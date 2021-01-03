Billionaire Watch
Billionaires worth over $100 billion made $270 billion in 2020
Latest data reveals that the world’s top billionaires gained $270.35 billion in 2020.
The year 2020 was good to the world’s richest people on the planet despite an era disrupted by one of the worst pandemics in human history.
The top five richest people in the world have a wealth valuation of at least $100 billion and unsurprisingly four of such rich individuals are from the technology sector.
Data retrieved from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index revealed such billionaires gained $270.35 billion in 2020.
READ: World’s richest people lose 2.1% of their wealth in a day
Jeff Bezos
Top on the list is Jeff Bezos, the CEO, and founder of Amazon.
- He is presently valued at about $190 billion, showing a gain of a whopping $75.4 billion.
- Coming from strong gains in his online retail company, now worth over $1.63 trillion, Amazon is the world’s largest retail cyber company site, in terms of market value.
READ: Jeff Bezos becomes first person to cross $200 billion net worth, as Zuckerberg crosses $100 billion
Elon Musk
Tech whiz kid, Elon Musk, who recently overtook the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, is ranked 2nd. He is now estimated to be worth about $170billion, showing a yearly gain not seen in modern history, of about $142 billion.
- He founded and leads top tech companies like Tesla, Space X, and Neuralink, which has shown admirable strides in the tech ecosystem.
- Tesla Stock surprisingly has returned about 650% in 2020 alone to investors and now has a market capitalization that stands at $669 billion (far bigger than Africa’s largest economy).
- He is within the striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos.
READ: Elon Musk needs $20 billion wealth gain to clinch world’s richest man title
Bill Gates
In the third position is another popular tech founder, Bill Gates, the founder of the most valuable software company, Microsoft.
- Bill Gates made his wealth when he simplified the computer operating system by creating Microsoft Windows, the leading operating system in personal computers globally today.
- For many years, Gates had been the world’s richest man. He now has a wealth fortune of $132 billion with a yearly gain of about $18.6 billion.
READ: This is what Dangote wants to emulate from Bill Gates
Bernard Arnault
Europe’s top entrepreneur and French celebrated fashion icon, Bernard Arnault, is fourth on the list with a fortune now estimated to be worth $114 billion, with a yearly gain of $9.15 billion.
- He is the only billionaire on the top 5 that isn’t from the tech ecosystem.
- The french-born billionaire got extremely wealthy through his flair for investing in leading luxury brand chains.
- Most of his wealth comes from his controlling stake of LVMH, which he controls through his holding known as Christian Dior.
READ: This billionaire made $39 billion in 2019, thanks to his luxury brands
READ: Top 5 richest people gain over $200 billion in 365 days
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, is fifth on the list, with a fortune estimated to be worth $104 billion and a yearly gain of about $25.2 billion.
- He owns the biggest online social medial company, popularly referred to as Facebook, and other household tech brands including Instagram and WhatsApp.
READ: Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, worth $104 billion keeps $2.3 billion in cash
Bottom line
Through stock holdings and investments prevailing in the world’s biggest companies, their founders, major shareholders unsurprisingly made the list of 2020 top gainers amid an era that has seen the wealth of the middle-class earners erode globally due to rising inflation.
- Finally, as global jobs and social mobility go remote, tech brands are better positioned to gain in the near term, thereby printing more gains to their owners as seen above.
Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk posts best annual wealth gain ever, makes $140 billion in 2020
Musk’s fortune recorded a whopping gain of $140 billion, as his stock holdings of Tesla recorded impressive gains as well.
The year 2020 was a good year for Tesla’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk; his fortune recorded a whopping gain of $140 billion in value, as his stock holdings of Tesla recorded impressive gains.
What you must know: The celebrated entrepreneur gained the most on the list of the world’s richest men, in possibly the fastest feat seen in terms of wealth creation history, as he jumped to the second spot after Tesla Inc. leaped in value.
READ: Survey unveils Elon Musk as the most inspirational leader in tech
- Tesla Inc. CEO, Elon Musk, the electric-vehicle entrepreneur now worth $167 Billion, has surely turned fabulously wealthy, taking into consideration that despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, he gained about $140 billion – a feat not seen in the history of humanity.
- The world’s 500 richest people gained $1.8 trillion to their combined net worth in 2020 and are now worth about $7.6 trillion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
READ: Elon Musk is fast becoming the Steve Jobs of today
He is within the striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, who is now worth $192 billion. Elon Musk’s wealth valuation is equivalent to about 10% of the entire crude oil reserve of Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria.
READ: Apple to start producing cars by 2024
What you should know about Elon Musk
- Elon is also the CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, a rocket manufacturer tapped by NASA to resupply the space station.
- His company, Tesla, founded in 2003, is a California-based company that sells electric vehicles.
- Today, Tesla builds not only all-electric vehicles but also infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products. Tesla believes that the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves towards a zero-emission future, the better.
- Tesla remains the only foreign major carmaker to have a huge physical presence in the world’s second-largest economy. With the electric-car maker’s launch of a new factory in China in 2019 and the beginning of its Model Y models earlier in 2020, investors may want to continue holding.
- His wealth gain is largely attributed to Tesla, the electric car automaker, which has gained over 650% in 2020 and has become by far the world’s most valuable automaker in the world, despite it producing far less than Volkswagen, Toyota, or General Motors.
READ: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash
Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk needs $20 billion wealth gain to clinch world’s richest man title
Elon Musk is now worth $167 billion and within striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, estimated to be worth $187 billion.
It was another good week for Tesla founder and Chief Executive officer Elon Musk, whose fortune gained about $8.95 billion in value, as stock holdings of Tesla recorded impressive gains ahead of being added to the S&P 500 Index tomorrow.
READ: Stellar’s XLM on a big bang, up by 10%
What you should know about Elon Musk
- Elon Musk is now worth $167 billion and within striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, estimated to be worth $187 billion, according to data retrieved from Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
- Tesla Inc. CEO, Elon Musk, the world’s celebrated tech entrepreneur, has surely turned fabulously wealthy this year, taking into consideration that despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, he gained about $140 billion – a feat not seen in the history of humanity.
- Tesla stock price hit a lifetime high, in anticipation of the leading car company’s addition to the S&P 500 index in the coming week.
- Electric-car maker, Tesla Inc’s share value rose as high as $695 at the close of its trading session. Tesla will become on Monday, the most valuable company to ever be added to Wall Street’s main benchmark index.
- Now worth $659 billion, Tesla will increase the concentration of heavyweight companies within the S&P 500.
READ: Elon Musk surpasses Bill Gates’ wealth, now worth $128 billion
READ: Bitcoin drops $900 after hitting a lifetime high
About Elon Musk
- Elon is also the CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, a rocket manufacturer tapped by NASA to resupply the space station.
- His company, Tesla, founded in 2003, is a California-based company that sells electric vehicles.
- Today, Tesla builds not only all-electric vehicles but also infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products. Tesla believes the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves towards a zero-emission future, the better.
- His wealth gain is largely attributed to Tesla, the electric car automaker, which has gained 800% in 2020 and has become by far the world’s most valuable automaker in the world, despite it producing far less than Volkswagen, Toyota, or General Motors.
- Nairametrics, a few months ago, highlighted major reasons why it believed the stock was a strong buy and could surpass the present most valuable listed technology company.
Billionaire Watch
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, net worth drops to $15.9 billion
Aliko Dangote’s wealth valuation is now put at $15.9 billion as his fortune showed significant gains of $1.09 billion in the last 365 days.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote saw his wealth catapult out at $15.9 billion as of 14th December 2020, according to information from Bloomberg’s billionaire tracker.
This is significantly lower than the $16.5 billion (year to date) peak achieved in late November when stocks were on a high, and it is the first time it dropped below $16 billion in a month. Stocks have fallen in December after hitting a year high last month, due to profit-taking from domestic investors.
READ: Dangote’s world biggest fertilizer plant starts production in February next year
His flagship company, Dangote Cement saw its share price rise to as high as N205 per share in November before a market correction dropped it to about N188 per share in December.
However, the billionaire has a lot to cheer for as his fortune has recorded significant gains from the $1.09 billion recorded a year ago when stocks were on a downhill and the market value of his investments prevailing in cement, energy, and consumables like flour and sugar suffered.
READ: Dangote Cement market capitalization increased by 28% to cross N3 trillion mark in November
Born into a wealthy family of traders in the northern part of Nigeria, Dangote set up his own business, selling cement at 21. He moved into the manufacturing of building materials in the 1990s, helped by government policies that encouraged ways in making Africa’s largest economy export-driven.
READ: Dangote delays London Stock Exchange listing
What you should know: The 63-year-old, Nigerian born entrepreneur is the controlling owner of Dangote Industries, which has Africa’s biggest cement company.
- His present valuation is said to be worth more than 8.75 million troy ounces of gold, or 316 million barrels of crude oil.
- The Dangote conglomerate is a leading Nigeria-based company that owns a popularly known cement company, Dangote Cement, which reportedly had revenue of $2.5 billion in 2019. It also has strong interests in, fertilizer, sugar, salt, oil, and packaged food.
READ: Forbes 2020 world’s richest rankings: Only 4 Nigerians make exclusive billionaires list
Dangote is presently building Nigeria’s biggest ever industrial project, which would boast of a distillation column for separating Brent crude into various hydrocarbon chains at different temperatures.
The 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery is just part of a $15 billion petrochemical complex that will include a gas processor and the world’s largest plant for ammonia and urea, which is used in producing fertilizers and plastics.
READ: World’s largest fertilizer firm to commission multi-billion plant in Nigeria
Recall about a month ago the Dangote Group announced that its $2 billion Granulated urea fertilizer plant located at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos state, would start operations before the end of December.
Mr. Anthony Chiejina, Group Head, Corporate Communications, in his statement, said, “The granulated Urea fertilizer plant project will be ready for take-off before the end of December. The pre-testing has already been done and the delay in starting operations was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The take-off of the fertilizer plant is reputed to be the largest in the world, with its 3 million tonnes per annum capacity.
READ: Abdulsamad Rabiu: Exploring the journey of Nigeria´s silent billionaire @ 60