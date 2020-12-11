Covid-19: 4 states account for 64% of testing – FG

The Federal Government announced that 4 states are responsible for 64% of all coronavirus tests going on the country. The states are Lagos, FCT, Rivers and Ogun.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha, at the PTF’s national briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr. Mustapha disclosed that seven states in Nigeria were able to conduct more than a thousand tests last week, citing that testing capacity has expanded to 17 states.

The SGF warned that testing declined in 12 states including Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba, Nasarawa, Benue and Anambra.

“Cases increased in 23 states, as four states had increased from zero cases in the previous week.

“12 states (Sokoto, Osun, Edo, Nasarawa, Kwara, Delta, Jigawa, Taraba, FCT, Rivers, Kano, Katsina) had 100 per cent increase, which is more than double.

“By implication, the biggest increases in absolute count & percentage increase were recorded in FCT, 689 (129 per cent) Kaduna, 365 (86 per cent) and Lagos, 694 or 77 per cent of the total,” he said.

Mustapha also disclosed that Nigeria is seeing a rebound in covid-19 cases after a period of recording lower cases.

“Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase after a period of low numbers.

“The analysis shows that the total number of 1,607 new confirmed cases are higher than the numbers recorded in the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, when a total of 1,102 cases were recorded,” he said.

What you should know