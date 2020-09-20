How Apple lost over $500 billion in 12 trading days

In Issac Newton’s words, “what goes up usually comes down”. In Apple’s case, it took about 12 trading sessions for the world’s most valuable listed company by market value (Apple Inc) to lose more than $500 billion in market capitalization, showing a whooping decline of more than 20%.

The tech juggernaut has plunged about 22.6% from its intraday record high of $137.98 recorded on September 2 losing about $532 billion in market value.

Why it’s happening; Apple’s fast and whooping fall followed its massive run-up in August ahead of its 4-for-1 stock split, while record losses also came as Apple’s recent product event disappointed many investors and its fans globally.

Toni Sacconaghi, senior research analyst at Bernstein in a note to CNBC, called the event “relatively underwhelming.”

“We believe it could be difficult to move users from competitive music, video, or gaming services, where they are often entrenched,” Sacconaghi said in a note. “We continue to believe that Apple should look to more creatively bundle its hardware + services into integrated subscription bundles.”

Sequel to Apple’s recent fall, Nairametrics about a month ago broke the news showing how the tech juggernaut crossed the $2 trillion mark in market valuation – the first company in the world to achieve this feat.

Apple was also the first company to cross the $1 trillion market capitalization mark.

Apple became the first company to cross $2 trillion after riding on a wave of positive market sentiments that has trailed the United States since the Trump Administration pumped in trillions in stimulus in response to the Covid-19 pandemic that shut down the economy of the richest country in the world.

That said, the fall of Apple’s share price in recent days came amid a significant sell-off in the tech sector as stock traders shifted out of the market-leading high-flyers. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had dropped into correction territory, down more than 10% from its record high.