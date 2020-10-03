Airbnb plans $30 billion IPO valuation

Airbnb is hoping to have a valuation of $30 billion in the IPO slated in the latter part of 2020. This would be substantially higher than the $18 billion Airbnb was valued at in April when it raised $2 billion in debt from investors.

Airbnb, an online home rental company is hoping to raise about $3 billion in its upcoming initial public offering. In a report credited to Reuters news, it plans to use the present leverage of its business, after it recently rebounded in revenues after the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the hospitality industry.

Airbnb most recent independent appraisal of the fair market value of its stock pegged its worth at around $21 billion.

Quick fact: Airbnb is an online marketplace that allows individuals to let out their apartments or spare rooms to intended guests, at prices often lower than hotels. Airbnb makes a cut of 3% commission of every booking from those individuals listing their apartments on Airbnb’s platform, and between 6% and 12% from guests that book via its platform.

Airbnb, is predicted to be one of the biggest U.S. stock market listings anticipated this year, amid an impressive number of IPOs, which include the likes of data analytics firm Palantir Warner Music Group, and data warehouse company Snowflake.

Sequel to such an important landmark, the online home rental company disclosed in August, it had filed confidentially for an IPO with U.S. authorities.

Airbnb present strategy is to make its filing publicly available next month, after the U.S presidential election, which is scheduled to hold November 3, and is targeting an IPO sometime around December

