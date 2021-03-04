Stock Market
Nestle Nigeria’s parent company to earn N32 billion in dividend from subsidiary
Nestlé S.A, the parent company of Nestlé Nigeria looks set to earn a mega dividend.
The parent company of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Nestlé S.A, is set to earn a whopping sum of N32 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020.
The multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation, headquartered in Switzerland is the single majority shareholder of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, with 527,080,970 units of the total issued shares of its subsidiary.
This puts the ownership stake of the Swiss multinational at 66.5%, ahead of Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited with 6.28% ownership stake.
Recall that the Board of Directors of Nestlé Nigeria in a statement released via the Nigerian Stock Exchange proposed a final dividend of N35.5 per share. This puts the total dividend payout of the company at N60.5 per share for the financial year 2020 (interim: N25.0).
When converted to dollars, the dividend amounts to about $78 million based on an exchange rate of N410/$1.
This proposal reflects the resilience of Nestlé despite the disruption occasioned by the pandemic. As the FMCG company was able to maintain its tradition of dividend payment to shareholders in 2020, despite taking a major shock in its profit during the year (-14%).
- Nestlé delivered a consistent result in terms of revenue, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted supply chains globally.
- The revenue of the FMCG company increased by 1% in 2020 (N287 billion), compared to FY’19 figures (N284 billion).
- However, the increase in the prices of materials, foreign exchange restrictions, and a spike in finance costs placed pressure on the company’s profitability in 2020.
- At the back of these pressures, Nestlé’s PAT declined by 14% in 2020 (N39.2 billion) compared to FY’19 figures (N45.7 billion).
What you should know
Nestlé S.A is one of the largest food companies in the world in terms of revenue. The Switzerland-based consumer goods behemoth is the parent company of Nestlé Nigeria PLC – a leading food and beverage company in Africa.
Nestlé has grown its operation in Nigeria, as well as its presence in the Central and West Africa region over the years.
Its factory in Nigeria has grown from one – with the establishment of the Agbara Manufacturing Complex which commenced operation in 1981 – to three in recent times, following the inauguration of the Flowergate factory, a factory initially dedicated to the production of MAGGI products, and the set-up of the Abaji factory complex in 2016.
Stock Market
Rising bond yields hit U.S stock markets
The fear of higher U.S. bond yields undermined riskier assets like U.S stocks and other global equities.
Resurgent worries about rising U.S. bond yields hit U.S stocks heavily at its most recent trading session. global investors are currently waiting anxiously on what the most powerful monetary policymaker, Jerome Powell will say on the risk of a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs.
The fear of higher U.S. bond yields undermined riskier assets like U.S stocks and other global equities.
Stock traders are treading cautiously on a macro that revealed the Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries surged to 1.477% as investors anticipate U.S. inflation could pick up as economic recovery gathers momentum driven by government stimulus and further progress in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
READ: What’s going to happen to Nigeria’s stock market in May?
Stock bears took a grip on the world’s biggest and most liquid equity markets as Healthcare, Technology, and Consumer Services sectors drifted lower
- At the close in New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by 0.39%, while the S&P 500 index lost about 1.31%, and the NASDAQ Composite index dipped by 2.70%
- Stocks that recorded significant losses outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1717 to 1512 and 67 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2152 fell and 1175 advanced, while 57 ended unchanged.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the rationality behind the recent sell-offs observed in U.S equity markets
READ: Why Nigerian stock bears are roaring loud
Innes said, “The sell-off in global fixed income markets is revving up again, spilling over to unseat equities and other relatively heavily positioned risk-sensitive assets.
“Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, President Evans today did not push back on the rise in yields. He said he does not see a risk of inflation rising too quickly and does not think the Fed will need to change the duration of QE purchases.
“To my mind, the only thing left that might influence the Fed’s decision-making process would be whether financial conditions were to tighten or markets were deemed dysfunctional.”
What to expect: That being said, some stock market experts however share the opinion that it seems too early to raise the alarm as financial conditions seem loose, Fed intervention’s hurdle is high and will be higher always when activity and inflation data come in very strong through Q2.
Spotlight Stories
Bears take a grip on Nigerian stocks, investors lose N92 billion
The market breadth closed negative as SEPLAT led 16 Gainers as against 29 Losers topped by JAPAULOIL at the end of today’s session
Nigerian bourse ended the mid-week trading session on a bearish note. The All Share Index plunged by 0.44% to close at 39,697.62 index points as against the -0.59% drop observed on Tuesday its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -1.86%.
Investors’ losses on Wednesday stood at N91.86 billion. The Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization stood at N20.7 billion
The market turnover closed positive as volume moved up by +9.78% as against the -59.08% downtick recorded in the previous session. ZENITHBANK, GUARANTY, and UCAP were the most active to boost market turnover.
The market breadth closed negative as SEPLAT led 16 Gainers as against 29 Losers topped by JAPAULOIL at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- SEPLAT up 10.00% to close at N583
- AIICO up 5.22% to close at N1.21
- CORNERST up 5.17% to close at N0.61
- UAC-PROP up 5.00% to close at N0.84
- CUTIX up 4.21% to close at N2.23
Top losers
- JAPAULGOLD down 10.00% to close at N0.54
- NEM down 9.91% to close at N1.91
- CHAMPION down 9.76% to close at N1.85
- NPFMCRFBK down 9.47% to close at N1.72
- LINKASSURE down 8.93% to close at N0.51
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the mid-week trading session of the week on a negative note amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- Downtrend was driven by price depreciation medium and small capitalized stocks amongst which are; NEM, JAPAUL GOLD, CHAMPION.
- Nairametrics expects intending buyers to seek the advice of certified stockbrokers.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- FY 2020: Ardova Plc posts N1.86 billion Profit After Tax
Ardova Plc (formerly Forte Oil Plc) […]
- FY 2020: Africa Prudential posts N1.45 billion Profit After Tax.
Africa Prudential Plc released its […]
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]