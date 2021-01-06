Business
Tax expert asks low-income earners to engage employers on FG’s income tax exemption
Employees have been advised to urge their employers to stop deducting PAYE from their salaries.
A West Africa Tax Leader and Fiscal Policy Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), Taiwo Oyedele, has asked employees that earn less than N30,000 to tell their employers to stop deducting Pay As You Earn (PAYE) from their salaries with effect from this month.
Oyedele disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
He tweeted, “Good news! If you’re a low-income earner on N30k per month or less, you’re now exempted from personal income tax based on the new Finance Act. So, tell your employer to stop deducting PAYE from your pay effective from this month.”
What you should know
The Federal Government has exempted low-income earners on N30,000 per month and below from paying personal income tax.
This is part of the key changes in the newly amended Finance Bill 2020 which was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari and took effect from January 1, 2021.
What this means
The tax and fiscal policy expert pointed out that this exemption addresses the problem faced by small business owners, who become vulnerable to extortion by unscrupulous tax officers during tax audits, as most of them do not deduct PAYE from low-income earners.
This also increases the disposable income that is available for the workers in the category to spend and possibly save as well.
Good news!
Watch this space for more highlights of the new law.
— Taiwo Oyedele (@taiwoyedele) January 5, 2021
Business
Finance Act 2020: FG can borrow from unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances
With the signing of the Finance Act 2020 into law recently, FG can now borrow from the unclaimed dividends and dormant bank account balances.
The Finance Act 2020 recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari clearly provides that the federal government can borrow from the unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances under the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.
The funds are made available as a special debt owed by the federal government to the respective shareholders and the dormant bank account holders.
According to the Finance Act,
- “Any unclaimed dividend of a public limited liability company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and any unutilised amounts in a dormant bank account maintained in or by a deposit money bank which has remained unclaimed or unutilised for a period of not less than six years from the date of declaring the dividend or domiciling the funds in a bank account shall be transferred immediately to the trust fund”
However, the official bank accounts owned by the federal government, state government, local governments or any of their ministries, departments or agencies are specially exempted by the Act.
What you should know
- The borrowed funds by the FG shall be available for claim with the appropriate yield by the shareholders and the bank account holders at any time.
- Failure by any company or deposit money banks (DMBs) to transfer such funds to the Unclaimed Funds Trust fund shall be considered as an offence and liable upon conviction to a fine of not less than five times the value of the funds plus accumulated interest on the amount not remitted to CBN, at the monetary policy rate.
- The trust fund shall be supervised by the Debt Management Office (DMO) but governed by a governing council chaired by the Minister for Finance, with the co-chairperson from the private sector that is appointed by the president.
- Such a person from the private sector shall be recommended by the Minister for Finance and duly confirmed by the Senate and must be of irreproachable integrity to serve in such capacity.
- Other members of the Governing council include the CBN Governor, DG of Securities Exchange Commission, MD of NDIC, a representative of the Registrars of Companies, 2 representatives of the Shareholders Association, a representative of the Bankers Committee and DG of Debt management Office as the Secretary of the Trust Fund.
What this means
- This means that the era of unclaimed dividends and dormant bank account balances is over.
- There is no doubt that this would, to an extent, affect the deposit portfolios of some DMBs as quite a number of them are sitting tight on humongous float dormant account balances, at no cost to them.
- Importantly, with these funds, it is expected that government would have more financial capacity to handle cost-intensive projects and infrastructural developments that would directly impact on the well beings of Nigerians if the funds are well utilized.
Business
Finance Bill: SMEs, others in the agricultural sector may be granted pioneer status for 6 years
SMEs and other agricultural production businesses may be granted pioneer status for almost six years, according to the Finance Act.
Mr Taiwo Oyedele, West Africa Tax Leader and a member of PwC Global Board for Leadership Development, has revealed that SMEs and other small companies actively involved in primary agricultural production may be granted pioneer status for almost six years.
This disclosure was made in a tweet shared by the tax expert who played a major role as a member of the Inter-Ministerial Committee that drafted the 2020 Finance Bill.
READ: Finance Bill critical to the success of 2021 budget – Speaker Gbajabiamila
A small or medium company engaged in primary agricultural production may be granted pioneer status for an initial period of 4 years and an additional 2 years (making a total of 6 years). #FinanceAct2020
— Taiwo Oyedele (@taiwoyedele) January 6, 2021
READ: FIRS to deploy new technology in tax collection, as MDAs refuse to pay 7.5% tax
According to Mr Oyedele, small businesses and companies engaged in primary agricultural production in the pioneer industry such as crop, livestock, forestry and fisheries may be granted pioneer status for an initial period of 4 years and an additional 2 years – making a total of 6 years.
READ: FG to slash import duties on tractors, buses, others in 2020 Finance Bill
What you should know
- The Pioneer Status Incentive (“PSI”) is one of the available tax incentives in Nigeria aimed at attracting investment into critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.
- It was included in the key reforms of the new Finance Act 2020 to incentivize qualifying entities. According to the amendments made in the new Finance law which seeks redress in pioneer status, qualifying entities would be granted an income tax holiday of up to six years (four years initially and renewable for an additional two years) to entities that meet the criteria.
- In addition, pioneer companies may enjoy other benefits including an exemption from withholding tax on dividends paid out of business profits.
Why this matters
The Pioneer Status Incentive is an impressive move as it will help to benefit corporate entities to cut down on overhead cost through tax exemption for the total period incentive.
It will also double down on all companies operating in the crop, livestock, forestry and fisheries production space, as a pioneer industry to reduce the cost of doing business, in a bid to stimulate the development of the primary agricultural production subsector of the Nigerian Agricultural sector.
This reform as captured in the 2020 Finance Act demonstrates the FG’s commitment to supporting business owners and other stakeholders in the Agricultural sector with a view to fostering increased participation.
About the 2020 Finance Act
- The Finance Act 2020 which takes effect from 1st January 2021, introduces over 80 amendments to 14 different laws.
- The finance bill 2020 seeks to support the implementation of the 2021 budget by proposing key reforms to specific taxation, customs, excise, fiscal and other laws including CITA, IDITRA, PITA, TETA, CETA, VATA, SOA, FIRSEA, FRA and PPA.
Business
Healthcare REITs as a viable investment alternative in Africa – Knight Frank report
Knight Frank report indicates that healthcare REITs is another window of viable investment opportunity in Africa.
There exist huge financing deficits in the healthcare sector which obviously present investment opportunities for private investors as well as for private-public partnership (PPP) schemes for the various African nations.
This could be delivered under a portable investment vehicle of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) scheme that could efficiently tap into the opportunities and deliver good returns to the investors.
According to the “Healthcare in Africa” report released by Knight Frank (an International major player in Real Estate), the UN Economic Commission for Africa has noted that the private sector accounts for 50% of the health care expenditure but strongly contends that the African nations are currently grappling with an annual financing deficit of $66bn for primary healthcare.
REITs, or real estate investment trusts give all individuals the opportunity to benefit from investing in income-producing real estate. REITs allow anyone to own or finance properties the same way they invest in other industries, through the purchase of their shares/stocks.
What you should know
- Healthcare is the basic need for humans. Apart from the doctors, nurses and care-giving staff, there is a need for big, sufficient and stable infrastructures to support and fulfil this basic need.
- Most healthcare REITs specialize in various types of property sub-sectors including senior housing (primarily assisted and independent living), skilled nursing, medical office buildings, hospitals, and life science labs, etc.
- The healthcare REITs do not exist in Africa as the development of REITs is still in its nascent and fragile stages.
- The healthcare REITs, being low risk and long term investments, is considered a very viable investment alternative towards addressing the healthcare financing deficits in most African nations.
- It is being feared that the regulatory constraints and bureaucracies in most African countries such as Nigeria could be a limiting factor in establishing the Healthcare REITs.
Why this matters
- Healthcare is fairly inelastic because it is often a necessity and not a discretionary purchase. Thus most healthcare REITs have historically been known as the core holdings of most retail and institutional investors, especially those geared towards long-term growth.
- The stability of the healthcare sector means that healthcare REITs are more recession-proof and offer less risk than other types of REITs.
- With the pandemic, there would always be need for “round-the clock” healthcare services and the need is expected to grow as the population grows and could definitely lead to rise in demand for more doctors’ offices, hospitals, testing facilities, living facilities, rehabilitation centres, etc.