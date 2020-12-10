Billionaire Watch
Top 5 richest people gain over $200 billion in 365 days
In a year that was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s top 5 richest people gained over $200 billion.
Four of the top five in the list of the world richest people on the planet unsurprisingly are from the technology sector amid the top 5 gaining over $200 billion YTD, according to data retrieved from Bloomberg Billionaires Index data.
Jef Bezos
- Top on the list, is Jeff Bezos, the CEO, and founder of Amazon.
- He is presently valued at about $182 billion, showing a gain of a whopping $67 billion.
- Coming from strong gains from his online retail company now worth over $1.5 trillion, Amazon is the world’s largest retail cyber company site in terms of market value.
Elon Musk
- Tech whiz kid, Elon Musk who recently overtook the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, is ranked 2nd. He is now estimated to be worth about $147 billion, showing a yearly gain not seen in modern history, of about $119 billion.
- He founded and leads top tech companies like Tesla, Space, and Neuralink, which has shown admirable strides in the tech ecosystem.
- Tesla Stock surprisingly has returned about 800% within a year alone to investors and now has a market capitalization that stands at $608 billion (bigger than Africa’s largest economy).
- He is within the striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos.
Bill Gates
- In the third position is another popular tech founder, Bill Gates, the founder of the most valuable software company, Microsoft.
- Bill Gates made his wealth when he simplified the computer operating system by creating Microsoft Windows, the leading operating system in personal computers globally today.
- For many years Gates had been the world’s richest man. He now has a wealth fortune of $129 billion with a yearly gain of about $15.7 billion.
Bernard Arnault
- Europe’s top entrepreneur and French celebrated fashion icon, Bernard Arnault is fourth on the list with a fortune now estimated to be worth $110 billion with a yearly gain of $4.6 billion.
- He is the only billionaire on the top 5 that isn’t from the tech ecosystem.
- The french-born billionaire got extremely wealthy through his flair for investing in leading luxury brand chains.
- Most of his wealth comes from his controlling stake of LVMH he controls through his holding known as Christian Dior.
Mark Zuckerberg
- Facebook’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg is fifth on the list, with a fortune estimated to be worth $105 billion with a yearly gain of about $27 billion.
- He owns the biggest online social medial company, popularly referred to as Facebook, and other household tech brands including Instagram and WhatsApp.
Bottom line: Through stock holdings, and investments prevailing in the world’s biggest companies, their founders, major shareholders unsurprisingly made the list amid an era that has seen the wealth of the middle class erode globally. As job and social mobility go remote, tech brands are better positioned to gain in the near term, thereby printing more gains to their owners as seen above.
Elon Musk closes in on Jeff Bezos for world’s richest man title
Elon Musk is now worth $155 billion and within striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, estimated to be worth $185 billion.
Tesla’s outstanding performance this year has gotten critics of the fast-rising tech company off their tail.
The man behind such an ambitious project, Elon Musk, is now worth $155 billion and within striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, estimated to be worth $185 billion, according to data retrieved from Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
Tesla Inc. CEO, Elon Musk, the electric-vehicle entrepreneur, has surely turned fabulously wealthy this year, taking into consideration that despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic he gained about $128 billion – a feat not seen in the history of humanity.
Tesla Stock surprisingly has returned about 855.31% within a year alone to investors and now has a market capitalization that stands at $608 billion (Bigger than Africa’s largest economy).
What you should know about Elon Musk
- Elon is also the CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, a rocket manufacturer tapped by NASA to resupply the space station.
- His company, Tesla, founded in 2003, is a California-based company that sells electric vehicles.
- Tesla was started by a group of engineers, who wanted to prove that people didn’t need to compromise to drive electric – that electric vehicles can be better, quicker, and more fun to drive than gasoline cars.
- Today, Tesla builds not only all-electric vehicles but also infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products. Tesla believes the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves towards a zero-emission future, the better.
- Tesla remains the only major carmaker to have a huge physical presence in the world’s second-largest economy. With the electric-car maker’s launch of a new factory in China in 2019 and the beginning of its Model Y models earlier this year, investors may want to continue holding.
- His wealth gain is largely attributed to Tesla, the electric car automaker, which has gained 800% in 2020 and has become by far the world’s most valuable automaker in the world, despite it producing far less than Volkswagen, Toyota, or General Motors.
Nairametrics, few months ago, highlighted major reasons why it believed the stock was a strong buy and could surpass the present most valuable listed technology company.
Elon Musk surpasses Bill Gates’ wealth, now worth $128 billion
Elon Musk has just hit a new apex by surpassing Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person.
The founder of the most sought automaker company Elon Musk has just hit a new apex by surpassing Microsoft, founder, Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person.
Data retrieved from the Bloomberg billionaire index shows the 49-year-old whiz entrepreneur net worth is now pegged at $128 billion, driven by yet another surge in Tesla’s share price.
Musk has gained $100.3 billion to his net worth just in 2020, the most by anyone in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index – a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.
What you must know: Musk is the CEO of Tesla, a maker of electric vehicles. The California-based company sells electric vehicles. He’s also CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, a rocket manufacturer tapped by NASA to resupply the space station
His wealth gain is largely attributed to Tesla, the electric car automaker, which has gained 500% in 2020 and has become by far the world’s most valuable automaker in the world, despite it producing far less than Volkswagen, Toyota, or General Motors.
About a fifth of the car company’s shares is owned by its Chief Executive, Elon Musk, and other insiders.
Recall Nairametrics, some months ago highlighted major reasons why Nairametrics believed the stock was a strong buy and could surpass the present most valuable listed technology company.
- Tesla was founded in 2003 by a group of engineers who wanted to prove that people didn’t need to compromise to drive electric – that electric vehicles can be better, quicker, and more fun to drive than gasoline cars.
- Today, Tesla builds not only all-electric vehicles but also infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products. Tesla believes the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves towards a zero-emission future, the better.
- Tesla remains the only major carmaker to have a huge physical presence in the world’s second-largest economy. With the electric-car maker’s launch of a new factory in China in 2019 and, the beginning of its Model Y models earlier this year, investors may want to continue holding.
Billionaires that can triple the value of Bitcoin
Michael Saylor has disclosed billionaires who could turn the price of Bitcoin up, at least three folds.
The Founder and Chief Executive officer of the popularly traded business intelligence firm, Michael Saylor, recently disclosed billionaires, who could turn the price of Bitcoin up at least three folds. His bias was based on the aurora these billionaires bring notably in the global financial world.
In his most recent Youtube interview, he started his narrative by explaining deeply the effect such billionaires would have on the flagship crypto market,
“It’s important that 100 million people embrace Bitcoin but there are 10 people that can triple the price of Bitcoin. This is not like Facebook, nobody ever brought a billion friends to Facebook. This is like when a person with $10 billion decides that they want to adopt this network and they put $2 or $3 billion on the network, that’s going to be more monetary energy that flowed into the network than the first 10 million people put into the network. It’s ten million to one gain.”
He went on by revealing the names of such billionaires, amid their stronghold seen on global finance.
“Here’s the other thing. When a person with $10 billion puts $10 billion on the network, they’ve got a friend with $10 billion. Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway CEO) plays bridge with Bill Gates (Microsoft founder) and then they talk with Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook CEO and founder).
“So when this hits that social network, it’s like a billion to two billion to four billion to eight billion and those four decisions, those four blocks have more impact on the network than the first 10 million blocks.”
What you should know
Sequel to these macro, Nairametrics some days ago revealed key insights coming from DeVere Group discovering that 73% of poll participants (millionaires) are now already invested or are preparing to invest in digital assets, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and XRP, before the end of 2022, showing a significant amount of interest by the world’s top earners.
- The findings come as the price of Bitcoin rallied close to $18,000, almost close to the $19,763 all-time record reached in December 2017.
- Most of the high net worth individuals polled by the financial firm got triggered into planning to buy cryptos by the latest institutional buying.
- Those classified as millionaires in the study include ‘High Net Worth’ having more than £1m (or equivalent) in investable assets.