Just-in: Senate asks Committee to consider President Buhari’s appointees for AMCOM, NDIC
The Senate has asked its Committee to consider the confirmation of President Buhari’s nominees for AMCOM, NDIC.
The Senate has asked the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to consider the request of President Muhammadu Buhari on the confirmation of the nomination of the Managing Directors and Executive Directors of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).
This was disclosed by the Senate via its Twitter handle on Thursday. According to the Senate, the committee is expected to report back to the house in two weeks.
It tweeted, “Senate Leader moves that the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C on the Confirmation of the nomination of the following persons for appointment as Managing Director and Executive Directors of AMCON and NDIC.
“…in accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010.”
More details soon…
The request of Mr. President C-in-C is referred to the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to report back in two weeks.
— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) December 10, 2020
Update: President Buhari reappoints Kuru as AMCON MD, replaces NDIC bosses
President Buhari has reappointed Ahmed Kuru as the MD of AMCON, Eberechukwu Uneze and Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors.
President Muhammadu Buhari has retained the leadership of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for their final term of five years.
President Buhari reappointed Ahmed Kuru as the Managing Director, Eberechukwu Uneze and Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Corporation on Monday.
This was disclosed by one of the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu, via his Twitter handle on Monday.
He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Mr Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director and Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria for the final term of five years.”
CUTIX Plc announces appointment of non-executive directors
CUTIX Plc has notified stakeholders and the general public of the retirement of Board members and the appointment of new non-executive directors.
CUTIX Plc has notified customers, the public, and other relevant stakeholders of changes in its Board room.
The announcement is sequel to the decision reached at the 37th Annual General Meeting held by the company on the 27th of November, 2020 which ratified the retirement of Barr. (Mrs). Oge Maduka and Mr. Nnamdi Ike from the Board of the company and the appointment of Mr. Ike Okonkwo, Mrs. Ijeoma Ezeasor, and Mr. Ariyo Olushekun as non-Executive Directors, effective November 27, 2020.
This is according to a recent disclosure by the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and seen by Nairametrics.
In addition, the firm also announced the appointment of Mrs. Ngozi Monica Okonkwo & Co as the new external auditor of the firm, replacing ANOC Professional service who resigned during the recently concluded AGM, after serving for more than nine years.
What you should know
According to the disclosure, the breakdown of the profile of the newly appointed Directors are;
- Mr. Ike Okonkwo: Mr. Ike Okonkwo is a project and property, management expert. Prior to joining CUTIX Plc, he had a brief stint with firms like Adtech Limited, Keywest Property Limited, Ponsel Nigeria Limited, among others. In terms of education, he is a graduate of IMT Enugu and Federal Polytechnic Oko, where he obtained HND in marketing and accountancy respectively. He is an associate member of both the Nigerian Marketing Association and the Nigerian Institute of Management.
- Mrs. Ijeoma Ezeasor is a Policy Analyst with technical competence in industrial and economic policy. She is currently pursuing a doctorate degree (Ph.D) at the University of Nigeria, having bagged a Bachelors’s degree in Accountancy from the same institutions and a double Masters’s of Science degree in 2008 and 2011. She is a member of various organizations and thinks thank
- Mr. Ariyo Olushekun: An authorized dealing clerk of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the NASD Plc and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He is an alumnus of YABATECH and the University of Lagos, where he obtained an HND in Accountancy and MBA in Marketing respectively. He has participated in various executive and professional development programmes at Harvard Business School, INSEAD.
May & Baker announces the appointment Patrick Ajah as Managing Director
May and Baker Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Patrick Ajah, as the Managing Director.
The Board of Directors of May and Baker Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Patrick Ajah, as the Managing Director of the company, with effect from 1st January 2021.
This disclosure was made in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs. Adetoun Abiru.
According to the notification, Mr. Ajah would be replacing Mr. Nnamdi Nathan Okafor as the Executive Director and Managing Director of the Company, with effect from 1st December 2020.
The board disclosed that this is according to the resolution passed at the Board Meeting of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, which held on Thursday, 26th November 2020 at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, after it had confirmed the retirement of Mr. Nnamdi Nathan Okafor as Executive Director and Managing Director of the Company.
The statement said that Mr Ajah “is a passionate and visionary leader with over two decades of progressive experience and responsibility in a variety of business environments; from Pharmaceuticals to FMCG, Telecoms and Manufacturing.”