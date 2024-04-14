The Nigerian military have confirmed the recovery of about 700,000 liters of stolen crude oil in a week-long operation in the Niger Delta region as part of efforts to eliminate oil theft.

Defence spokesperson, Major-General Edward Buba, made this disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Buba, security forces in the Niger Delta region conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 36 suspected oil thieves, the release of 133 individuals from captivity, and the seizure of approximately 270 weapons along with more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

Furthermore, Buba said that the troops demolished 51 dugout pits, 24 boats, 21 storage tanks, and over 20 unlawful oil refining facilities.

He stated that security forces seized suspected oil theft proceeds amounting to roughly N637.7 million.

Security forces clamp down on terrorists

Speaking further, the military spokesperson announced that a week-long operation resulted in substantial setbacks for extremist militant groups in the North and oil thieves in the South.

The forces were able to capture hundreds of suspects and seize numerous weapons during the operation.

In addition to the arrests and seizures, Buba also confirmed that the operation was successful in rescuing numerous kidnap victims.

“The armed forces are working decisively to kill the terrorists, stop insecurity and ensure the safety of citizens. Troops will continue to operate with tremendous force against the terrorists across the country,” Buba said.

What you should know

The persistent issue of oil theft in the Niger Delta region remains a significant challenge, as military forces routinely uncover new illegal operations week after week.

This situation presents a significant challenge for the Federal Government as Nigeria continues to fall short of its Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota because of rampant oil theft in the country.

According to the March report from OPEC, Nigeria’s oil production has declined further to 1.2 million barrels per day, negatively impacting the country’s revenue and foreign exchange earnings.

Consequently, combating oil theft is essential not only for national security but also for the survival of Nigeria’s economy, experts say.