Coronavirus
COVID-19: WHO launches new alliance to combat misinformation in Africa
WHO and partners have launched a new alliance to guide action on misleading information about the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.
The World Health Organization (WHO) and partners have launched a new initiative and alliance to guide action on misleading information about the COVID-19 pandemic in the African continent.
This disclosure was made by Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, at the launch of Africa Infodemic Response Alliance (AIRA), which is expected to boost efforts at eradicating rampant disinformation that hobbled the fight against the pandemic in the continent.
#HappeningNow! @WHO press briefing on #COVID19 misinformation in #Africa & the official launch of the Africa Infodemic Response Alliance #AIRA.
Dr @MoetiTshidi is joined by @MelissaFleming, @LMAfrican, @guyberger, @laktarr001, @UNICEFAfrica & @IFRCAfrica.https://t.co/X7HHKBzEAc
— WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) December 3, 2020
What they are saying
According to WHO, “Information about the pandemic has been shared and viewed over 270 billion times across the digital platforms in the continent, while a large portion of it has been found to be inaccurate and misleading.”
According to Dr. Moeti, “In health emergencies, misinformation can kill and ensure diseases continue to spread. The new alliance will leverage on resources and expertise from multilateral institutions and Pan-African bodies to combat misinformation about COVID-19, its spread and treatment options.”
She also said the advanced economies in Africa that have the highest internet penetration have been identified as COVID-19 disinformation hotspots and “we are going to partner with affected countries to put in place interventions that are required to root out disinformation about the virus, more so as we prepare for the roll-out of the vaccine.”
What you should know
- The new alliance is onboarding 13 global regional organizations and fact-checking entities with expertise in data, behavioural science, epidemiology, research, digital health and communication, that can be harnessed to detect, disrupt, and counter misleading reports about the virus in the continent.
- This initiative will largely promote robust sharing of scientifically accurate coronavirus information in the continent among policymakers, researchers, and public health specialists in order to inform timely responses at the grassroots.
- The continent has not been spared as regards loads of misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic related incidents, largely amplified by several unregulated social media platforms that spread unverified and misleading reports, revolving around unproven treatments, cases, false cures, and anti-vaccine propaganda.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus
Banking has gone beyond brick and mortar – Ecobank boss
Ecobank to use agency network and digital platforms as a means of being able to distribute banking services to people.
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is set to boost investment in its Digital platforms and agency network to continue to be the preferred choice for banking services to customers.
This was disclosed by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Mr. Ade Ayeyemi, in an interview with Nairametrics.
According to Ayeyemi, the bank is determined to use agency network and digital platforms as means of being able to distribute banking services to people. To him, these are now going to continue to be the preferred method of delivering banking services to people as the brand go forward into the future.
He said, “Those are the things that informed our decision, and some of these branches were not profitable. Some of them were weak and that was the basis on which we made the decision to close those branches and merge their activities with some other branches that are existing in agreement with the Central Bank of Nigeria.”
COVID-19 palliatives
On the amount the financial institution has spent on COVID-19 palliatives, Ayeyemi disclosed that it gave over $3 million in form of donations in the countries where it does business.
“We also understood that one thing is to have palliatives, the other is to make sure that the people are aware of what they need to do to be able to avoid catching COVID-19 in terms of radio, television and other awareness programme.
“Again, we participated in ensuring that, that is done, to be able to engage people to make sure they don’t contract COVID-19. The third thing was stepping back and working with our client because in the developed world the government was able to provide money to the corporations, the government was able to follow up, where people get paid for sitting at home.”
In some parts of the continent where the government couldn’t pay people for staying at home, je explained that Ecobank had to work with its clients to restructure their facilities so that they don’t have to pay and then they can support their staff.
“We also ensure that we work with the African Union around the concept of micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), where we usually put a lot of money aside to be able to support MSMEs across the continent. And we actually did training in these countries grooming a lot of people that will be able to have access to, not just finances but access to organisational structure and training.
“So all of those things were things we felt we needed to do as a player in the continent. And of course some of our governments wanted to put money in the hand of the poor and they didn’t want to give cash to them because cash became vehicle of transmission and we were able to quickly create accounts for those people and be able to transmit money into those systems,” he added.
AfCFA
On the opportunities available for the bank in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) initiative, which is to take off in January 2021, he explained that the bank has positioned itself as one of the key supporters of the idea.
He said, “So, because of our Pan-African presence, we have been discussing with the governments and our customers to start to take another look at their businesses and understand that the market is bigger than what it used to be before.
“So, if your job in Aba is to manufacture bags for the Nigerian market, if you now start thinking about, how you can expand your manufacturing capacity to be able to export across West Africa and also other African countries not just looking at Nigeria as market alone.
“And as you change your demand forecast, then you need to now improve your capacity to produce and that will mean importing new machinery, which will mean expanding your manufacturing base and being able to develop the market and hire people.”
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 6th of December 2020, 318 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 69,255 confirmed cases.
On the 6th of December 2020, 318 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 7,101 samples across the country.
To date, 69,255 cases have been confirmed, 64,774 cases have been discharged and 1,180 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 803,621 tests have been carried out as of December 6th, 2020 compared to 791,539 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 6th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 69,255
- Total Number Discharged – 64,774
- Total Deaths – 1,180
- Total Tests Carried out – 803,621
According to the NCDC, the 318 new cases were reported from 14 states- Lagos (104), Kaduna (59), FCT (50), Rivers (17), Ogun (16), Kano (14), Nasarawa (14), Akwa Ibom (10), Katsina (10), Edo (7), Oyo (5), Sokoto (5), Plateau (4), Taraba (3).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 23,850, followed by Abuja (7,279), Plateau (3,914), Oyo (3,742), Kaduna (3,387), Rivers (3,045), Edo (2,717), Ogun (2,258), Delta (1,824), Kano (1,819), Ondo (1,728), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,110), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (1,064), Osun (947), Gombe (938). Abia (926), Bauchi (782), and Borno (745).
Imo State has recorded 681 cases, Nasarawa (521), Benue (501), Bayelsa (458), Ekiti (381), Akwa Ibom (358), Jigawa (336), Niger (298), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Taraba (175), Sokoto (171), Yobe (100), Kebbi (93), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
Update: FG gives N30,000 grants to bus, Uber, Bolt drivers, cart pushers, others
FG has commenced N30,000 grants to taxi, bus, operators of commercial motorcycles and tricycles, others.
The Federal Government has started giving N30,000 grants to taxi, bus drivers, operators of commercial motorcycles and tricycles, popularly called okada and Keke Napep; Uber, Bolt drivers and cart pushers across the country.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Sunday evening.
READ: Conditional Cash Transfer: FG disburses N20,000 each to 11,687 women in Imo State
According to him, the development is in furtherance of FG’s commitment to supporting small businesses to cushion the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He tweeted: “The Federal Government has commenced N30,000 grants for taxi, bus, okada, Keke Napep, Uber, Bolt drivers and cart pushers across the country, this is in furtherance of its commitment to support small businesses to cushion the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
READ: Nigeria needs $3trillion in 30 years to reduce infrastructure deficit – Osinbajo
The Federal Government has commenced N30,000 grants for taxi, bus, okada, Keke Napep, Uber, Bolt drivers and cart pushers across the country, this is in furtherance of its commitment to support small businesses to cushion the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 6, 2020
What you should know
About a month, Nairametrics had reported when Mr. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant for Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed that the Survival Fund beneficiaries will be evenly distributed across the states of the country.
READ: E-Citizenship automation has generated N2 billion for FG – Interior Ministry
The Federal Government commenced the disbursement of N30,000 one-time grant to 330,000 artisans across the country about six weeks back.
The grant under the MSME Survival Fund, is part of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan initiated by the FG on the 1st of July, 2020 to assist citizens and businesses operating in Nigeria.
READ: FG says vehicle owners to pay N250,000 to convert from petrol to autogas
Desmond
December 6, 2020 at 9:04 pm
Your plans will fail. Deep state and its allies