Elon Musk, first billionaire ever to be worth over $200 billion
Elon Musk is now the first person in modern history to ever surpass a wealth valuation of over $200 billion.
Elon Musk, who some days ago surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person is now the first person in modern history to ever surpass a wealth valuation of over $200 billion.
What you should know: Data retrieved from Bloomberg Billionaire Index affirmed Elon Musk is now worth $209 Billion.
- It’s crucial to note that the fastest rising billionaire keeps 8.9% of his wealth ($18.7 billion) in private assets and most of his wealth comes from Tesla, the most valuable car company he founded over a decade ago.
- Elon Musk’s Tesla holdings are presently worth $15o billion.
- Elon Musk’s present net worth of $209 billion can buy 113 million troy ounces of gold or 3.74 billion barrels of crude oil.
That said, Elon Musk is passionate about contributing as much of his wealth into colonizing Mars, and he’s selling most of his material possessions to attain such a goal.
In fact, I’ll have basically almost no possessions with a monetary value, apart from the stock in the companies,” Elon Musk told Business Insider in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias, many months ago. “If things are intense at work, I like just sleeping in the factory or the office. And I obviously need a place if my kids are there. So, I’ll just rent a place or something.”
Also, Elon Musk’s wealth gain in 2020 marks the fastest surge to the top of the rich list in modern history— and marks a dramatic turn around from a business riddled with debt less than two years ago as Tesla’s rapidly burnt cash to stay in operation.
- Stock experts anticipate a Democratic-controlled U.S Senate is bullish for Tesla, on the bias that there would be more pro-renewable investments at least for the next few years.
- Tesla has gained more than 23,900% since its 2010 initial public offering, including a 5-for-1 stock split in 2020.
Elon Musk now world’s richest man
A 4.8% surge in the electric carmaker’s share price at today’s trading session boosted Elon Musk’s wealth valuation past Jeff Bezos
Elon Musk, the world’s celebrated entrepreneur behind Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, is now the world’s richest man.
A 4.8% surge in the electric carmaker’s share price at today’s trading session boosted Elon Musk’s wealth valuation past Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.
What this means: Elon Musk is worth $194.8 billion, or $9.5 billion more than Jeff Bezos, whose Blue Origin is a rival to Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Ltd., or SpaceX, in the private space race.
Billionaires worth over $100 billion made $270 billion in 2020
Latest data reveals that the world’s top billionaires gained $270.35 billion in 2020.
The year 2020 was good to the world’s richest people on the planet despite an era disrupted by one of the worst pandemics in human history.
The top five richest people in the world have a wealth valuation of at least $100 billion and unsurprisingly four of such rich individuals are from the technology sector.
Data retrieved from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index revealed such billionaires gained $270.35 billion in 2020.
Jeff Bezos
Top on the list is Jeff Bezos, the CEO, and founder of Amazon.
- He is presently valued at about $190 billion, showing a gain of a whopping $75.4 billion.
- Coming from strong gains in his online retail company, now worth over $1.63 trillion, Amazon is the world’s largest retail cyber company site, in terms of market value.
Elon Musk
Tech whiz kid, Elon Musk, who recently overtook the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, is ranked 2nd. He is now estimated to be worth about $170billion, showing a yearly gain not seen in modern history, of about $142 billion.
- He founded and leads top tech companies like Tesla, Space X, and Neuralink, which has shown admirable strides in the tech ecosystem.
- Tesla Stock surprisingly has returned about 650% in 2020 alone to investors and now has a market capitalization that stands at $669 billion (far bigger than Africa’s largest economy).
- He is within the striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos.
Bill Gates
In the third position is another popular tech founder, Bill Gates, the founder of the most valuable software company, Microsoft.
- Bill Gates made his wealth when he simplified the computer operating system by creating Microsoft Windows, the leading operating system in personal computers globally today.
- For many years, Gates had been the world’s richest man. He now has a wealth fortune of $132 billion with a yearly gain of about $18.6 billion.
Bernard Arnault
Europe’s top entrepreneur and French celebrated fashion icon, Bernard Arnault, is fourth on the list with a fortune now estimated to be worth $114 billion, with a yearly gain of $9.15 billion.
- He is the only billionaire on the top 5 that isn’t from the tech ecosystem.
- The french-born billionaire got extremely wealthy through his flair for investing in leading luxury brand chains.
- Most of his wealth comes from his controlling stake of LVMH, which he controls through his holding known as Christian Dior.
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, is fifth on the list, with a fortune estimated to be worth $104 billion and a yearly gain of about $25.2 billion.
- He owns the biggest online social medial company, popularly referred to as Facebook, and other household tech brands including Instagram and WhatsApp.
Bottom line
Through stock holdings and investments prevailing in the world’s biggest companies, their founders, major shareholders unsurprisingly made the list of 2020 top gainers amid an era that has seen the wealth of the middle-class earners erode globally due to rising inflation.
- Finally, as global jobs and social mobility go remote, tech brands are better positioned to gain in the near term, thereby printing more gains to their owners as seen above.
Elon Musk posts best annual wealth gain ever, makes $140 billion in 2020
Musk’s fortune recorded a whopping gain of $140 billion, as his stock holdings of Tesla recorded impressive gains as well.
The year 2020 was a good year for Tesla’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk; his fortune recorded a whopping gain of $140 billion in value, as his stock holdings of Tesla recorded impressive gains.
What you must know: The celebrated entrepreneur gained the most on the list of the world’s richest men, in possibly the fastest feat seen in terms of wealth creation history, as he jumped to the second spot after Tesla Inc. leaped in value.
- Tesla Inc. CEO, Elon Musk, the electric-vehicle entrepreneur now worth $167 Billion, has surely turned fabulously wealthy, taking into consideration that despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, he gained about $140 billion – a feat not seen in the history of humanity.
- The world’s 500 richest people gained $1.8 trillion to their combined net worth in 2020 and are now worth about $7.6 trillion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
He is within the striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, who is now worth $192 billion. Elon Musk’s wealth valuation is equivalent to about 10% of the entire crude oil reserve of Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria.
What you should know about Elon Musk
- Elon is also the CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, a rocket manufacturer tapped by NASA to resupply the space station.
- His company, Tesla, founded in 2003, is a California-based company that sells electric vehicles.
- Today, Tesla builds not only all-electric vehicles but also infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products. Tesla believes that the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves towards a zero-emission future, the better.
- Tesla remains the only foreign major carmaker to have a huge physical presence in the world’s second-largest economy. With the electric-car maker’s launch of a new factory in China in 2019 and the beginning of its Model Y models earlier in 2020, investors may want to continue holding.
- His wealth gain is largely attributed to Tesla, the electric car automaker, which has gained over 650% in 2020 and has become by far the world’s most valuable automaker in the world, despite it producing far less than Volkswagen, Toyota, or General Motors.
