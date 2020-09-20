Market Views
How Apple lost over $500 billion in 12 trading days
Apple has lost about 22.6% from its intraday record high of $137.98 recorded on September 2.
In Issac Newton’s words, “what goes up usually comes down”. In Apple’s case, it took about 12 trading sessions for the world’s most valuable listed company by market value (Apple Inc) to lose more than $500 billion in market capitalization, showing a whooping decline of more than 20%.
The tech juggernaut has plunged about 22.6% from its intraday record high of $137.98 recorded on September 2 losing about $532 billion in market value.
Why it’s happening; Apple’s fast and whooping fall followed its massive run-up in August ahead of its 4-for-1 stock split, while record losses also came as Apple’s recent product event disappointed many investors and its fans globally.
Toni Sacconaghi, senior research analyst at Bernstein in a note to CNBC, called the event “relatively underwhelming.”
“We believe it could be difficult to move users from competitive music, video, or gaming services, where they are often entrenched,” Sacconaghi said in a note. “We continue to believe that Apple should look to more creatively bundle its hardware + services into integrated subscription bundles.”
Sequel to Apple’s recent fall, Nairametrics about a month ago broke the news showing how the tech juggernaut crossed the $2 trillion mark in market valuation – the first company in the world to achieve this feat.
Apple was also the first company to cross the $1 trillion market capitalization mark.
Apple became the first company to cross $2 trillion after riding on a wave of positive market sentiments that has trailed the United States since the Trump Administration pumped in trillions in stimulus in response to the Covid-19 pandemic that shut down the economy of the richest country in the world.
That said, the fall of Apple’s share price in recent days came amid a significant sell-off in the tech sector as stock traders shifted out of the market-leading high-flyers. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had dropped into correction territory, down more than 10% from its record high.
FBN Holdings, GTBank, Access Bank most traded stocks W/W
The Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively on a less impressive note.
The Nigerian bourse closed the trading session cumulatively bearish W/W, with the All Share Index dropping by 0.08% W/W, while market capitalization presently stands at N13.365 trillion.
- A total turnover of 1.139 billion shares worth N12.692 billion in 17,109 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.226 billion shares valued at N10.842 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,529 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 870.300 million shares valued at N7.863 billion traded in 9,427 deals; thus contributing 76.43% and 61.95% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Industrial Goods industry followed with 62.689 million shares worth N1.162 billion in 1,557 deals. In the third place was the ICT industry, with a turnover of 50.859 million shares worth N2.552 billion in 619 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities, namely FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Access Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 353.048 million shares worth N4.018 billion in 3,095 deals, contributing 31.00% and 31.66% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- 32 equities appreciated at price during the week, higher than 23 equities in the previous week.
- 31 equities depreciated in price, lower than 38 equities in the previous week, while 100 equities remained unchanged, lower than 102 equities recorded in the previous week.
Top 10 gainers W/W
- WAPIC INSURANCE PLC up 12.12% to close at N0.37
- LEARN AFRICA PLC up 9.62% to close at N1.14
- UNITY BANK PLC up 9.62% to close at N0.57
- NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC up 9.55% to close at N1.95
- IKEJA HOTEL PLC up 9.52% to close at N0.92
- CAP PLC up 8.57% to close at N17.10
- BERGER PAINTS PLC up 7.44% to close at N6.50
- UNION BANK NIG.PLC up 7.00% to close at N5.35
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC up 6.90% to close at N0.31
- PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC up 5.77% to close at N0.55
Top 10 losers W/W
- ASSOCIATED BUS COMPANY PLC down 16.67% to close at N0.30
- NEM INSURANCE PLC down 9.78% to close at N2.03
- TRIPPLE GEE AND COMPANY PLC down 9.09% to close at N0.40
- UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC down 7.65% to close at N1.57
- UNION DIAGNOSTIC & CLINICAL SERVICES PLC down 7.41 to close at N0.25
- FCMB GROUP PLC down 6.36% to close at N2.06
- CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC down 6.15% to close at N0.61
- NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC down 6.10% to close at N2.00
- NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC down 5.80% to close at N1.30
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. down 5.71% to close at N3.30
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively on a less impressive note, amid Brent crude prices closing above $43/Barrel.
- It should be noted that prevailing macros, like the exponential growth in the COVID-19 caseloads across the world, dampened the resolve of foreign investors in taking a significant part in Nigeria’s stock market trading session, coupled with the prevalence of the dollar scarcity.
- Buying pressure from notable financial brands, which include Union Bank, Unity Bank WAPIC, got neutralized by sell-offs recorded in FCMB, NEM, and International Breweries.
- Nairmetrics envisages cautious buying, as market liquidity remains a growing concern among day traders.
Commodities
Crude oil prices post gains, OPEC+ warns overproducers
Both crude oil benchmarks remained above the $40-mark.
Crude oil prices rallied higher at most parts of Asia’s trading session on Friday. The recent price surge in crude oil prices is coming as OPEC+ concluded its meeting yesterday, with a stern warning to its overproducing members and energy speculators.
What we know: At the time this report was written Brent crude prices gained 0.81% to $43.65 and WTI futures were up 0.76% to $41.29. Both crude oil benchmarks remained above the $40-mark.
Why Oil prices are rallying up? OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting held on Thursday, revealed that OPEC+ members agreed to obey the 7.7 million barrels per day production cuts agreed on in the month of July.
In addition, Saudi’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, sent an unusually stern warning to both overproducing members (the United Arab Emirates in particular) and energy price speculators.
“Using tactics to over-produce and hide non-compliance have been tried many times in the past, and always end in failure,” Prince Abdulaziz said at the opening session of the OPEC+ committee that monitors the output cuts.
In an explanatory note, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp gave the following insights on Saudi’s battle against overproducing members:
Oil prices recovered after Saudi Arabia threw down the compliance gauntlet, publicly raking laggards over the coal and firing lightning bolts at short-sellers.
In a week where oil price fragilities were exposed after traders digested a combination of gloomy agency short-term forecasts, it was Saudi Arabia throwing down the gauntlet, publicly raking laggards over the coal while emphatically calling for OPEC+ members to meet their quotas that gushed oil prices to their most massive three -day advance since May.
During the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman read the riot act to cartel members who cheated on production quotas.
And Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak chimed in for good measure saying the group should continue to strive for high compliance.
Oil prices have recovered from recent lows, in line with a rebound in broader markets, but will remain sensitive to the pace of the global economic recovery and news about global supply.
Cryptocurrency
Major reasons why XRP is better than Bitcoin
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency.
Ripple, the world’s fast-growing crypto payment powerhouse and owner of the fourth most valuable crypto by market size, is showing some of its advantages over the flagship crypto token(Bitcoin).
A popularly known crypto analyst, with the pseudo name Crypto Whale, spoke on XRP’s unique advantages over Bitcoin. Crypto Whale went on, saying;
1.XRP is x1000 faster than $BTC (3-4 seconds)
2.XRP is x1000 cheaper than $BTC (> $0.01)
3.XRP is better for the environment (no mining)
4.XRP is more scalable
At the time this report was drafted the fourth most valuable crypto, XRP price traded at$0.249510 with a daily trading volume of $1,859,495,081. XRP price is up 2.4% in the last 24 hours.
What you should know; Ripple is a privately-held fintech company that provides a global payment solution via its patented payment network called Ripple Network (also known as RippleNet). XRP is the digital token that has a circulating supply of 45 Billion coins and a max supply of 100 Billion coins.
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. It is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
XRP still remains the only crypto gaining traction among global banks as Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, with assets of more than USD 2.8 trillion, announced in November 2018 that, in cooperation with Ripple, it would provide an international money transfer service on the payment corridor from Japan to Brazil.
Other leading global banks using Ripple include Europe’s banking giant, HSBC Holdings Plc, with assets of about $2.5 trillion, which disclosed in 2019 that it would use the XRP payment solution.
Japan Post Bank with assets of USD 1.9 trillion, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and Mizuho Financial Group with trillions of dollars in assets, also have a close relationship with Ripple Asia. Others having a relationship with Ripple include Banco Santander, Barclays PLC, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank.