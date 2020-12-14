Business
How the Finance Bill will affect you
The Finance Bill, when signed into law, will have varying effects on individuals, businesses and organisations in Nigeria.
The Finance Bill will affect everyone in Nigeria, either directly or indirectly, as an individual or business enterprise.
For example, there is a provision in the Bill, in addition to tax breaks allowed to small businesses, which would exempt the minimum wage earners from paying personal income tax, intended to stimulate the economy and improve the standard of living of the common man.
Taiwo Oyedele, the Fiscal Policy Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PWC, who spoke on the topic “Addressing the Finance Bill 2021” at the webinar session on “Regulatory outlook for the Nigerian economy in 2021,” hosted by Nairametrics, welcomed the decision to exempt minimum wage earners from paying income tax but said:
- “I hope the country would, in the near future, extend this exemption to people that earn about N100, 000 per month. A country cannot become rich by taxing poverty. The money is with the people who are making money; and you have to be fair in administering taxes by asking people to pay according to their ability.”
- “In South Africa, people that earn about N150,000 per month are exempted from paying income tax. Despite this exemption, South Africa still generates more from personal income tax than the entire Federal Government generated revenues and all the taxes of the thirty-six (36) states combined, even though the population of the country is only about a quarter of Nigeria’s population.”
What you should know
- Individuals that are on minimum wage threshold are exempted from paying tax.
- Small businesses with turnover less than N25million will be exempted from CIT, while a lower CIT rate of 20% will apply to medium-sized companies with turnover between N25m and N100m. Small businesses may have to prove to their customers that they do not meet the threshold to avoid withholding tax.
- The minimum tax rate has been amended to 0.25% of the company’s turnover. Companies with a turnover of less than N25 million in a year of assessment will be exempted from the minimum tax. In other words, Small Companies are exempted from minimum tax.
- Large companies that are not small or medium-sized, in other words companies with a gross turnover above N100 million, are still required to pay 30% as CIT.
- Companies that make CIT payment on or before 90 days from the due date for filing will be entitled to a bonus of 1% (for large companies with turnover greater than N100m) or 2% (for medium-sized companies with turnover between N25m and N100m)
- The penalty for non-compliance of filing CIT has been increased from N25,000 to NGN50,000 for the first month of defaulting, and an increase from N5,000 to NGN25,000 for each subsequent month in which the failure to file continues.
- The penalty for failure to notify FIRS of change in company address has been reviewed upwards to N50,000 for the first month of default and N25,000 for each subsequent month of default. This penalty also covers failure to notify FIRS of permanent cessation of trade or business.
- The Finance Bill has now expanded the list of items to include basic food items, for the purpose of VAT exemption, which is referred to as agro and aqua-based staple foods, such as brown and white bread, cereals including maize, rice, wheat, millet, barley and sorghum; fish of all kinds, flour and starch meals; fruits, nuts, pulses and vegetables of various kinds, roots such as yam, cocoyam, sweet and Irish potatoes; meat and poultry products including eggs; milk, salt and herbs of various kinds, cooking oils, natural water and table water.
- The Bill also includes sanitary items in the exemption list, and clarifies those services provided by Microfinance Banks, and tuition paid for nursery, primary and secondary educations are VAT exempt.
- Every individual is now required to have a TIN to operate a bank account for business purposes and in the event of pre-existing account holders, they are required to obtain a TIN.
- Corporate organizations that donated towards the COVID-19 pandemic Appeal fund are to get deductions in lieu of taxes.
- There is a Company Gain Tax (CGT) exemption for compensation for loss of employment not exceeding N10million.
- Import duties for trucks/vehicles have been reduced.
- There is an Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund where all unclaimed dividends & dormant account balances are mopped up and assigned to.
- Electronic Money Transfer levy shall now replace the stamp duty charge on bank transfer
- A prescribed format of accounts for small businesses shall be drafted by FIRS to avoid the high cost of providing audited financial statements, in filling of accounts for assessment
- Small businesses are now exempted from paying Education tax
- Electronic means i.e. e-mail, is now accepted as a means of filling returns and receiving assessment as well as lodging complaints to the tax authority.
- Penalty for failure to deduct tax will also apply to agents appointed for tax deduction. This penalty is 10% of the tax not deducted, plus interest at the prevailing monetary policy rate of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
- The conditions attached to tax exemption on gratuities have been removed and thus gratuities are unconditionally tax exempt.
Bottom line
The aim of the Finance Bill is to, amongst other things, bring about changes to Nigeria’s Tax Laws by making them fair enough and more responsive to the tax reform policies of the Federal Government, enhance its implementation and effectiveness, improve the Ease of Doing Business Reforms and to support the funding of the 2020 Budget and subsequent budgets.
The tax system is the major focus of the Bill and tweaking it a little bit by government is being considered an assured source of raising higher revenues for embarking on key developments.
Therefore, there is need for effective and full compliance by all as well as learning, unlearning and relearning of all relevant tax laws to stay relevant in these “taxing” times.
African banks perfectly poised to benefit from chat commerce – Clickatell
Chat commerce can assist companies, especially banks, connect with customers who are increasingly demanding a new way of engagement.
Chat commerce can assist companies, especially banks, to connect with customers who are increasingly demanding a new way of engagement and shifting their trust from traditional organizations to start-ups.
This was the message at the recently held Clickatell’s Connect Interact and Transact (CIT) annual event.
The event, which is normally held in Lagos, was hosted virtually this year and chaired by Hannes van Rensburg, Clickatell’s Chief Commercial Officer.
While introducing the speakers, he illustrated the importance of digital engagement in a pandemic challenged world.
He stated that:
- “Covid-19 has changed customers’ buying behaviour and how they interact with brands. For this reason, it has accelerated digital investments for many organizations. Companies are now urgently turning to chat channels to help them meet these new expectations. Clickatell is investing and innovating in this space, so we can enable commerce where your customers are.”
Featured speaker, Alyson Clarke, Principal Analyst at Forrester, kicked off her keynote titled: “The Future of Banking” by sharing some of the company’s research findings that showed how banking business priorities have changed during the pandemic:
- Of note was banks accelerating their shift to become digital businesses, ranked as the third top priority post-pandemic, closely following growing revenue and reducing costs.
- The next decade in banking will be all about insights and who consumers trust to use them.
- Consumers want personalized experiences and products, with a level of guidance and assistance set by customer preference.
- Customers expect return on consent and that trust and permission must not be taken for granted.
- A focus on financial well-being, through advice and in refining products for consumer needs, will define leaders.
An engaging panel discussion following the keynote focused on the importance of chat when it comes to empowering consumers in a digital world.
What they are saying
Gareth Bray, Business Development and Partnerships at WhatsApp, opened the discussion by sharing how Covid-19 has accelerated existing trends.
- “We’ve been working with our partners to onboard new businesses, whether it’s their first foray into conversational commerce or to vastly increase the efficiency of their customer service by using asynchronous chat apps. We have multiple use cases in the fintech space in Africa. One company began onboarding new customers through their chat channel, which meant they could still grow their business even in the throes of a pandemic.”
Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and CEO at Clickatell, confirmed this trend, saying chat was faster, simpler and smarter for both the customer and for the bank. He believes banks, particularly in the emerging markets, can increase their reach by a factor of three if they implement chat.
- “The goal should be no pain for your customer and ultimately zero hold time,” he added
With over 2 billion users on its platform, WhatsApp understands user behaviour when it comes to chat. In this regard, Bray noted that:
- “Meeting your customer where they are is key in all of this. Our findings show that sixty percent of users choose to message a business rather than pick up the phone. They want to interact with a bank on a device of their choosing, on the platform of their choosing, at a time of their choosing. They want this frictionless, convenient service from any company they may be interacting with.”
Samson Isa, Clickatell’s West Africa Director, underpinned these findings when he shared the results of an online poll, event attendees had taken earlier. Asked how comfortable their customers were transacting digitally,
- 60% of attendees responded, ‘very comfortable’
- 34% responded ‘somewhat comfortable’
- and only 6% said their customers were ‘not very comfortable’ transacting digitally.
de Villers chipped in that:
- “We can see that African customers want to engage with brands via digital channels. Enabling chat commerce provides a huge opportunity, particularly for banks in the region.”
What you should know
- As it became clear that customer expectations require real-time assistant with highly relevant and customized offerings, AI-powered chatbots appeared to be a tool that could deliver the results in a seamless manner.
- Chat commerce is developed with the intention of remaining relevant as traditional ways of engagement become obsolete and ineffective.
- Chat commerce provides the ability to engage with customers in real-time, with highly relevant content that mimics a human assistant and the capability of performing multi-step actions within a single chat.
Katsina abduction: Attack on schools is an attack on our greatest asset – Obi
Peter Obi has referred to the abduction of students in Katsina as an attack on Nigeria’s most important resource.
Former Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has referred to the attack and abduction of students at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, as an attack on Nigeria’s most important resource.
Mr. Obi disclosed this through a social media statement on Sunday evening, as more news of the attack and rescue operations emerged.
“It is tragic enough that terrorists are killing and maiming our citizens; disrupting our lives and stifling our development, but their continued attack on our schools is an attack on our greatest asset: human resource,” he said.
He urged the FG to tackle the issue of insecurity, which he said had impacted Nigeria negatively.
“Government and all stakeholders must take extraordinary measures to address this menace that is impacting negatively on our existence as a nation.
“I know that this [sic] must be challenging times for the parents/guardians of the 333 students abducted in the attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.
“My thoughts and prayers are with you. My earnest prayer is for their safety and quick rescue,” Obi said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported this week that the Presidency had announced that the Nigerian military had located bandits responsible for kidnapping students at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina, in Zango/Paula forest in Kankara.
- Reports on Saturday morning indicated that bandits arrived in motorbikes on Friday evening and abducted hundreds of students.
- Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari strongly condemned the bandits’ attack and charged the army and the police to go after the attackers to ensure that no student got missing or harmed.
Katsina abduction: Only 10 students left with bandits – Presidency
The Presidency has claimed that only 10 students were still in the kidnappers’ den, contrary to the figures released by the Katsina Government.
The Presidency has denied reports that 333 students were abducted in the attack of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State last week.
This was disclosed by Aide to the President, Garba Shehu, in an interview with BBC Hausa, reported by Punch.
The Government of Katsina stated on Sunday that they were still on the search for 333 students from the attack.
“Based on the available record we have, we are still searching for 333 students through either the forest or their parents to ascertain the actual number that has been kidnapped,” Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina said.
“We are still counting because more are coming out from the forest and we are calling through the numbers those parents that have phone numbers to find out whether or not their children have gone back home.
“We as a government we are yet to be contacted by any group or person responsible for the kidnap of the students,” he added.
BBC Hausa revealed that the FG admitted that the students were abducted by gunmen; however, it claimed that only 10 students were left with the attackers, contradicting the earlier statement from the Governor of Katsina.
“The Government of Nigeria has said its security forces have surrounded the location where gunmen have kept schoolchildren abducted from a secondary school in Katsina State”
“Spokesman for the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, told the BBC only 10 children were remaining in the hands of the gunmen according to their colleagues who escaped from the gunmen. The number is below figures released by school authorities at the beginning. Garba Shehu said the school children who escaped said 10 of their friends were still with their abductors.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported this week that the Presidency had announced that the Nigerian military had located bandits responsible for kidnapping students at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina, at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara.
- Reports on Saturday morning indicated that bandits arrived in motorbikes on Friday evening and abducted hundreds of students.