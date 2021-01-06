FCMB MD, Adam Nuru embarks on voluntary leave over allegations of unethical conduct

The Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, Adam Nuru has embarked on a voluntary leave following the alleged paternity scandal that has rocked social media.

This is according to a press release, signed by the management of the bank and seen by Nairametrics.

Recall Nairametrics reported that the management of FCMB is investigating the alleged extra-marital affair between the MD and a former employee of the company, Moyo Thomas which allegedly led to the death of the latter’s husband, Tunde Thomas.

As a way of ensuring the sanctity of the review process earlier promised by the firm, its Managing Director, Adam Nuru had to embark on voluntary leave, just as a review of what transpired and investigations intensify.

In conclusion, the Bank urged all stakeholders to respect the concerned families, as the review process continues.

What they are saying: The press statement by the bank read thus: “We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Mrs Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.

‘’While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of this code of ethics. This is already underway.

‘’During the period of the review, the Managing Director has volunteered to proceed on leave. This will guarantee the sanctity of the review process.

‘’We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.’’