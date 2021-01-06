Immigration to implement FG’s travel ban on day-7 COVID-19 test defaulters

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has stated that it will implement the Federal Government’s 6 months suspension of passports of Covid-19 test defaulters.

This was disclosed by the Comptroller General, Mr Muhammad Babandede, at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Immigration boss declared that health would impact the future of travel and that visas in the future would require Covid-19 testing certificates.

“It is clear to everybody that the future of travels is health. The next visa for global travel is health, especially the COVID-19 certificate. I can assure you that you may not be able to cross Nigerian borders without the vaccine certificate or your COVID-19 test. Also, it is our duty to implement the directive of Mr President, the powers are enshrined in the Immigration Act, the Constitution and from the regulation for COVID-19.

“The powers are there to restrict the person that has refused to comply with any regulation. This is because lack of compliance to COVID-19 regulations is a threat to public health.”

The Immigration boss added that the FG would also revoke visas of foreigners who failed to comply with testing

“This will also include non-Nigerians; we have the powers to revoke visas, even the Controller-General has the power to revoke visas. So, based on the powers given and additional conditions for entering Nigeria today, you must have COVID-19 test result, we will make you to comply. You must have evidence of payment. If you do the test it means you have complied. If you have not done the test, it means you have violated the conditions of entering the country, your visa will be revoked.”

