiss multinational at N103.9 million.
Why this matters
- Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company.
- This is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
- The purchase cements Nestle position as the majority shareholder of the company, with an ownership stake of 66.5% or 527,080,970 units of the total issued shares of the company (December 31st, 2020).
What you should know
- Nestlé S.A recently acquired 2.17 million additional shares of its Nigerian subsidiary worth N2.92 billion.
- A recent report, revealed that the consumer goods behemoth is set to earn a mega N32 billion in dividend from its Nigerian subsidiary in 2020.
- Nestlé shares on NSE closed at N1350 per share, the company’s shares are down -10.32% YTD.
High sell-offs from UBA, MTN, WAPCO weigh on Nigerian stocks
Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth was negative as 14 stocks advanced against 26 that declined.
Nigerian stocks ended Tuesday’s trading session red. The All Share Index plunged by 1.80% to settle at 38,686.85 index points. Hence, the Year date performance retracted to 3.97%.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth was negative as 14 stocks advanced against 26 that declined. CHAMPION (+9.78%) led the gainers for the day, while UBA (-10.00%) topped the losers.
- Performance across sectors was bearish as 4 of 5 indexes under our coverage trended bearishly.
- The banking index led laggards, down significantly by 5.21% on the back of sustained sell pressures in UBA (-10.00%), STERLNBANK (-8.81%), and ZENITHBANK (-2.03%).
- Conversely, the consumer goods index closed as the lone gainer, up marginally by +0.26% on price appreciation in DANGSUGAR by +7.99%
Top gainers
- CHAMPION up 9.78% to close at N2.02
- NEIMETH up 9.71% to close at N1.92
- CUTIX up 8.84% to close at N1.97
- DANGSUGAR up 7.99% to close at N18.25
- NASCON up 7.69% to close at N14
Top losers
- ETERNA down 10.00% to close at N5.13
- UBA down 10.00% to close atN7.2
- CAVERTON down 9.55% to close at N1.8
- NNFM down 9.52% to close at N5.7
- VANLEER down 9.46% to close at N6.7
Outlook
Bears staged a big come back,as investors sold UBA (-10.00%), WAPCO (-7.95%), MTNN (-5.88%) and ZENITH (-2.03%).
- Selling pressures intensified on macros coming from earnings in UBA showing low dividend returns despite strong earnings coupled with Nigeria’s currency market facing an unusual level of FX scarcity, which kept significant pressure on Nigeria’s local currency.
UBA proposes N11.97 billion as final dividend for shareholders in 2020
The Board of UBA proposed a sum of N11.97 billion as final dividends for the period ended 31st of December 2020
The Board of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), has proposed a sum of N11.97 billion as the final dividend to be paid to shareholders for the period ended 31st of December 2020.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Bili Odum and seen by Nairametrics.
According to the notice, the approval of this proposed dividend at the imminent Annual General Meeting scheduled on April 1, 2021 will see the financial giant pay out a final dividend of N0.35 kobo for each of the outstanding 34,199,421,368 ordinary shares of the company, held by its shareholders.
READ: UBA delivers double-digit growth in gross earnings, as profit hits N132bn
Despite posting double-digit growth in key financial metrics such as PAT of N113.8 billion (+27.7%), as shown in its recent audited financial statement for FY 2020, UBA Plc proposed a lower dividend, compared to a sum of N0.80 declared last year, indicating a decline of 56.25% YoY.
It is also pertinent to note that the Bank had earlier paid an interim dividend of N0.17 kobo, thereby raising its total dividend for the year to N0.52 kobo.
READ: N117 billion approved by FG for road rehabilitation
What you should know
- UBA Plc had earlier released its audited FY 2020 results showing a Profit After Tax of N113.77 billion (+27.7% YoY).
- Other key financial metrics also recorded double-digit growth within the aforementioned period under review; PBT (+18.5%), EPS (27%), R.O.E (15.7%) etc.
- UBA shares closed at N8 yesterday, Monday 8th March 2021.
