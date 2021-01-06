Over 700 NYSC Batch B members test positive for COVID-19 – PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has disclosed that a total of 731 NYSC Batch B members have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the disclosure was made by the chairman, PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, during a national briefing on COVID-19.

Mr. Mustapha stated that 731 out of the 35,419 Batch B members tested via RDTs, indicating about 2.1% of the total sample size, turned out positive for the deadly virus. This is higher than the preceding figure of 108 recorded in NYSC Batch A screening.

On the other hand, the Chairman announced that the PTF has commenced sanctions on passengers who defaulted on day-7 post-arrival tests, stating that their passport numbers have been published and that travel restrictions have been imposed on them for a period of six months, effective from January 1, 2020.

What they are saying

Mr. Mustapha said: “It is on record that cases were recorded from corps members from every state of the federation.

“There is also a rising rate of infections among healthcare workers and these calls for the escalation of surveillance. In Africa, Nigeria has joined South Africa in reporting the highest daily infection cases.

“​As at date, the statistics for Nigeria shows the following: Cumulative cases: 91,351; Cumulative Tests: 958,911; Deaths: 1,318 and Week 53 recorded 57 deaths which is the highest for any single week since we started.”

Mustapha further added that the private sector has been supporting the cause by providing essential materials.

“We are pleased to inform you that the private sector – CACOVID has commenced supporting our response with 100 oxygen cylinders per day, till the end of March 2021, for distribution to critical care centres in Abuja.

“Furthermore, approval has been given to rehabilitate five oxygen plants across various tertiary health institutions in Abuja. The President has also approved that at least one oxygen plant should be established in each state of the federation immediately,” he said.

On vaccines, he stated that the PTF is working on accessing the vaccines and also making adequate plans for the proper deployment of the vaccines.

“The PTF is progressing on the issue of accessing vaccines for Nigerians and that additional information would be provided to Nigerians on accelerated vaccines introduction and deployment plan.

“What is currently confronting us is a critical phase of infections globally. We are constantly reviewing our strategy to emerging situations especially in risk communication, vaccine hesitancy, fake news/disinformation,” he said.