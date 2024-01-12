Operation Delta Safe has reported the recovery of 1.1 million litres of Crude Oil over the last week from illegal refinery sites in the Niger Delta Region.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, shared this information during a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, outlining the Nigerian Armed Forces’ operations.

The troops also took down 60 illegal refining sites and detained 30 individuals suspected of engaging in oil theft.

Additionally, Buba reported that the troops found and demolished 37 dugout pits, 65 boats, 71 storage tanks, 14 vehicles, 108 cooking ovens, four pump machines, and one speedboat.

He also said the troops recovered 299,169 litres of illegally refined AGO and 3,158 litres of DPK.

According to his statement, the troops carried out operations targeting suspected extremist militant hideouts in Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, and Akuku-Toru and Okrika Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

“Troops also neutralised two violent extremists, apprehended 30 suspected oil thieves and recovered 15 assorted weapons, 234 assorted ammunitions, eight motorcycles, two tricycles and five pairs of woodland camouflage,’’ he said.

Speaking further, Buba mentioned that in the southeast, troops from Operation UDOKA arrested individuals suspected of being violent extremists/insurgents in Isu-Uzo and Edda Local Government Areas of Enugu and Ebonyi states.

He said the troops arrested 15 violent extremists/IPOB members, rescued three hostages and recovered weapons, FRSC uniform and police accoutrements.

What you should know

The persistence of crude oil theft in Nigeria lays bare the deep-rooted issues of corruption and security vulnerabilities in the country.

Furthermore, the communities where these unlawful operations occur are fully aware of those involved. Complex networks and structures have been established, and community members are, in one way or another, connected to these activities.

It’s crucial to understand that the crude oil theft network encompasses a broad spectrum of individuals and groups. It involves foreign oil traders, shippers, bankers, refiners, high-ranking politicians, and even military officials.

At the grassroots level of these networks are young Nigerians living in the creeks, engaging in risky and illegal work, often involving themselves in gang activities.

Moreover, they are continually recruiting more young individuals into this trade.

Throughout 2023, Nigeria struggled to meet its assigned OPEC production quota of 1.78 million barrels per day due to different factors, particularly organized crime known as oil theft.

However, in September and October 2023, Nigeria managed to produce 1.5 million barrels per day, which was its highest production level in the year. This production figure also includes condensates.