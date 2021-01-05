Exclusives
Short-stay apartments record boom, amid COVID-19 second wave fears
As most hospitality businesses suffer due to the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, short-stay apartments seem to be witnessing a boom.
2020 has been a devastating year for the Nigerian economy, especially the hospitality industry, with hundreds of people laid-off and salaries of some workers slashed.
Interestingly, as the big-wigs in the industry continue to grapple with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their patronage, smaller boutique hotels (short stay apartments) are witnessing a boom during the Yuletide season.
READ: Hotels in Nigeria are on the verge of collapse
While the average price of 1-bedroom flat short-let in Lagos is N35,000 per day, the most expensive flat costs N80,000 per day.
Their location, especially in Lagos is also an attraction to their patrons, with range of choices from Ikeja, the state capital; high-class areas like Magodo; Chevron Drive, Lekki Phase 1; Oniru, Victoria Island; to Surulere areas of the nation’s commercial hub.
READ: COVID-19: Abuja Sheraton suffers 88% drop in revenues
Expensive but safer, flexible and functional – Patrons
Akinwole Adekoya, who is based in Qatar, United Arab Emirate (UAE), is one of the patrons of the short-let apartments in Lagos.
According to him, he usually visits his family every Yuletide season but had to stay at one of the apartments close to Lagoon School, Lekki Phase 1, where he pays N80,000 per day.
Before he chose the apartment, he told Nairametrics that he saw an apartment where he was asked to pay N450,000 per calendar month off Marwa within the same area, which he rejected.
READ: As Hotels resume operations, how prepared are they?
“Though, some people may think it’s expensive but I prefer it because it is safer compared to the conventional hotels, where you don’t know the Covid-19 status of people around you.
“I decided to stay at the apartment because I needed to isolate myself for about two weeks in order to keep my family safe. The room is just like home-from-home experience, as I have everything to myself including the kitchen.
“Even before COVID-19, I use them whenever I go to Abuja, largely because of their privacy feature. While cheaper hotels are accessible, I prefer the apartments due to their home away from home feel.”
READ: COVID-19: Transcorp Hotel loses about N1 billion every month – CEO
Abuja based Engineer who craved anonymity, prefer the apartments around Oniru, VI; and Magodo Phase II, anytime he is in Lagos because of special features like privacy, functionality, flexibility, and comfort of a high-end home, along with the efficiency of hotel services.
“Some of them have increased their rates to stay in business, especially during the pandemic. The last time I came to Lagos for four days, I first checked an apartment on Airport Road, which had gone up from N20,000 to N30,000.
READ: Nigerian hotels count revenue losses due to pandemic-induced plunge
“I finally chose one at Magodo Phase II, which had also increased from N15,000 to N20,000. That is because of the serenity of the environment and the incentives they offered. They dry cleaned my clothes for three days free of charge and I have decided to use the facility anytime I am in Lagos.”
These patrons are only two out of hundreds of Nigerians that preferred the services of the short-let apartment due to the flexibility, amongst other functionalities.
READ: Airbnb release its prospectus to debut on Nasdaq Stock Exchange
Revenue is steady, ticking up and good investors
Olajide Abiola, Co-founder and CEO, Smart Residences Ltd, operating as Gidanka, told Nairametrics that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the revenue generated from the apartments has been steady because of the excellent service reputation earned within the short period.
According to him, Gidanka has facilities across four neighborhoods in Abuja cityspace, Lagos and still counting.
READ: Why investing in Airbnb might be worth it
He said, “There has been steady uptake and about 30% to 70% month-on-month growth since January 2020, when an additional 28 space units were added. The revenue is steady, ticking up and good.
“Revenues are made from nightly, weekly, and monthly room rates. We will be cash flow positive before the 4th quarter of 2020, even in the face of COVID-19. Out of the debt raised, 65% has been offset within seven months, which is five months ahead of the moratorium.”
On the source of fund, he told Nairametrics that his company secured N1.07 billion in seed funding, and have been able to lease out properties in four neighborhoods, to provide 86 unique spaces in about a year.
READ: Airbnb releases $250 million relief fund to help affected hosts
“We have hosted travelers from over 12 countries, and have paid over 70% of the loan. Interestingly, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, our spaces have seen steady patronage because of the excellent service reputation earned within the short period.”
Another investor in the industry, Lekan Okueyungbo, who owns apartments in Maryland and manages another in Lekki (Chevron axis) for a friend, explained that traditional hotels with their limited spaces birthed the increasing demand for the services of the short-stay apartments.
READ: Siemens’ $2 billion power deal to save Nigeria over $1 billion annually – FG
He said, “This is an emerging industry across major commercial cities in Nigeria because the investors ensure the apartments are positioned in new and fascinating locations.
“From my observations, the demand for our services increased especially during COVID-19 pandemic/lockdown. About three of my friends that said the business is not lucrative pre-COVID called me and asked if I could help manage or consult for them.
READ: Drive-ins, photo shoots, outdoor catering, hotels in Nigeria adopt new ways to survive
“Most of our rooms are fully booked sometimes for days. Sometimes, customers book a day or two ahead just to be assured of a room whenever they need one.”
What you should know
- Last September, Nairametrics reported that the rise of the short-stay apartments and boutique hotels also points to their profitable business models and financial viability.
- An operator in a hotel located on Victoria Island informed Nairametrics that apart from the initial one-month lockdown in April 2020, occupancy rates have picked up to pre-pandemic levels.
- In another hotel in Lekki, the owner told Nairametrics that his major challenge was not having enough rooms. “I wish I could purchase the adjacent building and expand my operations. I lose money I would have easily earned because I have to refer my customers to other hotels,” he remarked.
Currencies
Updated: Naira devalues to N410.25/$1 at the official NAFEX Window
The exchange rate at the Investors’ and Exporters window depreciated to N410.25 on the last day of the year.
The exchange rate between the naira and dollar depreciated to N410.25/$1 at the official NAFEX window on December 31st, 2020 ending a tumultuous year for the currency market.
At N410.25/$1, the exchange rate officially depreciated by 11.8% for 2020 at the official NAFEX window of the FMDQOTC where forex is traded by investors and exporters. In line with accounting standards, companies across Nigeria who have dollars in their bank accounts will convert their balances to naira using N410.25/$1.
Another Devaluation
Nairametrics first reported earlier in the day that the exchange rate may have been devalued to N410/$1 at the official I&E Window when trades crossed above N410 in mid-day trading, signifying a possible devaluation of the naira.
READ: Over 1 million people took loans from banks below 20% interest rate in 1 year- CBN
- The official exchange rate quoted on the website of the central bank remains at N379/$1 as of December 31st, 2020, and is yet to be updated. The FMDQOTC website however updated their closing rate to N410.25/$1 as at close of business December 31st, 2020.
- The highest price on the day was N412.05 while forex turnover on the day was $235.75 million rose. Nigeria’s external reserve increases by $515 million in 12 days, rising from $34.841 billion as of 18 December 2020, to $35.356 billion as of 30 December 2020.
- Information reaching Nairametrics suggests there was a surge in demand pressure during trading forcing authorities to allow trades to cross higher than N410/$1 and settling at this price by closing.
- The exchange rate at the parallel market closed at N470/$1 for anyone selling marking a disparity of about N60 with the official rates.
READ: Ethereum market value of $83.8 billion is now bigger than Nigerian Stock Exchange
What happens in the new year
The central bank is yet to update its exchange rate figure on its website and did not issue any circular reflecting any official adjustments for the exchange rate.
- We also understand that the latest round of adjustment at the I&E window is temporary as the rates could fall back below N400/$1.
- The latest devaluation is likely to trigger another round of uncertainty for the currency market that has remained disconnected from the reality in the parallel market.
- With the exchange rate disparity at N60, we believe another round of devaluation could be in the offing with our analyst estimates placing at between N430-N440/$1.
- Already, foreign currency wire transfers (which is not always captured by black market rates) in the millions of dollars exchange for as high as N480/$1
- The World Bank has also compelled the CBN to unify the multiple exchange rates suggesting that rates at other windows will likely adjust closer to the NAFEX as early as next week (assuming this rate remains).
READ: Inflation rate, yet to factor in rise in higher electricity prices
Nigeria’s Devaluation Story
The central bank has now devalued the exchange rate at least three times this year at the official investors’ and exporters’ window as it strives to bridge the disparity between the official and parallel market rates.
- The first devaluation occurred on March 20th when the exchange rate went from N307 to about N360 on the NAFEX market
- The second occurred on August 6th when it went from N360 to N380 to the dollar respectively.
- The I&E window has often recorded Naira devaluation ahead of the CBN official rate.
- Nigeria maintains multiple exchange rate windows with rates that are marginally different.
Exclusives
Poultry owners lament low patronage, as price of chickens jump by 40% during Christmas
The price of Chicken witnessed an average of 40% increase this December when compared to the corresponding period of 2019.
Poultry owners in Nigeria are not having a swell time in this year’s festive period, as sales of live chickens dropped significantly.
According to the special edition of the Christmas Household Survey conducted by Nairalytics Research, the price of Chicken witnessed an average of 40% increase this December when compared to the corresponding period of 2019, as more Nigerians switched to frozen food items.
READ: Why onion has become the “new gold” in Nigeria
According to this survey, the high cost of Chickens in this year’s festive period across major markets in Lagos State, was significantly driven by the high cost of poultry feeds. Major poultry farmers and chicken sellers lamented the hike in price of chicken this Christmas period and attributed it to the increase in the cost of poultry feeds.
Key Highlights
- Customers now prefer to buy frozen food items instead of regular chicken due to the increase in the price of chickens.
- The price of a carton of frozen Chicken, however, recorded a marginal increase in price from N15,000 recorded last week to N15,500 on Thursday 24th December 2020.
- Price of poultry feeds has gone up by 50% compared to the previous year.
- High demand for the materials used in making the feeds such as maize and soya caused the significant increase in price of poultry feeds.
READ: Prices of food items rise across major markets as traders fear low patronage in December
Current prices of chicken
- Broiler – N7,000
- Layers – N5,000
- Small layers – N2,200
- Cockrel – N5,000
Frozen food (1kg)
- Full Chicken – N2,000
- Orobo Chicken – N1,500
- Turkey – N1,900
READ: CBN to offer Niger Delta rice farmers single-digit loan
Poultry Market Insights
According to Mrs. Olaoluwa, a Chicken trader at Iddo, Lagos explained to Nairalytics that sales have trickled down this year owing to the incessant increase in the prices of chicken in the market.
She further explained that the general increase in the price of poultry items has significantly affected turnover this year as many consumers are opting to buy frozen foods rather than live Chicken.
READ: Household Survey: Palm Oil prices jack up as tomatoes and melon ease off
- “Despite already celebrating Christmas, you can see our large stock and low turn out of people, customers now prefer frozen chicken and turkey.”
A Broiler Chicken, which was sold for at most N5,000 last December now sells for an average of N7,000 this year, representing 40% increase in price.
A big sized layer that was sold for an average of N3,000 last year, now sells for N5,000 in the market, representing an increase of 66.7% in price.
READ: Poultry owners jack up prices of chickens, others, as Nigerians abandon imported frozen foods
In a conversation with Mr. Adeyemi Adekoya of Uphill Farms Limited, he explained that the various types of animal feed have gone up significantly within the year. For example, Hybrid feed that was sold for an average of N2,800 last year December now sells for an average of N4,200 while animal care now sells for an average of N4,200 as against N2,800 last December.
- “The increase in the cost of growing our birds has necessitated the unavoidable increase in the price of our chickens.”
He opined that although the price of these materials is beginning to reduce in recent times, he does not see the price of feeds easing, because in Nigeria nothing goes up and comes back to normal.
READ: Eid-El-Kabir: Food prices surge, as ram traders decry low patronage
Mr. Sanni Rasheed of TAK Poultry Farm also confirmed that the price of poultry feeds is the major cause of the significant hike in price of Chicken across major poultry farms in Nigeria. He explained that there are about 6 different types of feeds namely; Broiler starter, Chicks, Layer feed, Grower, Super starter, and Finisher.
According to him, the highest cost of feed as at December 2019 was N3,750, which now sells for an average of N5,400, representing a 44% increase in price. He also mentioned that the price of feeds changes constantly, which makes it difficult for poultry farmers to make adequate planning and maintain their business models.
READ: Prices of rice, frozen chicken, tomatoes and others jump as border closure bites hard
Furthermore, he explained that the huge demand for the raw materials (Maize and Soya) has contributed to the significant increase of the feeds. Some of the industries he mentioned that demand for maize are the Brewery industry and some consumer goods manufacturers.
To sample the feel of sales of frozen food items, Nairalytics visited Oshodi Market. Speaking to Mrs. Iwezu of God’s Anointed Frozen Foods Venture, she told Nairalytics that she believes more people bought live Chicken this Christmas and only used frozen food items as compliments.
READ: Price of foreign rice, beans, onions drop across major markets as borders gradually reopen
She said due to the taste live Chicken brings to food, many Nigerians prefer to buy it instead of frozen food items. She, however, stated that a full Chicken (1kg) is sold for an average of N2,000, 33.3% increase when compared to N1,500 recorded last December.
Exclusives
How Nigeria’s investment cycle might play out in 2021
Nairametrics interviewed selected financial experts from diverse backgrounds, on the outlook for Nigeria’s investment sector in 2021.
The Federal Government has projected that Nigeria will likely exit recession by Q1 2021 amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the financial markets.
Taking a cue from the Covid-19 abyss that occurred in March/April this year, some stakeholders now anticipate more downside risks to the recovery of Africa’s largest economy in 2021.
READ: Nigerian’s should expect “a significant devaluation” to N550/$1 – Goldman Sachs
Data retrieved from African Development Bank (AfDB) however, revealed that Real GDP growth in Nigeria’s economy is projected to rise to 2.9% in 2020 and 3.3% in 2021.
However, such metrics depend on how Nigeria’s fiscal officials implement the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2017-2020), which emphasizes economic diversification. The recent directive from the apex bank is that Nigerian banks should hold loan-deposit ratios of 60%, which bodes well for increasing lending to the real sector.
READ: FG to attract foreign investors for Actors Guild of Nigeria
Nigeria’s export earnings witnessed an increase, as Brent crude futures trades around $50/barrel, leading to improved foreign exchange reserves and creating the impetus for the central bank to intervene in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.
Also, the Nigerian stock market closed Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 44.56% and N20.3 trillion respectively, printing gains that positioned it amongst the best-performing stocks market in the world and further showed signs of rebounding higher next year.
READ: Naira falls across forex markets as Nigeria’s external reserve loses $838 million in 6 weeks
Consequently, Nairametrics interviewed selected financial experts from diverse backgrounds, on the outlook for Nigeria’s investment sector in 2021.
Anthony Okafor, Ph.D., ACCA, Adjunct Professor at the University of Louisville.
“The COVID 19 pandemic dictated investment decisions in 2020 and may well continue into the New Year. Whether there will be a dramatic shift in 2021 depends on how quickly the virus is tamed through effective deployment of the approved vaccines.
READ: Agro processors appeal to CBN to provide easy Forex access for SMEs
“With the gradual distribution of vaccines across the globe, economic momentum should pick up, with pharmaceutical, aviation, and hospitality industries expected to drive this momentum. The gradual recovery of crude oil prices should help stabilize the naira, increase economic activities, drive capital flows, and reduce uncertainties. Tech companies’ stocks influenced investor behavior in 2020 and are likely to continue with that trajectory in the first half of 2021.
READ: Agro processors appeal to CBN to provide easy Forex access for SMEs
“The global economy was awash with cheap funds in 2020, owing to limited investment opportunities. The almost negative yield witnessed in the fixed income space should reverse in the first quarter, with government’s borrowing expected to outstrip the 2020 figures, as the Buhari administration attempts to walk the economy out of recession amid the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.
“Consequently, as investors’ confidence improves and becomes more selective, funds are expected to flow back into the fixed income market to pursue higher yields. However, stocks in the pharmaceutical, aviation, hospitality, and manufacturing industries are expected to dominate investors’ focus.
READ: Industry Group set to host a national dialogue on taxation and developing the non-oil sectors
“Given the liquidity surfeit in the system, we should expect an uptick in commercial paper issuance from blue-chip companies taking advantage of current market sentiments. The blurry economic outlook may constrain IPO activities in the short-term for start-up firms seeking to raise long-term funding through the capital market.
“Opportunities for mergers and acquisitions are expected in the banking sector, healthcare, and fintech space; however, time to market becomes crucial given the uncertain economic climate.”
READ: Bad times for XRP, as Coinbase suspends XRP trading
Adaobi Okonkwo, Head of Currency Trading at a Tier-1 Nigerian Bank.
“The US dollar in the last few weeks has been the major focus of all traders, with its index hitting a two and a half year low at 89.73. The general consensus of traders has been to short the dollar and invest in other safe-haven currencies including JPY. In the first quarter of 2021, the dollar is expected to remain the major driver of its pairs.
“Traders are also focusing on US stimulus negotiations; although, there are hitches with Republican Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell, yet to agree on a fresh round of COVID-19 aid package of about $900bn and President Donald Trump recently rejecting the stimulus bill.
READ: Covid-19: Restrictions cost Lagos MSMEs N2.7 billion – LCCI
“Any downsides for the dollar could be limited by the prospect of a fresh round of aid in the New Year as the new US administration of President-elect, Joe Biden, starts on January 20th.
“With the new strain of the coronavirus, there could be talks of the vaccine recently approved by the FDA being ineffective, thereby extending the losses in USD and further driving the uptick in its major pairs.”
Thelma Ugonna Ohiri-Anyanwu, CFA, Top Financial Expert of a Tier 1 Nigerian Bank.
“Inflation rate is expected to remain high, although the planned re-opening of the border and the upcoming harvest season may help ease food inflation in 2021. Rates regime are expected to remain low to encourage the recovery of the real sector, which would create great opportunities in the capital and alternative investment space. Also, to satisfy the requirements of the 2 loans secured by the government in 2021, I expect a further devaluation of the Naira to unify the official and NAFEX rates.
READ: Why telcos are very worried by this NCC directive
“Globally, with the uncertainty around the pandemic, Covid-19 vaccine and the need to distribute and preserve the vaccine; I expect increased investment and revenue for medical (especially pharmaceutical), logistics and refrigerator manufacturing companies.
“I also expect increased investment and acceptance of the Cryptocurrency world, with individuals and companies with technical know-how having an opportunity of higher earnings from training.
READ: FCTA to implement FG’s e-Government Master Plan from 2021
“Overall, the World Bank has forecasted that the Nigerian economy will marginally grow by 0.3% in 2021; So, I am hopeful that we will come out of the economic recession in 2021.”
Tomie Balogun, Millennial Investor and Founder of The Green Investment Club.
“The Federal Government secured two major loans this year; $3.4 billion emergency support loan from the IMF recently and a $1.5 billion package to help boost post-Covid-19 recovery. To satisfy the requirements of both loans, another devaluation of the Naira may take place in 2021, so that the official exchange rates and NAFEX rates can be unified. If this takes place, the CBN will only step in if large fluctuations of the exchange rates occur.
READ: Inflation rate to keep rising by 2021- LCCI
“Fuel prices are likely to be determined automatically based on market forces. The current VAT (7.5%) is likely to increase to generate additional revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria. A hike in VAT will put a strain on the disposable income of medium to low-income earners.
“Overall, the World Bank projected that the Nigerian economy is forecasted to grow at 0.3%. I believe this is optimistic as it took 5 consecutive quarters to grow out of an economic recession in 2016. This recession is different, because of the effects on small business owners. Small business owners make up over 80% of the businesses in Nigeria and any adverse effects on small businesses reverberate across the economy.
READ: How Libya and Iran can add to Nigeria’s woes
“As an investor, my approach would be to consider my investment portfolio carefully, diversify to preserve the value of my portfolio and hold cash to take advantage of investment opportunities. In an economic recession, cash is king.”
Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder, Quba Exchange.
“The prospects of a COVID-19 vaccine by 2021 makes it likely the year of global economic recovery. There has been a significant amount of positive news in the financial markets already and a lot more is expected.
READ: Over 1 million people took loans from banks below 20% interest rate in 1 year- CBN
“Airbnb and DoorDash’s IPOs this December, are pointers that things are coming back to normal already, with more companies expected to go public in 2021.
“The #EndSARS protest in Nigeria, however, has exposed the deficiencies in our political system. We saw government institutions hoarding and mismanaging palliatives that were supposed to mitigate the harsh conditions imposed by COVID-19 on the citizens.
READ: Hilux leads Toyota Nigeria sales by 70%.
“This has made Nigerians to question the efficiency of the expected vaccination process and until we see an effective process in place (not just public statements), the Nigerian markets will not express optimism for potential recovery and that on its own will negatively affect how quick we join the rest of the world on the journey to full economic recovery.”
Bottom line
Nigeria needs to enforce economic reforms now that will encourage the return of foreign portfolio investors, as a clearer forex policy is important in instilling market confidence amongst investors.
READ: China to overtake United States as the world’s biggest economy in 2028
Also, the country needs to start investing in its most promising sectors such as the digital economy, as its major export earner starts to dwindle.
Finally, it is anticipated in many quarters that Nigeria’s apex bank will restore sanity to the foreign exchange market and money markets by ensuring the unification of Nigeria’s local currency to full effect.