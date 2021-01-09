Elon Musk, first billionaire ever to be worth over $200 billion

Elon Musk, who some days ago surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person is now the first person in modern history to ever surpass a wealth valuation of over $200 billion.

What you should know: Data retrieved from Bloomberg Billionaire Index affirmed Elon Musk is now worth $209 Billion.

It’s crucial to note that the fastest rising billionaire keeps 8.9% of his wealth ($18.7 billion) in private assets and most of his wealth comes from Tesla, the most valuable car company he founded over a decade ago.

Elon Musk’s Tesla holdings are presently worth $15o billion.

Elon Musk’s present net worth of $209 billion can buy 113 million troy ounces of gold or 3.74 billion barrels of crude oil.

That said, Elon Musk is passionate about contributing as much of his wealth into colonizing Mars, and he’s selling most of his material possessions to attain such a goal.

In fact, I’ll have basically almost no possessions with a monetary value, apart from the stock in the companies,” Elon Musk told Business Insider in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias, many months ago. “If things are intense at work, I like just sleeping in the factory or the office. And I obviously need a place if my kids are there. So, I’ll just rent a place or something.”

Also, Elon Musk’s wealth gain in 2020 marks the fastest surge to the top of the rich list in modern history— and marks a dramatic turn around from a business riddled with debt less than two years ago as Tesla’s rapidly burnt cash to stay in operation.