Commodities
COVID-19 vaccines trigger oil prices up
Brent oil futures broke above $44/ barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures gained 0.60% to trade at $41.59/barrel
Crude oil prices rallied impressively higher. Oil bulls are roaring hard on reports showing multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers delivered positive outcomes on their progress.
- At the time of filing this report, Brent oil futures broke above $44/barrel.
- West Texas Intermediate futures gained 0.60% to trade at $41.59/barrel.
Moderna Inc. recently disclosed its candidate mRNA-1273 has considerably greater efficacy and better storage conditions than its arch American rivals, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech product, BNT162b, raising hopes that the days of COVID-19 pandemic are now numbered.
Such macro is triggering oil bulls to break their old resistance level with oil traders pinning their hopes on a rise in energy demand for 2021.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, also attributed the gains seen lately to macros coming from COVID-19 vaccines, triggering more risk-taking.
“It has been a solid start to the week for oil markets, reflecting the vaccine tailwind driving strong risk appetite across all assets.
“Although, COVID-19 cases continue to mount, the economic impact at present appears lessened by low desire to return economies to full lockdown – the incoming Biden team indicated as much at the weekend, flagging its preference for targeted measures.
“On the supply side, the Baker Hughes rig count showed a +10 w/w build to 236, continues to advance off the lows but is still very far below the ~400 needed to maintain production in the lower 48. Still, sentiment around the short-term oil price will be determined by COVID-19 demand effects and OPEC+ actions to offset them. At the same time, the longer-term market is a vaccine-driven one.”
Bottom line
It is fair to say that the surprising news coming out from the world-leading COVID-19 vaccine markers viewing through the lens of oil markets, there are good chances of social mobility returning close to the pre-COVID-19 era later in 2021, thereby boosting the already weakened energy demand prevailing around the world.
Oil prices Up, OPEC+ continue to limit output
Brent crude futures were up 1.1% and priced at $43.21 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate crude was priced at $40.66 a barrel, up by1.32%.
Oil prices started the first trading week bullish. Oil bulls recouped some losses recorded at the previous session amid high hopes that OPEC+ will continue to limit output in order to curb fears on weaker soft demand, coupled with concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be out of control.
- At the early session in Asia, Brent Crude futures were up 1.1% and priced at $43.21 a barrel, while the U.S based oil contract, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, for December was priced at $40.66 a barrel – up by 1.32%.
Both oil benchmarks contracts ticked up by more than 8% last week on high hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine, coupled with strong reports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies including Russia, that it will stick to lower output early next year in order to keep energy prices relatively attractive.
OPEC+, in present terms, has reduced oil output by about 7.7 million barrels per day, with a compliance rate seen at 101% in October, greatly attributed to the Saudi Energy Minister, nicknamed “Oil Sherriff” as he battles oil speculators and keeps wary over oil producers.
OPEC+ is scheduled to hold its ministerial committee this Tuesday, which could elaborate on changes to oil output quotas when all the ministers meet on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
What they are saying
With a well-detailed analysis on the black fossil market, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the macros oil traders are riding on presently.
“All the while, oil prices are still riding the vaccine tailwinds supported by OPEC + backstops, as the two sturdy backstops are ruling out of the more worrying demand and price collapse scenarios.
“Last week traders speculated that the US could move into very rigid lockdowns over the holiday season, impacting road fuel demand over Thanksgiving and Christmas, so we are seeing some of those shorts give way at the open, as traders back some of those US lockdown worries and oil is climbing a bit.”
Bottom line
Oil traders are looking for the same trading patterns this week as last week, where optimism around key resistance levels quickly ebbs to pandemic realities. It is hard to escape the current virus realities when it comes to the prompt oil market prices.
Japual Gold & Ventures Plc partner with Chinese firm to mine gold
Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc, formerly Japaul Oil and Maritime Services to partner with H&H Mines Limited to mine gold.
Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc, formerly Japaul Oil and Maritime Services, has announced that it will partner with H&H Mines Limited to mine gold.
This was disclosed by the company in a statement issued and signed by its ED. Finance and Planning, Funmilola Omodamori.
The company stated that it had concluded discussions and received approval in principle from representatives of H&H Mines Ltd for Japual Plc to invest in and/or acquire some shares of the company.
Japaul Plc noted that this was contingent on the conclusion of its fund-raising exercise.
The company also noted that it had lined up many gold mines for partial or full acquisition contingent on the equity that could be possibly raised.
What you should know about the partnership
- H&H Mines Limited has many licenses, which is why Japaul Plc is planning to invest in it.
- The on-going exploration work (core drilling) will allow Japaul Plc to ascertain the mineral reserves in the mine, although Canadian reports note there are huge mineral deposits.
- Xiang Hui International Mining Company Nigeria is charged with drilling the mine.
- The drilling contract has been signed by the Chinese drilling company and H&H Mines at Japaul Plc’s head office.
- The drilling project is to be concluded in the next 12 months.
- According to the company, the time frame will allow Japaul Plc to conclude its fund raising and ratify its involvement in the mining.
Gold prices suffer worst weekly drop since September
For the week, it lost 3.4%, its highest for a week since late September.
Gold prices lost some of its blinks at last week’s trading session cumulatively. For the week, it lost 3.4%, its most for a week since late September.
What we know: New York-traded gold for December delivery settled up 0.7% at $1,886.20.
That said, its gain recorded in the last trading session, couldn’t prevent it from posting its worst weekly loss since September, triggered by early selling in the week after market hype that showed Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine was, what the world was waiting for.
What this means: Investors’ of late have been trooping into riskier assets like global stocks on the bias that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine would provide a lifeline to the world’s economy, triggering the precious metal to lose 4.5% at the early part of the week.
Investors’ over-exuberance with progress reported by Pfizer on its Covid-19 vaccine trials triggered a massive rally in risk assets on Monday that led to a 4.5% plunge in gold — the safe-havens worst day since August.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in his weekly closing remark hinted Nairametrics why the precious metal is presently under pressure.
“Gold remains an asset looking for a purpose. US Treasury yields dropped overnight. The dollar was relatively flat again. The EURUSD and Gold traded flat, so by all accounts, gold is little more than a mirror reflection of the EURUSD these days while trying to find a new narrative to ride between now and a possible inflationary wave later in 2021.
What to expect: In the midterm, gold prices will likely be supported on the reports showing the effect COVID-19 infections are having presently on the Northern Hemisphere, coupled with U.S president Trump legal battles on the recently concluded election.