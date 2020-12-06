Market Views
Why investing in Airbnb might be worth it
Nairametrics reviews the fast-growing startup, Airbnb amid concerns it has regulatory and competitive risks.
Airbnb, the biggest and most popular vacation online rental marketplace, known for disrupting the hospitality industry, is preparing for its initial public offer in the coming days as the long-awaited listing would be on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘ABNB’.
Airbnb has become a household name amongst millennials and a growing middle-class population as it has changed the hold big hotel businesses had on the accommodation industry, leading hotels to reform their business strategies.
Nairametrics decided to review the fast-growing start-up amid concerns it had regulatory and competitive risks.
Though Airbnb’s seeming entry into the public market looks new, the business has built a consistent pathway of generating impressive revenue, that its closest rivals (Bookings, Expedia) would turn green at.
- Last year alone, Airbnb’s gross bookings earnings of $38 billion were 35% that of Expedia and 39% of Booking Holdings Inc, and its kept the momentum fired up, that it closed it amazingly to 62% and 64%, respectively, when taking to account the recent year to date periodicity.
Airbnb on its retention recipe
Some stock experts have been wary of such performance reoccurring amid the bias that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the movements of business travellers’ from one point to another, still Airbnb believes it has the retention recipe in keeping its customers on its platform.
“69% of our revenue in 2019 was generated from stays in that year by repeat guests, defined as guests with at least one prior booking, up from 66% in 2018 and 62% in 2017,” the company said in its S-1 filed earlier this week.
“We believe the guest revenue retention of our community is higher than the customer retention of OTA distribution platforms in the United States, based on available third-party credit card data.”
Still, a significant number of stock analysts seem to be excited about Airbnb, evolving its business model around cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, on the bias that the company has deemed such platforms as integral to its future success.
Airbnb on the role of emerging technologies
In its recently released prospectus filed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its long-awaited IPO, the company gave an in-depth insight on the role cryptos, blockchain will play.
“Our future success will also depend on our ability to adapt to emerging technologies such as tokenization, cryptocurrencies, new authentication technologies, such as biometrics, distributed ledger and blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, and cloud technologies.
“As a result, we intend to continue to spend significant resources maintaining, developing, and enhancing our technologies and platform.”
A key advantage sighted in Airbnb’s business model, similar to what is seen in Google is that most of its customers’ on Airbnb’s platform enjoy the user experience and amazing brand synergy, leading many to believe the largest online home rental company doesn’t need a huge advertising budget to succeed, taking into consideration that its brand loyalty does the heavy burden of marketing and generating loads of direct traffic.
Airbnb on future revenue
Airbnb in its recent filing acknowledged the huge challenge the tourism, hospitality sectors face in overcoming COVID-19. It says:
“Our future revenue growth depends on the growth of supply and demand for listings on our platform, and our business is affected by general economic and business conditions worldwide, as well as trends in the global travel and hospitality industries.”
Not forgetting the significant regulatory risk to the online vacation company faces, on the bias that some large cities around the world, have recently embraced curbs on short-term vacation rentals.
What you should know about Airbnb
- Airbnb is an online marketplace that allows individuals to let out their apartments or spare rooms to intended guests, at prices often lower than hotels.
- Airbnb makes a cut of 3% commission of every booking from those individuals listing their apartments on Airbnb’s platform, and between 6% and 12% from guests that book via its platform.
- Airbnb estimated $30 billion valuations, but it’s within the striking distance of a leading hospitality brand, Marriott International Inc, valued at $43 billion and about almost the same as Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
- Such valuation would come to question on the bias that the prevailing environment is looking inconducive for the hospitality business amid an era of COVID-19 and taking into account that the company is already feeling the pinch, as it cut 25% of its workforce, reduced salaries and marketing budgets, leading some analysts into curbing much room for its stock upsides when it goes public.
Bottom-line
Airbnb IPO would no doubt be one of the most important IPO debut this year, but its lasting role in the hospitality industry would be decided by its investors and how it handles the pandemic-stricken environment.
Exclusives
Stocks, cryptos rank high as financial experts reveal their best investments in 2020
As top financial experts and analysts discuss their best investments this year, guess which assets made the list?
The year 2020 can’t be forgotten so soon, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global financial markets at unprecedented levels.
Some investors gained, as they took the right bets and emerged with high returns; others were taken by the storm and recorded huge losses.
Incredible gains in U.S stocks like Tesla made its founder, Elon Musk, the only billionaire in modern history to gain over $111 billion within a year.
He became the second-richest person in the world with a $139 billion fortune, leading many experts to believe the global investment climate has changed for good.
Cryptos were no left out of the train, as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple, pulled over 150% ROI in 2020, with no signs of slowing down.
Locally, Nigerian Investors moved towards the equity market in search of higher yields – the ASI increased by 30.15% since January 2020.
Nairametrics interviewed 8 high-profile Financial Analysts to find out their best investments so far in an unpredictable year like 2020. Their responses were insightful, diverse, and ranged from leading stocks to digital assets.
What they are saying
James Blackwood, Regional Director, TigerWit Limited
“2020 is a year I will not forget in a hurry. The market presented me with many opportunities to recalibrate my long-term SIPP portfolio and take advantage of the big dips experienced in March due to coronavirus, government stimulus spending, and more recently Brexit and the US elections.
“In no particular order, 2020 has been particularly good for stocks with exposure to gold, copper, oil, natural gas, as well as my exposure to a small group of cryptocurrencies.
“They have all served me well and with the right timing and in no particular order, I am now long Fresnillo, Glencore Xtrata, Gulf Keystone, Boohoo, Ethereum, and Nimiq.”
Taiwo Yusuf, CFA, Meristem Wealth Management
“No doubt, my top investment choices for the year are equities and bonds (FGN Naira bond and Eurobond). Wide price volatility in both asset classes offered discerning investors opportunities to make substantial ROI in 2020.
“Within a period of about 8 months – between the advent of lockdown and present, the prices of bonds and equities moved from extremely low prices to high levels.
“This is a reflection of reactions to the economic uncertainties that heralded the Covid-19 health challenge and the increasing optimism of a gradual return to the normal world order.”
Silas Ozoya, Founder/CEO, SUBA Capital
“About investments, 2020 has been a very interesting year for both alternative investment managers like us and for retail investors we deal with generally.
“For me, my favorite investments in 2020 would be agricultural commodities and medium-term fixed income assets like Eurobond. Thanks to technology, we were able to scale through marginally during the pandemic lockdown.”
Omoniyi David-Mosaku, Business Development Manager of Ziing (powered by Investment One Financial Services Limited)
“For me, 2020 came with different opportunities in the Nigerian Capital and Money Market space as experts’ outlook for the year was positive, especially, for the Nigerian Stock Market.
“While expectations for interest rates were a bit pessimistic, I looked forward to diversifying my risk through available money market instruments. However, the pandemic gave a knee jerk reaction to the economy and my investment appetite changed with it.
“Personally, I would say that my best investment decision for 2020 was investing in the Nigerian Stock Market and dollar-denominated investments. I enjoyed higher returns from the stock market and prevented capital loss (due to Foreign Exchange rate) on a dollar-denominated fund.”
Obiamaka Ibe, Senior Analyst, SEL Capital & Finance
“MTNN – The Money Market remains unattractive to investors, as yields on Treasury & OMO Bills are below 1%. Investors are moving towards the equity market in search of higher yields. The ASI has increased by 30.15% since the beginning of January 2020.
“With regard to the Equity market, MTNN is my favorite stock pick in 2020. There has been a 43% increase in share price since the beginning of the year and the stock achieved its 52-week high.
“It is expected that investors will continue to take advantage of the low-interest rates and huge market demand for relatively higher yields in the equity market. There has also been a growing interest in Alternative Investment classes.”
Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder, Quba Exchange
“The good, bad, and ugly events of 2020 brought lots of volatility to the market and lots of opportunities too, which I’m happy to have spotted early enough.
“These events have been the backbone of every investment decision I made during the year. Some of my best investments this year have been in my stocks and crypto portfolio. Even though the portfolio had sizeable losses, the gains from $LULU, $Zoom and Bitcoin multiplied its overall value by nearly 500%.
“Owing to the continued uncertainty and possible second outbreak of the pandemic, I’ll continue to hold and closely watch these assets in the meantime.”
Thelma Ugonna Ohiri-Anyanwu, CFA, Banker at Nigeria’s top tier-1 bank
“2020 has been a very challenging year and a year that birthed a new way of life. However, it has been one of my best years in terms of investments, as I took deliberate decisions with regard to my finance.
“It is also a year I diversified my portfolio and made very good returns on it. It’s hard to decide on what my favorite investment for 2020 is. I will settle for my top two – investment in Ethereum and in some Value stocks on the NSE, which yielded annualized returns of 95% and 60% respectively.
“It has indeed been a great year of unlearning, re-learning, and re-strategizing. I look forward to 2021, and intend to fully diversify to the global market and also invest in commodity trading.”
Elelu-Bashir Mohammed, Nigeria Community Manager at Crypto.com
“2020 has been a roller-coaster year for stocks and cryptos. Right from the massive dip of the entire crypto and stock market in March due to an outbreak of coronavirus, to stocks and crypto soaring above their all-time high in late Q3 and Q4.
“During these periods of ups and downs, one of the major challenges people faced was a problem choice. Choice in terms of what they can invest in because virtually everything was in a good buying range.
“There are also thousands of cryptocurrencies and stocks available in the marketplace, which makes it even more difficult and overwhelming to carry out individual research on what to invest in.
“Here’s a list of my favorite investments for the year 2020 in no particular order – Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto.com coin (CRO), Zoom, Netflix, Tesla, Moderna, and lastly Gold.”
Bottom line
The comments by the financial experts reveal significant diversity in their choice of best assets to invest in this year, with a significant number of them picking unconventional financial assets like cryptos.
Also, their choices reflected different appetite for risks, with some investing in riskier assets and others playing a safer investment game.
Summarily, 2020 is truly a year many local and international financial experts won’t forget in a hurry, with its attendant highs and lows. Surely, the lessons learnt will make investors smarter in future dealings.
Nigerian stocks close November with biggest monthly gains in two years
The Nigerian stock market closed the month of October with aplomb posting the biggest monthly gains in almost two years.
The Nigerian stock market closed the month of October with aplomb posting the biggest monthly gains in almost two years. The Nigerian All Share Index ended the point with 35,034 points closing with a month to date gains of 14.72%.
Stocks are up 30.48% year to date and on track to reverse the losses of the last two years. Stocks are still off the 2017 high of 38, 243 points suggesting that there could be more room for growth.
Major Driver for Stocks
The stock market has attracted significant demand from institutional and retail investors seeking higher returns on their investments. With interest rates on alternative investments such as fixed income, hundreds of billions of local investor cash flowed into the stock market sending the bulls raging.
- The central bank’s policy on lowering interest rates has been positive for the stock market as investors scrambling for yield turn to the stock market. The Covid-19 lockdown sent stocks crashing earlier in the year falling by 18.75% in March alone as investors dumped stocks in droves.
- This sent dividend yield into double digits only making it a matter of time before investors.
- Nigerian stocks have also benefited from the positive sentiments surrounding the rise in oil prices even and the slew of announcements of a vaccine being found for Covid-19.
Top stocks
During the month, Livestock Feeds gained the highest with a 132% returns month to date followed by International Breweries with an 84% pop. Airtel Africa joined the top 10 gainers list during the month with a 55% gain as investors rewarded the telco for its impressive results.
On a year to date basis, Sunu Assurance topped the gainers’ chart with a 400% gain followed by BUA cement with 204%. Livestock Feeds, Airtel, and United Capital makes up the rest of the top 5 stocks this year gaining 160%, 97%, and 88% respectively.
United Capital and BUA Cement are included in Nairametrics Stock Select Portfolio.
Can this be sustained?
Investors remain wary of the stock market with the experiences of the last two years still fresh in memories. However, there are factors that could tip the market towards a bearish run.
Interest rates – When the CBN chooses to raise interest rates on treasury bills or OMO bills just know it is time to exit. I need not explain this further.
Zombie Stocks gaining – These are stocks with little to zero fundamentals gaining by double digits. We saw some of these last week and it was quite disturbing. But as an SSN subscriber, we will never recommend a Zombie stock so you cannot be caught napping.
Political Instability – Nigerian Stocks withstood the EndSars protest after a few days of panicking selling. However, with tensions still in the air, any more political skirmishes could depress the market severely. Nigerian politicians have so far demonstrated an impressive array of skills in managing internal crisis so I am betting that they can manage this. However, with the economy in dire straits, this remains a huge concern for me.
Bombing – I shuddered during the week when I heard there were meetings going on in the Niger Delta to discuss states in the North who were mining and selling Gold. The last thing we need now is another bombing from Niger Delta Militants. If that happens then expect a massive sell off.
Oil Prices – Nigerians stocks remain perfectly correlated to oil prices. It is a rule that has remained for decades and still matters. Whilst we have seen oil prices dipped below $40 in recent weeks, it has found ways to creep above it. The recent wave of covid-19 cases globally remains a concern but this is largely mitigated by the discovery of a possible Covid-19 vaccine.
Foreign Investors – During the week, the operators of the MSCI Index for frontier markets decided to take no action on Nigeria. This means despite all the challenges we have with forex; they still see the Nigerian stock market as a destination for foreign portfolio investments. I do not expect foreign investors to continue to invest in Nigeria due to challenges with capital control, but our market is still attractive. In fact, I hear stocks like Nestle, Nigeria Breweries, International Breweries are attracting significant foreign portfolio investments.
Where does this lead to?
We are now on the cusps of a new market order. If interest rates remain this low, we will continue to see a stock market that will be robust and resilient. Our bold theory is that we might never see another major stock market crash if we sustain this bullish ride for another full quarter.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
- Investors will demand more accountability from the management of companies while regulators will enforce transparency.
- Companies will publish interim and annual reports regularly and will reinforce their investor relations business.
- This will trigger confidence in the stock market allowing for sustained investing. At some point soon, we will see the return of mega IPOs, Public Offers, and right issues.
- Retail investors will flock into the market, but they will be better informed about what to buy and what not to buy.
- This might all sound overly optimistic but let us remember the US stock market has been on a bullish ride since 2008.
Indeed, the global equities market will remain sustained on the positive side if governments in the west continue with their quantitative easing programs that pump in cheap money into the economy.
U.S biggest listed companies post best monthly gains since January 1987
The Dow jumped 11.8% in November, posting its best one-month gain since January 1987. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged by 10.8% and 11.8%, respectively
U.S biggest listed companies were all fired up in the month of November, as they posted incredible gains, amid three promising Covid-19 vaccines presently in play.
This triggered investors buying pressure in the world’s largest and most liquid equity market.
- The Dow jumped 11.8% in November, posting its best one-month gain since January 1987.
- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged by 10.8% and 11.8% respectively, for their strongest monthly advances since April.
What this means
November gains are coming amid a slew of positive COVID-19 vaccine news, which lifted the broader market sentiments up and sparked a surge of blue-chip brands that include Apple, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Salesforce, Intel, IBM, Google, Chevron, IBM, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Amgen, Boeing, Visa, Walmart, and Walt Disney.
- The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) rallied 13.4% for the month and outpaced its growth counterpart, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), by 3 more percentage points.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, advised stock traders to be wary of recent data showing a plunge seen in Dallas Fed November Manufacturing activity data, following the Chicago PMI miss earlier on Monday.
“The Dallas Fed miss was consistent through most of the sub-indices, with new orders falling to 7.2 from 19.9, though the number of employees increased to 11.7 from 8.7. Prices paid rose to 35.0 from 29.4, while prices received fell to 4.7 from 6.8, indicating potential margin pressure.
“However, even worse for these firms are the year-on-year comparisons, it seems. It is usually in these last couple of months where many retailers make their annual profit.
“The weakness of data outside of Asia highlights lockdowns (forced or self-imposed) have begun to affect. Simultaneously, early reports suggest Black Friday may have been underwhelming — even taking into account online activity, one of the new ‘norms’ of 2020.”
What you should know
The Dow Jones or Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a popularly known stock market index that measures the stock performance of the 30 biggest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
What to expect
In the coming days, global investors are anticipating an even stronger 2021 profit outlook possibly coupled with a quick inoculation-driven economic recovery at least for the mid-term.
