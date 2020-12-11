Coronavirus
Covid-19: 4 states account for 64% of testing – FG
Mustapha has disclosed that Nigeria is seeing a rebound in covid-19 cases after a period of recording lower cases.
The Federal Government announced that 4 states are responsible for 64% of all coronavirus tests going on the country. The states are Lagos, FCT, Rivers and Ogun.
This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha, at the PTF’s national briefing on Thursday in Abuja.
- Mr. Mustapha disclosed that seven states in Nigeria were able to conduct more than a thousand tests last week, citing that testing capacity has expanded to 17 states.
- The SGF warned that testing declined in 12 states including Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba, Nasarawa, Benue and Anambra.
“Cases increased in 23 states, as four states had increased from zero cases in the previous week.
“12 states (Sokoto, Osun, Edo, Nasarawa, Kwara, Delta, Jigawa, Taraba, FCT, Rivers, Kano, Katsina) had 100 per cent increase, which is more than double.
“By implication, the biggest increases in absolute count & percentage increase were recorded in FCT, 689 (129 per cent) Kaduna, 365 (86 per cent) and Lagos, 694 or 77 per cent of the total,” he said.
Mustapha also disclosed that Nigeria is seeing a rebound in covid-19 cases after a period of recording lower cases.
“Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase after a period of low numbers.
“The analysis shows that the total number of 1,607 new confirmed cases are higher than the numbers recorded in the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, when a total of 1,102 cases were recorded,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in August that Mr. Mustapha said Nigeria has been conducting between 3,000 – 6,000 COVID-19 tests per day. He also noted that the country’s testing infrastructure can conduct 15,000 tests a day.
Coronavirus
Nigeria records highest daily cases of Covid-19 in 5 months
The last time Nigeria recorded over 675 cases of Covid-19 was 1st of July 2020.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Thursday, announced that 675 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 71,344 confirmed cases and 1,190 deaths, year to date.
This represents the highest number of daily cases recorded in over 5 months. The last time Nigeria recorded this much was on the 1st of July 2020, when 790 cases and 13 deaths were recorded.
Second wave of the pandemic
The recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and a call for immediate action. So far in December, the average monthly cases jumped by 141.5% from an average of 157 cases recorded in November to stand at 379 cases.
- Compared to an average of 129 cases recorded in October, it grew by over 193% in December.
- Nairametrics had reported in October, that the spike in new cases suggested a looming second wave of the pandemic. However, it is safe to say that Nigeria has slipped into the second wave of the pandemic.
- In the past 10 days, Nigeria has recorded 3,787 new cases of the disease, which is 80.5% of the total 4,704 cases recorded in the month of November.
What you should know
- A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians have abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing practices as they go about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Recall, that the Nigerian government closed some isolation centres across the country due to lack of patients and a significant decline in the number of cases.
- A surge in the daily cases could prompt the reopening of these isolation centres as the number of cases in admission has grown from 3,102 as at 30th December to 4,680 on Thursday, representing over 50% increase in 10 days.
- The discovery of a Covid-19 vaccine has seen many take the pandemic as a mere sickness that can be easily treated, which has reduced the fear of disease nationwide.
- Stories of reputable footballers and world leaders recovering from the disease has also caused most Nigerians to show laxity towards the precautionary measures against the disease, hence flouting health directives.
What the data says
Nigeria currently stands 9th on the list of African Countries with highest cases of Covid-19 with South Africa leading at 836,764 cases year to date.
- One would think that Nigeria is lucky from the outrage of the pandemic. However, information gathered by Nairametrics research showed that Nigeria’s number of tests in relation to our population is below expectation.
- According to the NCDC, the total tests carried out in Nigeria is 829,743 as at 10th December 2020, standing sixth on the African list behind Kenya (945.7 thousand) and Egypt (1 million).
- Notably in terms of tests per 1 million population, Nigeria stands at 44th position with just an average of 3,982 tests nationwide.
- This is a clear indication of inadequacies in the number of tests carried out in the country, which could affect the Nation from seeing the clear picture.
What this means
A second wave of the pandemic could push Nigeria into another round of lockdown, which would propel a range of chain reactions.
- Affecting the nation’s recovery process from economic recession
- An already escalated inflation rate could only get worse.
- Fear and unrest, amongst the Nigerian populace, leading to chaos.
Upshot
The only way to fight against the pandemic is for every member of the Nigerian community to see it as an immediate threat that requires immediate and continuous action, by taking adequate precautions and practice good health hygiene.
Coronavirus
Nigeria to vaccinate 20 million people against Covid-19
The Federal Government is getting ready to vaccinate millions of people as it will soon receive 20 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The Nigerian Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, has disclosed that plans are underway to vaccinate as many people as possible, starting with 20 million doses of the vaccine.
He said during a televised news conference in Abuja that:
- “The government will receive 20 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. This will make it possible to vaccinate about 20 million people against the novel coronavirus.”
Ehanire emphasized that health sector workers will be vaccinated first, then the vulnerable and those with chronic illnesses.
- “We have hope to vaccinate as many people as possible, but we want to start with 20 million doses of the vaccine first.“
Why this matters
This information comes in handy considering that many countries including Nigeria, are beginning to experience a second wave of Covid-19, which is confirmed by the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases recorded in the country in recent days.
- Data from Nairametrics’ Covid-19 update indicates that the number of cases recorded is increasing at an alarming rate.
- The latest number of 675 confirmed cases indicates a 575% rise compared with 474 cases the previous day.
- The number of deaths recorded (6) on the 10th of December is the highest since the 1st of July 2020.
What you should know
- On the 10th of December 2020, 675 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
- A total daily test of 11,830 samples across the country was conducted the same day.
- A total of 829,743 tests have been carried out as of December 10th, 2020, compared to 817,913 tests a day earlier.
- To date, 71,344 cases have been confirmed, 65,474 cases have been discharged, and 1,190 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
- According to the NCDC, the 675 new cases were reported from 16 states – FCT (183), Lagos (128), Kaduna (85), Kwara (57), Katsina (50), Plateau (42), Rivers (39), Kano (33), Ondo (21), Ogun (17), Bauchi (10), Sokoto (5), Edo (2), Ekiti (1), Bayelsa (1), and Delta (1).
Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG launches strategy document on managing pandemic
The Federal Government has launched a strategy document that would guide on managing COVID-19 and any other future pandemic.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched a “Risk Communication And Community Engagement Strategy Document On COVID-19” at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing.
The was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Thursday in Abuja,
Mohammed said that the book will guide the Federal Government and healthcare stakeholders on the risk and community engagement on handling the coronavirus in Nigeria.
“The book I am presenting today is the guide to risk communication and community engagement by the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar and the National Emergency Operation Centre in NCDC,” he said.
The Minister revealed that a major lesson learnt from the pandemic was to continue to upgrade not only the health infrastructure across the country, but be ready to confront the pandemic whenever it recurred.
Mohammed said although the document was created in response to Covid-19, it will also serve as a guide to Nigeria for other health challenges.
He noted that since the confirmation of Coronavirus in the country in February 2020, the government embarked upon and sustained public sensitisation on its mode of transmission and preventive measures.
“Even before the inauguration of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and its agencies created various programmes and devoted air time on their respective platforms to enlighten and educate Nigerians on the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.
“With the inauguration of the PTF by Mr President, risk communication became one of the integral components of the National Response through the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar being led by Federal Ministry of Information and Culture,” he added.
What you should know
The FG also launched other health promotion strategy documents last week, and they are:
- Revised National Health Promotion Policy (2019).
- The National Strategic Plan for Health Promotion 2020-2024.
- The Counselling Flip Chart on Key Household Practices.
- The Knowledge Management Guideline for Health Promotion 2020-2024.
- The Counselling Flip Chart on Family Planning/Child Birth Spacing.