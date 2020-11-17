Business
FG proposes a reduction of minimum tax rate next fiscal year
The Federal Government plans to reduce the minimum tax rate from 0.5% to 0.25% of the gross turnover of the company.
The Federal Government is proposing a reduction of the minimum tax rate to be paid by companies in the next fiscal year, due to the current economic climate exacerbated by the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure is contained in the new draft Finance Bill 2020, which is being proposed by the Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee that was set up by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and chaired by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu.
The document from the Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee partly reads, “In light of the current economic climate, it is proposed that the rate of minimum tax is reduced from 0.5 per cent to 0.25 per cent of gross turnover, for the period ending between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021.’’
It should be noted that the Finance Bill 2019 which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, changed the basis for computing minimum tax to 0.5% of the gross turnover of the company.
Minimum tax by definition is a tax that is payable by companies having no taxable profits for the year or where the tax on profits is below the minimum tax.
However, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, some businesses that are exempted from the minimum tax in the first 4 calendar years of business operations include agriculture business or small companies.
The committee is also proposing a modification of the definition of the gross turnover, as the definition of gross turnover in Finance Act 2019 did not explicitly clarify the scope of income to consider in determining the gross turnover of a company for minimum tax purposes.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Federal Government was proposing the exemption of small businesses from the payment of Tertiary Education Tax (TET), which is being collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the new draft Finance Bill 2020.
This was seen as part of measures and incentives introduced by the government to assist small businesses who are still battling with the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.
CBN, NDIC to set up bridge bank for struggling financial institutions
The CBN and the NDIC have been empowered to set up a Banking Sector Resolution Fund to ensure the safety of depositors’ funds.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) have been empowered to set up a Banking Sector Resolution Fund to ensure the safety of depositors’ funds and operate as a bridge bank to strengthen struggling banks back to health.
The CBN is expected to inject the sum of N10 billion ($26 million) or any amount that will be determined by its board into the fund every year.
According to a report from Thisday, this disclosure is contained in the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 which was just signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Section 74 of the BOFIA states that without prejudice to the provisions of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, the Resolution Fund shall be domiciled with the central bank, and into which shall be paid all contributions and agreed levies.
According to the Act, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, with the approval of the board of the bank, is to determine the date of commencement of the fund.
This new arrangement is, however, separate to that of AMCON which was established to buy bad debts following the banking crisis that happened in 2009.
In the new act, each bank is expected to make annual contributions that are equivalent to 10 basis points of their total assets or a percentage that the CBN will still have to finalize.
The new regulation states, “This will be based on the financial institutions’ total assets as at the date of their audited financial statements for the immediately preceding financial year published pursuant to this Act, and which shall be payable on the commencement date, and on or before the 30th day of April in each subsequent calendar year following the commencement date.”
The funds are expected to be used to offset operating costs of a bridge bank, to pay the costs of transferring the whole or any part of the business of a bank, specialized bank, or other financial institution pursuant to a resolution measure.
The new act also states, “The Resolution Fund shall not be subject to tax and accordingly, all monies accruing to, payments made from, and instruments and transactions relating to the Resolution Fund shall be exempt from all forms of taxes, levies, duties, charges, or imposition howsoever described.
“Any annual levy paid by a bank, specialized bank or other financial institution in pursuance of this Act, shall be deductible for the purposes of the companies’ income tax of the paying bank, specialized bank or other financial institution under the Companies Income Tax Act.
“A bank, specialized bank or other financial institution that is in default of payment of the levy imposed under this Act or any part thereof, shall be prohibited from paying dividends or other purpose of the Resolution Fund,” it added.
This new regulation is expected to act as a relief to some smaller or medium-sized banks who sometimes struggle during the global financial crisis like the one that happened in 2016 or the one that hit that Nigerian financial system in 2009, which led to the collapse of some financial institutions.
Nairametrics had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari, some days ago assented to the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, with several new provisions to enhance the effectiveness of the country’s financial system.
It also strengthens the regulatory and supervisory framework for the financial industry and provides additional tools for managing failing financial institutions and systemic distress to preserve financial stability.
Ethiopia-Tigray Crisis: Olusegun Obasanjo flies to Ethiopia for mediation
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has left the country in a bid to mediate in the Ethiopia-Tigray Crisis.
Oyo State IGR increased by over 26% without increasing tax burden – Gov Makinde
Makinde said the increase in IGR was also possible without increasing the tax burden on Oyo state residents.
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, disclosed that the State increased its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for this year by focusing on competitive advantage, while keeping the tax rate stable.
This was disclosed by the Governor via his official Twitter handle.
Makinde said the increase in IGR was also possible without increasing the tax burden on Oyo state residents.
“The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) H1 2020 report shows that our IGR grew by 26.4% amidst this pandemic. We did this without increasing the tax burden on our citizens. What we have done so far is to focus on our competitive advantage,” Makinde disclosed.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that States in Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a sum of N612.87 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January and June 2020. This was disclosed in the States IGR report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Oyo State generated N17.77 billion in the same period.
