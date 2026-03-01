Nigeria’s aviation sector, contributing approximately $2.5 billion to the national GDP and supporting over 216,700 jobs, has long been a domain dominated by men.

From the flight deck to the executive suite, women were historically scarce, their presence largely confined to cabin crew or support roles.

Yet in recent years, a wave of pioneering women is challenging this status quo, stepping into positions of technical, managerial, and regulatory authority.

Today, female pilots command commercial aircraft, airline executives steer multi-million-dollar operations, and leaders in aviation agencies shape national and continental policy.

The industry itself remains complex and capital-intensive, with 31 airports and 1.16 million scheduled passenger seats as of December 2025, a slight decline from the previous year, making Nigeria Africa’s fifth-largest airline market.

Operational challenges, infrastructure limitations, and rising costs underscore the significance of these women breaking through barriers in a traditionally male-centric environment. Their influence is not only symbolic; it is transformative, demonstrating that leadership, innovation, and strategic vision are not defined by gender.

This month, as Nigeria and the world celebrate Women’s Month, it is timely to spotlight the women shaping the country’s aviation landscape.

From record-setting pilots who were the first females to fly Boeing 737s and Dreamliners, to executives and regulators leading airlines, aviation academies, and continental bodies such as the African Civil Aviation Commission, these women exemplify courage, expertise, and resilience. Their achievements illuminate the broader potential of gender inclusivity in a sector critical to economic growth and regional connectivity.