Company Results
Afreximbank posts $217m net income in 9M 2020
Afreximbank has posted a net income of $217.06 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Despite the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and income, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has posted a net income of $217.06 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This is according to reports by the News Agency of Nigeria.
Other key highlights of the report are:
- Net income decreased to $217.06 million, down by -3.7% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest income grew to $421.77 million, indicating a gain of +16% Y-o-Y.
- Interest expense declined to $272.44, down by -18% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest margin rose by 3.37% as against 3.32% recorded in comparable period last year.
- The bank’s total assets increased to $19.33 billion, up by +34 % Y-o-Y.
- Loan and advances increased on a net basis by +33%.
- Cash and cash equivalents increased to $3.13 billion, up by +41%.
What they are saying
Commenting on its recent financials, the President of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, remarked that in spite of the wreck caused by the widespread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank remained financially solid across all metrics. He was quoted saying,
“The bank solidified its policy relevance by rising strongly in support of its member countries.
“It entered the pandemic in a strong financial position, with a solid capital base, high operating efficiency, diversified and high-quality loan portfolio and a strong liquidity position.
“This has enabled us to record a sound financial performance for the nine-month period and continue to deliver on the Bank’s strategic initiatives while fulfilling its obligations to its member countries under conditions of market failure.”
What you should know
Afreximbank is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution established in 1993 with the mandate of financing and promoting intra-and extra-African trade. Its headquarters is currently in Cairo, Egypt.
Company Results
AIICO Insurance Plc posts N5.2 billion profit In 9M 2020, up by 17%
The latest figures indicate an increaseof 17% from N4.5 billion posted in the corresponding period last year.
AIICO Insurance Plc has posted a Profit After Tax of N5.2 billion for the period ended September 2020. The latest figures indicate an increase of 17% from N4.5 billion posted in the corresponding period last year.
READ: Union Bank suffers N188 billion in CRR debits as at June 2020
Key metrics 2020 Q3
- Gross premiums written in 2020 grew by +27% YoY, from N37.0 billion in Q3 2019 to N47.2 billion.
- Profit After Tax increased to N5.2 billion, indicating +17% YoY
- Profit Before tax decreased to N5.0 billion, indicating -7% YoY.
- Total assets increased to N245.8 billion from N159.5 billion as at December 2019, indicating +55%.
- Total liabilities also increased from N130.6 billion as at December 2019 to N212.6 billion, indicating +63%.
- Total equity grew by +15% on a Year-to-Date basis, totaling N33.2 billion.
READ: Regency Alliance Insurance Plc forecast N730.72 million profit for Q4 2020
What they are saying
Commenting on the latest financials, Babatunde Fajemirokun, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said,
“Global and local macroeconomic headwinds continue to test the resilience of our business, and operating models, as well as our business continuity plans and the strength of our relationships with our customers and partners. Our 3rd quarter results demonstrate that our business remains steady, despite the changing client preferences and risk exposures that have accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic. We have recorded strong top-line growth year-on-year, as well as improved contribution from subsidiaries in our Group, especially our asset management business.
READ: Analysis: AIICO Insurance and its confusing capital raising efforts
“In our core insurance business, we will continue to offer innovative products that help our customers create and protect their wealth while leveraging the latest technology to meet our clients where they are. In addition, strong asset-liability management remains a pillar of our operating model. As a diversified financial services group, we will continue to ensure that businesses across our Group offer attractive products that enable us create value for all stakeholders.”
READ: Increase in local sales drives Wamco Plc revenue to N150.6 billion in 9M 2020
He finally asserted that, “Our financial position remains strong, inspiring confidence in our ability to assume the risks our customers wish to transfer. We deploy this capital judiciously, generating risk adjusted returns for our shareholders, and ensuring that we can continue to keep our promises.”
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
What you should know
- The growth recorded in the total assets were driven by an increase in financial assets, including cash and cash equivalents.
- Financial assets increase because of the decline in investment yields and judicious investment of funds received for policies sold
- The increase in total liabilities were driven mainly by increase in insurance contract liabilities and fixed income liabilities in the firm’s asset management business.
- AIICO Insurance PLC is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria, founded in 1963. It provides wide range of services which include Life and health insurance, General insurance, and Investment management services etc.
Company Results
Conoil Plc declares a total dividend of N1.388 billion for shareholders
Conoil Plc to pay a dividend of 200 Kobo per share, amounting to N1.388 billion.
The Board of Conoil Plc has adopted unanimously the proposed resolution that a dividend of 200 Kobo per share, amounting to N1.388 billion be declared payable to the shareholders.
This disclosure was made at the Annual General Meeting on Friday, 23rd October 2020 by the company in a statement which was issued and signed by the company’s secretary, Conrad Eberemu.
READ: Blockchain could disrupt many sectors in Nigeria
The statement partly reads:
“The Annual General Meeting adopted unanimously the proposed resolution that a dividend of 200 Kobo per share amounting to N1,387,904,234 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Eighty-Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty-four Naira) in respect of and out of the profit for the year ended 31st December 2019 be declared payable to the shareholders registered in the company’s books as at the close of business on Monday, 13th of July 2020 subject to the deduction of the statutory Withholding Tax of 10%.”
READ: #EndSARS: Nigerians, Startups fast adopting Bitcoin
The Board of Directors at Conoil plc resolved that the dividend of 200 kobo will be declared payable to the shareholders registered in the company’s books as at the close of business on Monday, 13th of July 2020, and the dividend is subject to the deduction of the statutory Withholding Tax of 10%.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website
Company Results
John Holt Plc records 23.3% growth in profit YoY
John Holt has recorded a 23.3% growth in Profit After Tax Year-on-Year.
John Holt has recorded a 23.3% growth in Profit After Tax Year-on-Year, from N152 million in Q4 2019 to N188 million in Q4 2020.
Key highlights in Q4 2020 are:
- Revenue increased to N630 million, up by +121.9% YoY.
- Profit After Tax increased to N188million, up by +23.3% YoY.
- Pre-tax profit increased to N194 million, up by +23.6% YoY.
- Gross profit increased to N174 million, up by +255.5%.
- Earnings Per share increased to N48.3 million, up by +23.3% YoY.
- Distribution expenses decreased to N75 million, down by -32.4% YoY.
- Finance cost decreased to N42 million, down by -124.3% YoY.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N139 million, down by -86% YoY.
- Other operating income declined to N28 million, down by -39.1% YoY.
READ: Guinness Nigeria Plc: Increase in Nigeria sales boosts revenues
Bottom Line
The increase recorded in the firm’s profit for the period under review might be attributable to a lot of factors such as:
An increase in revenue by 121.9% YoY: This increase is due to a growth in sales of technical products and leasing services recorded over time.
READ: Increase in local sales drives Wamco Plc revenue to N150.6 billion in 9M 2020
Reduction in cost: The firm was efficiently able to manage its costs, and reduce distribution expenses, finance costs, etc.