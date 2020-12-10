Business News
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc projects PBT of N336.6 million for Q1 2021
Key financial metrics take a downturn on Q-o-Q as Consolidated Hallmark Insurance projects PBT of N336.6 million for Q1 2021.
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc has projected a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N336.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, indicating a 50% decline from that of 2020 Q3
This is according to the firm’s earning forecast sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, and seen by Nairametrics.
Key highlight of the firm’s earnings forecast
- Profit After Tax is projected to decline to N282.7 million,-38% Q-o-Q.
- Gross premium written is expected to decline to N3.85 billion,-49.1% Q-o-Q.
- Net premium income is projected to fall to N2.39 billion,-47.1% Q-o-Q.
- Net claims incurred is projected to decline to N954.5 million, -46.5% Q-o-Q
- Investment income is set to decline to N281.1 million,-57.4% Q-o-Q.
- Underwriting and management expenses Is set to decline to N742.94 million, -51.6% Q-o-Q
Others are:
- Net operating income is projected at N1.71 billion
- Taxation is projected at N53.85 million
- Cash from operating activities is projected at N164.93 million.
Bottom line: The earnings forecast for the firm looks conservative as key financial metrics take a down turn Quarter-on- Quarter. This might be probably due to the ravaging long term effects of the pandemic, which some analysts expects to spiral forward.
With the announcement of a general economic recovery in Q1 2021, the impact of this recovery might not be as instantaneous as some people expect, due to time lag effect, probably influencing the choice of a conservative outlook.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Poor countries risk not getting vaccines until 2024, says People’s Vaccine Alliance
Poor countries may not be able to get COVID-19 vaccines until 2024 as some wealthy countries are allegedly hoarding them.
The People’s Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of international non-governmental organisations, claims some wealthy countries are hoarding the COVID -19 vaccines.
It further warned that a number of poor countries may not be able to get the vaccines even up till 2024 as a result of this unhealthy development.
What they are saying
According to People’s Vaccine Alliance, comprising of human rights watchdog, Amnesty International;
- “Rich countries such as Canada, the United States (U.S.), and the United Kingdom (UK) are hoarding far more doses than they needed.
- “Pharmaceutical companies working on COVID-19 vaccines should openly share their formulae through the World Health Organisation (WHO) for more doses to be produced for the benefits of the poor countries.”
According to Ms Andrea Taylor, a Director at the Duke Global Health Innovation Centre in North Carolina, U.S, said:
- “Many people in poor countries may have to wait until 2023 or 2024 for vaccination as a result of the selfish attitude of the rich countries.”
An Advisor of the Alliance, Mohga Kamal-Yanni, said:
- “Rich countries are home to 14 per cent of the world’s population, but have already pre-ordered 53% of most-promising vaccine stocks as of November. Other countries involved include Japan, the European Union, Switzerland, Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Israel, and Kuwait.”
- “Rich countries have enough doses to vaccinate everyone nearly three times over, while poor countries don’t have enough to even reach health workers and people at risk. The current system, where pharmaceutical corporations use government funding for research, retain exclusive rights and keep their technology secret to boost profits, could cost many lives.”
According to Ms Andrea Taylor, a Director at the Duke Global Health Innovation Centre in North Carolina, U.S., She identified Canada as the biggest hoarder and said:
- “The North American country has secured 8.9 doses per head, the equivalent of enough vaccines to vaccinate each citizen five times over. Canada has done exactly what we would expect a high-income country to do, and they’ve done the right thing by their country.”
- “U.S. is the second biggest hoarder with 7.3 doses per head, enough to vaccinate every American nearly four times.”
- “The UK is third with 5.7 doses per head, which is enough to vaccinate everyone in the country almost three times.”
What this means
The hoarding of the COVID-19 vaccines by some wealthy countries throws up bigger challenges for the poor countries contending with the pandemic – implying that the end of the pandemic is not near.
According to Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s Head of Economic and Social Justice, “By buying up the vast majority of the world’s vaccine supply, rich countries are in breach of their human rights obligations.”
Appointments
Just-in: Senate asks Committee to consider President Buhari’s appointees for AMCOM, NDIC
The Senate has asked its Committee to consider the confirmation of President Buhari’s nominees for AMCOM, NDIC.
The Senate has asked the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to consider the request of President Muhammadu Buhari on the confirmation of the nomination of the Managing Directors and Executive Directors of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).
This was disclosed by the Senate via its Twitter handle on Thursday. According to the Senate, the committee is expected to report back to the house in two weeks.
It tweeted, “Senate Leader moves that the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C on the Confirmation of the nomination of the following persons for appointment as Managing Director and Executive Directors of AMCON and NDIC.
“…in accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010.”
More details soon…
The request of Mr. President C-in-C is referred to the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to report back in two weeks.
Companies
Total Nigeria Plc projects N115.97 billion revenue in Q1 2021
Total Nigeria Plc has projected a rise in its revenue to N115.97 billion for the first quarter of 2021.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Pre-tax profit is expected to rise to N2.23 billion, +55% Q-o-Q.
- Profit after Tax is expected to rise to N1.5 billion, +45.1% Q-o-Q
- Cost of sales is expected to hit N103.57 billion, +184.8% Q-o-Q.
- Gross profit is expected to increase to N12.4 billion, +43.7% Q-o-Q.
- Other income is expected to rise to N811.8 million, +117.7% Q-o-Q.
- Selling and distribution cost is expected to rise to N2.6 billion, +253.8% Q-o-Q.
- Administrative expenses are expected to increase to N7.92 billion, +31% Q-o-Q.
- Operating profit is expected to rise to N2.7 billion, +35% Q-o-Q.
- Net finance costs is expected to decline to N471 million, -16.1% Q-o-Q, due to relatively higher projected finance costs for Q1 2021.
Bottom line
The optimistic outlook by the firm might be attributable to predictions by analysts and experts of an upward trend in oil prices by 2021.
For example, the U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) had in its November Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) predicted an upward trajectory in oil prices by 2021, just as global oil demand rises. It expects Brent to average $47 per barrel, up from $44 per barrel.
In addition, growing optimism over the approval of an effective vaccine soon (most likely on or before Q1 2021) might trigger an announcement effect.