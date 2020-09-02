Companies
Nestle’s parent company increases stakes in Nestle Nigeria in August
The purchase consideration for the 748,047 additional shares at an average price of N1,174.74 is put at N878.8 million.
Nestle S.A, Switzerland, the parent company of Nestle Nigeria Plc and the majority shareholder of the company, has increased its stake in the Nigerian subsidiary, as it purchased about 748,047 additional shares in August.
This was disclosed by the company in a notification sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which is seen by Nairametrics.
According to the document, which was signed by the Company’s Secretary, Bode Ayeku, the purchase was made on the bourse over two transactions on 20th and 26th of August.
This disclosure is a regulatory requirement which must be reported to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, especially when a major shareholder or director of a publicly quoted company purchases shares in the company they own.
The analysis of this development shows that the purchase consideration for the 748,047 additional shares at an average price of N1,174.74 is put at N878.8 million.
Importantly, this purchase increases the ownership percentage of Nestle S.A, this adds significantly to the multinational’s investment in the company as the parent company now owns 66.27% of Nestle Nigeria Plc.
The 66.27% ownership share of Nestle S.A. total amounts to 525, 307, 504 ordinary shares worth N617 billion out of the 792, 656, 252 shares outstanding.
Meanwhile, insiders’ transactions both sales and purchases are often an indication of how shareholders perceive the company’s valuation. It could also mean a possible capital raise or the majority shareholders strengthening their existing holdings.
About the company
Nestlé Nigeria PLC is one of the largest food and beverage companies in Africa. Nestlé Nigeria Plc engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of food products including purified water. It also exports some of its products to other countries within Africa.
It has three product segments: Food, Beverages and seasoning. The Food segment engages in the production and sale of Cerelac, Nutrend, Nan, Lactogen and Golden Morn. The Beverages segment engages in the production and sale of Milo, Chocomilo, Nido, Nescafe and Nestlé Pure Life. While the seasoning segment engages in the sale of Maggi cubes.
Key takes on Nestle financials
Nairametrics had earlier published after perusing through the company’s half-year unaudited financial report that the increase in the cost of sales, Administrative expenses, low finance income coupled with high costs coloured the bottom line of the company as earnings per share dipped from N33.11 to N27.53.
This shows the knock-on-effect of the pandemic on a giant like Nestle, despite grappling hard to keep revenues flat year on year, the increase in key costs still ebbed earnings.
Companies
Zoom reports a surge in profit of 3,300%
Zoom, one of the success stories during the pandemic, is turning its huge free-user base into hard cash.
The California-based video communication service provider Zoom gained more than 350%, and profits rocketed by about 3,300% in its Q2 result, as several companies across the globe subscribed to the video conferencing app in connecting with their employees working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zoom reported a net profit of $185.7 million for the quarter that ended on July 31, a surge of about 3,300% from $5.5 million. It also recorded total revenue of $663.5 million, showing a gain of over 350% increase year-over-year.
Zoom’s Stock price hit a record high yesterday ahead of the earnings statement by Zoom CEO, Eric Yuan and then gained another 28% in after-hours trading once the results became public.
READ: ByteDance, Tiktok’s parent company, now worth over $100 billion
Why Zoom share price is rising?
“As remote work trends have accelerated during the pandemic, organizations have moved beyond addressing immediate business continuity needs to actively redefine and embracing new approaches to support a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere,” Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said Monday in an earnings call.
The numbers indicate that Zoom, one of the success stories during the pandemic, is turning its huge free-user base into hard cash.
READ: Saleh’s murder: Prosecutors discover video of ex-PA buying electric saw
“With ZM now clearly established as the global leader in the video collaboration market, its success paves a more clear path to compete in the enterprise market,” Rosenblatt analysts wrote.
However, J.P.Morgan analyst, Sterling Auty in a note to Bloomberg, warned that the impressive result printed by Zoom might not last for long as the pandemic eases. Auty said;
“The surge in growth has come increasingly from the riskiest customer segment,” he said. “Customers with less than 10 employees reached 36% of total revenue in the quarter.”
READ: Gold prices close higher, as U.S Fed Reserve allows high inflation
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Zoom provides easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows.
Companies
Nigerian Bottling Company installs high-speed canning line at Ikeja Plant
The new canning line will allow NBC to meet up with increasing sales demand.
The Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (NBC) has announced the successful installation of a new high-speed canning line at its Ikeja plant. This is in line with its business optimisation and transformation plans.
The Director, Public Affairs and Communications, NBC, Ekuma Eze, noted in a statement seen by Nairametrics that the move and the supporting capital investment are in line with the company’s commitment to continue investing in the country.
READ: CBN to set up $39.4 billion infrastructure development company with AFC, NSIA
“As a leading consumer packaged goods company, NBC is committed to supporting the Nigerian economy and its people. In addition, as our products continue to cater to a growing range of tastes, we seek to continue to offer our consumers a wider choice of healthier options, premium products and increasingly sustainable packaging.
“This is why we’ve made this significant investment into the installation of this new can manufacturing line at our Ikeja plant,” he said.
With this development, the company’s production capacity for canned products will increase significantly, while production time will be greatly reduced.
READ: Uber expands food delivery business in a $2.65 billion acquisition
This will in turn increase the availability of Coca-Cola can products, and the products will now come in modern sleek cans.
According to him, the new canning line will allow NBC meet up with increasing sales demand, and boost the company’s export capacity.
Eze also disclosed in the statement that the company has “plans in place to install additional bottling lines at the plant in 2021.”
READ: Dangote’s world biggest fertilizer plant starts production in February next year
Backstory
As part of the company’s optimization plan, NBC also developed a Greenfield factory in Challawa plant, Kano State to scale up operations. The factory commenced operations in February.
Download the Nairametrics News App
NBC commenced its business transformation and optimisation plan since 2015, and over the last five years, has invested “over 650 million euros in the expansion and extensive upgrade of its manufacturing plants in Asejire, Ikeja, Abuja, Owerri, Challawa, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt and Benin.”
Companies
Guinness Nigeria finding it hard to refinance its loans due to dollar scarcity
Just recently the brewery giant reported an annual pretax loss of 17.07 billion naira
Guinness Nigeria Plc, a leading Nigerian ber maker, is struggling with managing its $23 million debt. This is due to the lack of foreign exchange liquidity in the local FX market that has made it difficult for the company to refinance the loans.
Guinness’s Finance and Strategy Director, Stanley Njoroge, disclosed this during an investor call in Lagos.
READ: Nigeria’s worsening current account deficit piles pressure on exchange rate
“We want to refinance it but there is currently no foreign currency in the market.” Mr Njoroge said.
Guinness, Nigeria’s second-largest brewer by market share, saw its outstanding debt climb by 16% to N23.2 billion in June 2020, compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, finance costs also rose by 74% to N4.5 billion.
As Njoroge rightly admitted, “Foreign exchange is a big concern for us”. Nigerian companies are struggling to access the greenback after a slump in oil prices led to a decline in export earnings, thereby piling pressure on the CBN’s capacity to meet dollar obligations to investors and businesses.
READ: Analysis: A better way to price Guinness shares
On Friday, the brewery giant reported an annual pre-tax loss of N17.07 billion ($45 million), hurt by write-downs and COVID-19 induced disruptions. It also reported a loss per share of N5.74.
READ MORE: Facebook share price is worth over $300, reaching an all-time high
Its share price fell by almost 9% at the close of the week’s trading session, Friday, 28th of August. At the time of this report, the N31 billion market capitalized company was trading around N14.15 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recording a 9.29% drop from its previous closing price of 15.60 NGN. This is within touching distance to its 52-week low value of N12.85
In terms of its fundamentals, its current dividend yield is about 10.74% while its price to book ratio is 0.3559. This suggests the stock could be undervalued.