Airbnb release its prospectus to debut on Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Stock Market
Airbnb released its prospectus to debut on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
Airbnb, the world’s biggest and most popular vacation online rental marketplace, just released its prospectus to debut on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Airbnb allows its customers to order for short-term rentals and experiences while traveling.
Airbnb via its detailed prospectus revealed it made $219 million in net income on revenues of $1.34 billion last quarter. That was unsurprisingly lower than $1.65 billion in revenue a year prior.
- It’s critical to note that Airbnb presently has about 327 million users in a span of 11 years, showing a great upside in monetizing its business model exponentially for the long term.
- Airbnb plans to trade under the symbol “ABNB” on the Nasdaq.
- In its prospectus, the company put an emphasis on building a community around its hosts and guests, positioning that community as a differentiating factor from its competitors. The company said it would set up 9.2 million shares of non-voting stock aside in an endowment fund for hosts.
The prospectus said, “Our guests are not transactions — they are engaged, contributing members of our community.” The company said in its prospectus summary, “Once they become a part of Airbnb, guests actively participate in our community, return regularly to our platform to book again, and recommend Airbnb to others who then join themselves.
“This demand encourages new hosts to join, which in turn attracts even more guests. It is a virtuous cycle — guests attract hosts, and hosts attract guests.”
What you should know
Nairametrics about a month ago, disclosed Airbnb was hoping to have a valuation of $30 billion in the IPO slated in the latter part of 2020. This would be substantially higher than the $18 billion Airbnb was valued at in April when it raised $2 billion in debt from investors.
Airbnb is hoping to raise about $3 billion in its upcoming initial public offering. In a report credited to Reuters news, it plans to use the present leverage of its business, after it recently rebounded in revenues from the COVID-19 induced negative toll on the hospitality industry.
- Airbnb is an online marketplace that allows individuals to let out their apartments or spare rooms to intended guests, at prices often lower than hotels.
- Airbnb makes a cut of 3% commission of every booking from those individuals listing their apartments on Airbnb’s platform, and between 6% and 12% from guests that book via its platform.
Market Views
Profit-taking Persists, Nigerian Breweries, Zenith Bank tumble
The market breadth index was negative with 43 losers against 11 gainers. BOCGAS (+9.92%) led the gainer’s chart today.
Nigerian bourse started the first trading week unsurprisingly on a bearish note.
Key metrics
- The All Share Index (ASI) opened the week on a negative note by -0.75% to close at 34,774.08 points.
- A total volume of 668.5 million units of shares, valued at N7.84billion exchanged hands in 10,319 deals.
- FBNH was the most traded shares by volume and value at 94.0million units and N2.50billion respectively.
- The market breadth index was negative with 43 losers against 11 gainers. BOCGAS (+9.92%) led the gainer’s chart today, while DANGSUGAR (-9.91%) was the top loser.
- Across sectors, four of the indexes under our coverage closed south. The Banking and Consumer Goods sectors recorded the largest decline depreciating by -4.43% and -3.75%. Likewise, the Oil & Gas and Insurance sectors trailed by -3.09% and -1.71% respectively.
Sector performance
- NSE Banking Index: Down by -4.43%, as profit taking and sell-offs persists in ETI (-9.56%), STERLNBANK (-9.63%), UBA (-8.70%), and ACCESS (-4.72%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Declined by -3.75%, as DANGSUGAR (-9.91%), FLOURMILL (-6.34%), and GLAXO (-5.56%) closed south.
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Dipped by -3.09%, due to price decline in OANDO (-10.00%), ETERNA (6.12%), and JAPAULOIL (-6.06%).
- NSE Insurance Index: Fell by -1.71%, on price depreciation in CHIPLC (-8.82%) and MANSARD (-6.52).
- NSE Industrial Index: Up by 2.09%, to close as lone gainer, due to price appreciation in BOC GAS (+9.92%) and BUACEMENT (+7.69%
Top 5 gainers
- BOCGAS up 9.92% to close at N5.32
- NEIMETH up 8.99% to close at N2.91
- ARDOVA up 8.11% to close at N16
- BUACEMENT up 7.69% to close at N56
- AIRTELAFRI up 2.06% to close at N500
Top 5 losers
- DANGSUGAR down 9.91% to close at N20
- WAPCO down 8.71% to close at N22
- NB down 8.08% to close at N58
- FLOURMILL down 6.34% to close at N28.05
- ZENITHBANK down 4.24% to close at N26
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the first trading session on a negative note, amid soaring crude oil prices. The reduced influence of Foreign portfolio investors is partly responsible for the reduced liquidity relatively seen in the Nigerian bourse YTD, especially in the era of COVID-19, amid the bullish run prevailing relatively as local investors cash out some of their gains.
- Darlington Morsi Onyemaka, Co-Founder of Quba Exchange, attributed such rationality to treatment for securities classified in the MSCI Nigerian index, as highly attributed to the low level of liquidity recorded in the Nigerian financial market, which has been recently affected by the COVID-19 crisis, as the index maintenance methodology used by MSCI requires liquidity screening in a bid to ensure efficiency and replicability of the MSCI indexes.
- Selling pressure by top NSE30 Stocks weighed heavily on the Sub Saharan Exchange. Nairametrics envisage caution when buying, as recent price action anticipates more profit-taking moves.
Market Views
Uber, JP Morgan Chase, Moderna gain, COVID-19 vaccine triggers U.S Stocks Up
The bullish run is largely attributed to Moderna reports on positive results from its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial,
Leading U.S stocks rallied higher at the opening of the U.S trading session. The bullish run is largely attributed to Moderna reports on positive results from its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial, raising investors’ hopes for a quicker global economic recovery.
- At the time of filing this report, Moderna Inc gained about 15% in premarket trading, as it said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in stopping COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage trial.
- Also, the world’s largest online car-sharing company, Uber Technologies, saw its shares rise more than 3% after reports on plans to sell its autonomous driving unit to self-driving car startup, Aurora.
- Big U.S. banks that include JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, gained between 2.5% and 3.3%, while Boeing Co and Chevron Corp jumped more than 3%.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the market reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, amid significant sell-offs seen in safe-haven assets lately.
“The news on Moderna’s vaccine seems positive, both in terms of the 94.5% efficacy rate, but also the news that the vaccine has a longer shelf life at refrigerated temperatures. If confirmed, that could make it easier to distribute, as some of the other vaccine candidates need to be stored at much lower temperatures. The company statement on efficacy is here and storage is here.
“As to be expected, traders have sold traditional safe-haven currencies XAU/JPY/CHF, but the Moderna news is not even coming close to triggering a circuit breaker for risk this time around.”
Bottom-line
The initial market impact might be more cautious than after the Pfizer news, given that it’s just ‘more of the same’, but the medium-term economic outlook should once again look better now, which in my view should support a sustained macro reassessment.
Stock Market
Nestle S.A acquires additional shares of Nestle Nigeria worth ₦300 million
Nestlé Nigeria Plc has notified the NSE that Nestle S.A. has acquired 214,924 additional units of its ordinary shares, worth N300.89 million.
The largest consumer goods company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Nestlé Nigeria Plc, has notified the Exchange that Nestle S.A.- its parent company, has acquired 214,924 additional units of its ordinary shares, worth N300.89 million.
In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing, the formal disclosure was made by the Company’s Secretary, Bode Ayeku.
Mr. Ayeku disclosed that Nestlé S.A acquired the additional 214,924 units of Nestle Nigeria Plc shares in a single transaction, at an average share price of ₦1.400 per share.
This put the total consideration for the shares purchased by the parent company at N300,893,600.00.
What this means
The purchase of the shares of Nestlé Nigeria further cements Nestlé S.A’s position as the majority shareholder of the company.
In line with the information contained in the financial statements of the company as of 30th September 2020, the company had exactly 792,656,252 shares outstanding, with Nestlé S.A being the majority shareholder with 525,537,201 units – 66.30% of the total shares of the company outstanding.
Hence, with the purchase of 214,924 additional units, Nestlé S.A’s ownership percentage of Nestlé Nigeria is now put at 66.33%.
Why this matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange to aid transparency.
What you should know
Nestlé Nigeria’s shares opened the trading session on the Nigerian Stock Exchange today, November 16, 2020, at ₦1450.00 per share. This price, however, is 89.67% higher than its 52-week low of ₦764.90.