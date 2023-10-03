In 2023, Airbnb Inc. Is facing one of its most trying periods, with CEO Brian Chesky openly addressing the company’s foundational challenges.

In a recent interview, Chesky shed light on the turmoil caused by the diverging demands of customers seeking affordability and hosts looking for improved profit margins—a situation he attributes to the company’s rapid growth without a strong foundation, Bloomberg reported.

Chesky aptly described Airbnb’s dilemma, stating,

“Our system was designed for a much smaller company which grew like crazy. To use a precise metaphor, it’s kind of like we never fully built the foundation. Like, we had a house and it had four pillars when we needed to have 10.”

He emphasized the need to rectify the situation, saying,

“We need to get our house in order. We need to make sure the listings are great; we’re providing great customer service and we’re affordable. And I’ve told our team that we can get back to creating new and exciting things once we’ve fixed that foundation.”

What you should know

Chesky, who founded the company in 2008, highlighted the long-standing issues of consistency and reliability at Airbnb.

These problems arose due to the platform’s rapid expansion without a concurrent strengthening of its underlying infrastructure.

He explained that competitive pricing is crucial for hosts, especially in markets with numerous hotels. Chesky stressed the importance of hosts optimizing their pricing strategies to remain competitive locally.

In the long and short term, Airbnb is employing AI for quality control, mainly for verifying the authenticity of listings.

AI analyzes photos submitted by hosts, cross-referencing them with databases to assign a confidence score, effectively reducing fake listings and improving the overall customer experience.

Background:

Earlier in March, Airbnb faced an “Airbnbust” when hosts voiced concerns on Twitter about diminishing profit margins and fears of a short-term rental bubble.

The company also lagged behind competitor Vrbo in introducing a long-awaited loyalty program, leaving customers disappointed.

In September, stringent regulations on short-term rentals were imposed in New York City, significantly impacting Airbnb’s business, which once represented approximately 80% of its operations.

Additionally, the return-to-office policies have disrupted the flexibility that drove Airbnb’s success during the pandemic.

By mid-September, Chesky found himself navigating a complex situation, with guests seeking lower prices and better-quality listings, while hosts fretted about dwindling bookings and profitability.