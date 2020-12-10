Just-in: Senate asks Committee to consider President Buhari’s appointees for AMCOM, NDIC

The Senate has asked the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to consider the request of President Muhammadu Buhari on the confirmation of the nomination of the Managing Directors and Executive Directors of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

This was disclosed by the Senate via its Twitter handle on Thursday. According to the Senate, the committee is expected to report back to the house in two weeks.

It tweeted, “Senate Leader moves that the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C on the Confirmation of the nomination of the following persons for appointment as Managing Director and Executive Directors of AMCON and NDIC.

“…in accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010.”

More details soon…